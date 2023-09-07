FDNY add 43 names to 9/11 memorial wall
The wall honors those who died of illnesses related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center.
Stocks fell on Wednesday, as rising oil prices fueled concerns about inflation and faltering global demand.
Google will begin enforcing a rule that requires advertisers clearly label their AI-altered political ads ahead of a contentious 2024 presidential election season.
Playing the best tennis of her career and taking inspiration from those cheering her on, Coco Gauff is one win away from her first singles final at Flushing Meadows.
"Skill issue" is a phrase that originated in the gaming community and has now made its way to TikTok, where its meaning has evolved into more of a meme. The post Where does the term ‘skill issue’ come from? What does it mean? appeared first on In The Know.
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order instructing agencies in the state to study potential risks and use cases for the technology.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have released a joint statement about their divorce after four years of marriage — as nasty narratives around the split emerge.
A week after "pausing" its AI high scool sports reporter, Gannett publishing has has had to recheck and update every post the machine had written.
Some people are saying it's genius, while others say it's a whole lot of work for nothing.
Be a backyard big shot this fall ... or just look like one!
YouTube is letting a select number of users play online games as part of a new experiment. The games will live in a new “Playables” section on YouTube’s home feed, and can be accessed on both desktop and mobile. This confirms a previous report by The Wall Street Journal, which wrote that Playables would feature titles such as Stack Bounce, an arcade-style game where players bounce a 3D ball to break through layers of rotating bricks.
China has reportedly widened a ban on the use of iPhones and other imported devices by government officials.
The creator of 'Heart on my Sleeve,' a song that used generative AI to mimic the vocals of Drake and The Weeknd, has submitted it for Grammy Award consideration. As it turns out, the composition may actually be eligible for songwriting awards, including song of the year.
Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft now have until March to make sure certain services comply with strict EU rules around their ecosystems. The Digital Markets Act doesn't apply to Samsung for the time being.
“I would die to be able to travel that much,” one commenter wrote in response to her complaints.
Stock up on your fall essentials by buying multiples of this fabulous sweater.
This $23 wonder can pretty up your pout, according to thousands of five-star fans.
NYC officials have started enforcing new regulations mandating that hosts will have to file a registration application — and meet a set of requirements — to be able to rent homes to guests for less than 30 days.
Most of the college football world has turned to the transfer portal for help, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has not.
Salesforce will start piloting Slack's generative AI capabilities this winter.
Ben Shelton is the youngest American man to reach the US Open semifinals since Michael Chang in 1992.