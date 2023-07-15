FDLE seizes $20K of Gulf Breeze doctor's cash after allegedly overprescribing opioids

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has filed a civil case against the Gulf Breeze doctor accused of prescribing dangerous levels of opioids to her clients to seize thousands of dollars from her bank accounts.

Even though Dr. Elaine Sharp has not been charged with a crime, FDLE agents seized over $20,000 from her bank accounts, according to court records.

FDLE alleges Sharp obtained the money through various crimes including:

Conspiracy to commit racketeering

Conspiracy to traffic in schedule II controlled substances

Unlawfully prescribing controlled substances

Unlawfully prescribing controlled substances for monetary gain

Unlawfully prescribing controlled substances not medically necessary

Money laundering

FLDE executes search warrant: Patient may have died due to Gulf Breeze doctor's 'dangerous prescribing practices'

Why can FDLE seize Elaine Sharp's money without charging her with a crime?

Although normally a law enforcement agency must charge an individual with a crime prior to seizing property, private Miami attorney Robert Becerra says the only exception is if criminal contraband is money.

"Florida has a very specific procedure ... and it provides that the state can seek forfeiture of different items," Becerra told the News Journal. "One of the things is forfeitures like this are not supposed to happen unless the owner of the property is arrested. The exception to that is when the property is a monetary instrument."

Becerra said Florida Statutes has a "specific carve out" that says law enforcement only needs to have probable cause to seize money rather than arrest the suspect. Additionally, he says FDLE would need to send notice of the forfeiture for a judge's approval.

Once FDLE submits a probable cause application and a judge agrees there is probable cause for seizure, Becerra says Sharp would have the opportunity to fight the seizure in a probable cause hearing.

Shooting investigation: FDLE investigating fatal Pensacola police officer-involved shooting in Cantonment

Did Elaine Sharp file for a probable cause hearing?

According to documents, the seizure of Sharp's money took place June 23 and FDLE filed the probable cause application June 30.

FDLE, Sharp's attorney Dixie Powell and Circuit Judge Clifton Drake met via Zoom Friday to hold an adversarial probable cause hearing in which Powell argued there was no probable cause to serve as a basis for the seizure since Sharp received the money from a "legitimate business" dealing.

However, FDLE documents say Sharp "was engaging in suspicious practices and dangerous prescribing patterns" from 2021 to 2022.

Some of the concerns cited include Sharp prescribing 120 tablets of 4 milligram hydromorphone, "which is a large quantity of a powerful opioid drug," and prescribing high doses of controlled substances without performing the necessary physical or pain examinations.

The report also notes that one of her patients designated as "D.D." died of an accidental overdose March 2, 2021, of acute oxycodone toxicity after the patient filled a prescription from Sharp for 120 tablets of oxycodone 30 milligrams.

Drake ultimately found there was probable cause and ruled that FDLE would remain in custody of Sharp's seized cash.

"One example was a patient who tested positive for fentanyl that day was still provided a prescription by Dr. Sharp," Drake said. "Twelve of her patients died, and in a three-year period she prescribed over 350,000 pills of oxycodone in Florida and 70,000 pills in Alabama.

"Looking at all these facts, there is probable cause," he added. "I'm authorizing the continued seizure, and I find the least restrictive means to protect against disposal, waste or the continued illegal use of such property pending disposition of the forfeiture proceeding is for the funds to remain in the custody of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement."

What happens to Elaine Sharp next?

FDLE told Drake they plan to file their formal civil complaint with the court before August, which will then give Powell and Sharp 20 days to answer the complaint.

During the hearing, FDLE told Drake they intend to charge Sharp before the end of the year but did not provide a specific timeframe.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Gulf Breeze doctor, FDLE begin civil suit over seizure of $20,000