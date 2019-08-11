What Is FDM Group (Holdings) plc's (LON:FDM) Share Price Doing?

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM), which is in the it business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of £9.94 and falling to the lows of £7.85. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether FDM Group (Holdings)'s current trading price of £7.92 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at FDM Group (Holdings)’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is FDM Group (Holdings) worth?

According to my valuation model, FDM Group (Holdings) seems to be fairly priced at around 6.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy FDM Group (Holdings) today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £8.47, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because FDM Group (Holdings)’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will FDM Group (Holdings) generate?

LSE:FDM Past and Future Earnings, August 11th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 12% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for FDM Group (Holdings). It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? FDM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FDM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on FDM Group (Holdings).