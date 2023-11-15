FDNY join forces to raise awareness about lithium-ion battery dangers

TechCrunch

At its annual Ignite conference, Microsoft today announced that it plans to bring together its various planning tools like Microsoft To Do, Microsoft Planner and Microsoft Project for the web into what it calls a "unified experience" that will first be available in Microsoft Teams in the spring of 2024, with the web version launching later in 2024. This new experience will go by the name of "Microsoft Planner." Tasks by Planner and the To Do app in Microsoft Teams will immediately be renamed to Planner, Microsoft explains in its announcement.