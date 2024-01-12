FDLE warrant reveals new details about former DCF investigator accused of falsifying

An arrest warrant for the arrest of a former Florida Department of Children and Families child protective investigator has revealed more details, including when his employment came to an end.

Agents with the FDLE this week arrested Trevor Wayne McKenzie, 27, of Ave Maria, on one felony count of falsifying Department of Children and Family Services records. McKenzie was released Wednesday on a $2,500 bond, records show.

According to his arrest warrant, authorities on March 8 received a criminal complaint from the Department of Children and Families' Office of Inspector General.

The referral alleged McKenzie falsified child protective investigative records. It further indicates McKenzie allegedly falsified five cases.

McKenzie received Child Welfare Protective Investigator certification in March 2021. On Jan. 18, 2022, DCF Circuit 20 Program Administrator Jacob Ford learned of the allegations against McKenzie through a supervisor, Shauna Beetham.

The affidavit says McKenzie was terminated Jan. 18, 2022. His certification was also revoked, according to the 18-page affidavit.

Their investigation found that on Jan. 8, 2022, McKenzie entered a falsified home visit for a child he supervised into the agency's case management system.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed an arrest warrant Tuesday and took McKenzie into custody in Naples.

McKenzie is next due in court Feb. 5 for his arraignment.

