FDLE seeks help finding aspiring Florida female professional wrestler who vanished in 2016

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Samantha Fiddler had an outgoing personality and a zest for life — and she moved from Canada to Orlando in March 2016 to train to become a professional wrestler, investigators say.

But Fiddler — who has three children — has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 19, 2016, back when she was 29.

"We are very concerned that she's been the victim of a crime. We need the public's help," Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tampa Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said.

"She had a lot of contacts with people throughout those eight months. So we're hoping that somebody recognizes the picture, the case, the name — any minute detail. We would please request that they would call us," he said.

Brutnell discussed Fiddler's unsolved case during a Tampa press event Wednesday, two days before the five-year anniversary of her disappearance.

While living in Florida in 2016, investigators said Samantha Fiddler spent time in Brevard, Polk, Orange, Miami-Dade, Broward, Osceola and Seminole counties.

While living in Florida, investigators said she spent time in Brevard, Polk, Orange, Miami-Dade, Broward, Osceola and Seminole counties.

FDLE started investigating Fiddler's disappearance last year, per request by the Bartow Police Department.

"Samantha was in Florida for eight months. But in those eight months, we know she had been in seven different counties, a lot of it on the I-4 corridor," Brutnell said.

"So Bartow, with (the case) being multijurisdictional, came to us for some investigative assistance. Our folks have been working it pretty steadily for the last year, knowing that (Friday) is the five-year anniversary of the last time she was seen," he said.

Brutnell said all of Fiddler's relatives live in Canada, and FDLE is working with Canadian authorities on her disappearance.

Asked if Wednesday's press event had been triggered by additional information in the investigation, he declined comment, saying it remains an active case.

Story continues

Brutnell said Fiddler, who lived in Alberta, moved to Florida with an ex-boyfriend — but they parted ways and she bounced across the state after her wrestling career failed to pan out. He said the ex-boyfriend is not a suspect in her disappearance.

FDLE Tampa Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell discusses Samantha Fiddler's unsolved case during a Tamps press event on Nov. 17, two days before the five-year anniversary of her disappearance.

More: Titusville police excavate vacant lot, searching for evidence in 15-year missing person case

More: Torres: Police drain pond where Brandy Hall's truck was found 15 years ago in messy case

Fiddler was arrested twice, in Brevard and Polk counties.

On Aug. 30, 2016, Melbourne police arrested Fiddler for trespassing at Holmes Regional Medical Center. She had been discharged from the emergency room, but she returned shortly afterward, an arrest report said. A police officer had warned her to leave, but she refused, a court filing said.

The police report said Fiddler was homeless. She was released from the Brevard County Jail Complex on her own recognizance after her initial court appearance.

Then in a Sept. 26 letter to the Brevard County Clerk of Courts, Fiddler requested a jury trial on her trespassing charge. She listed her address as a post office box in Lake Alfred, a small city just north of Winter Haven, and she later pleaded not guilty.

She failed to appear at her Nov. 3 jury trial at the Moore Justice Center in Viera, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was arrested on that warrant on Nov. 18 at the Polk County Tax Collector's office in Davenport, a sheriff's affidavit said. The affidavit listed her address as a Sunrise home, and it listed her occupation as a dancer.

Brutnell said Fiddler was last seen when she was released from jail the following day, on Nov. 19.

FDLE agents ask anyone who knew Fiddler while she lived in Florida or has information regarding her whereabouts to call 800-226-1140.

Agents said she has distinctive tattoos of handprints on her back that say Ava and Madison. Also, she has a skull tattooed on her shoulder with the motto "Vicious Mom.”

"She was very active on social media. She has three children. She talked to them frequently. She talked to her sister, her family, like any normal person would," Brutnell said.

"But that has all stopped. All of it," he said.

"It's been silence ever since," he said.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: FDLE seeks help finding aspiring Florida female professional wrestler who vanished in 2016