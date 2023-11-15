FDNY join forces to raise awareness about lithium-ion battery dangers
The FDNY, federal agencies and national organizations are joining forces to launch a new campaign, warning about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.
ExxonMobil is taking its expertise in drilling and applying it to lithium, which is used for electric vehicle batteries.
Regulators have given SpaceX the green light to launch its super massive Starship rocket for a second time, just a few days shy of seven months after the first orbital flight test that ended in a spectacular mid-air explosion. SpaceX – which has been on standby for this final launch approval – will attempt the launch this Friday, November 17, from its sprawling facility near Boca Chica, Texas. The two hour launch window will start at 7:00 AM CST.
Another 1.5 million will be able to receive the maximum Pell Grant award as a result of the FAFSA changes.
Co-writer and producer Jennifer Lee says story came first, then a cavalcade of callbacks for animation fans.
The median miles between a buyer’s new home and the previous residence dropped to 20 miles in 2023 from 50 miles in 2022.
Close to nine million patients had highly sensitive personal and health information stolen during a cyberattack on a U.S. medical transcription service earlier this year, representing one of the worst medical related data breaches in recent times. The medical transcription company, Perry Johnson & Associates, or PJ&A, is a Henderson, Nevada-based company that provides transcription services to healthcare organizations and physicians for dictating and transcribing patient notes. In a legally required filing with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, PJ&A said more than 8.95 million individuals are affected by the data breach that began as early as March 2023.
Aniston hailed Perry "as such a part of our DNA" while Schwimmer saluted his pal's "laughter and creativity" and Kudrow shared private photos.
In 2016, Niklas Adalberth, co-founder of Klarna, exited the buy now, pay later giant to establish the Norrsken Foundation, a nonprofit organization grounded in the principles of effective altruism. While at Klarna, Adalberth immersed himself in the intricacies of credit ratings, offerings, and payments. The concept of Norrsken was to foster and invest in both for-profit enterprises and nonprofit entities to make a positive societal impact.
Israel announced Tuesday that its forces raided Gaza City's largest hospital, Shifa, which it claims is being used as a shield by Hamas, operating from a vast underground bunker.
X, formerly Twitter, was caught running unlabeled ads on its platform in September. An independent non-profit Check My Ads has filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission urging an investigation over the advertising practices at X, including the lack of disclosure about which posts are ads, broken links that explain why ads are targeted, and more. "This misrepresentation tricks users into trusting content as organic and exacerbates the opportunity for scams to occur," the complaint states.
The kids’ version of the Tesla Cyberquad is back on sale. Made by Radio Flyer, the Cyberquad for Kids launched in 2021 but was recalled for not meeting CPSC standards. Radio Flyer says the new version of the $1,900 children’s vehicle now meets all CPSC requirements.
The U.S. government says Royal, one of the most active ransomware gangs in recent years, is preparing to rebrand or spinoff with a new name, Blacksuit. In an update this week to a previously published joint advisory about the Royal ransomware gang, the FBI and U.S. cybersecurity agency CISA said that the Blacksuit ransomware variant "shares a number of identified coding characteristics similar to Royal," confirming earlier findings by security researchers linking the two ransomware operations. CISA did not say why it released the new guidance linking the two ransomware operations, and a spokesperson did not immediately comment when reached by TechCrunch.
Generative AI is going to create a "tsunami of disinformation" leading into the 2024 election.
Meta says it supports 'federal legislation that requires app stores to get parents’ approval whenever their teens under 16 download apps.'
At its annual Ignite conference, Microsoft today announced that it plans to bring together its various planning tools like Microsoft To Do, Microsoft Planner and Microsoft Project for the web into what it calls a "unified experience" that will first be available in Microsoft Teams in the spring of 2024, with the web version launching later in 2024. This new experience will go by the name of "Microsoft Planner." Tasks by Planner and the To Do app in Microsoft Teams will immediately be renamed to Planner, Microsoft explains in its announcement.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals how he's valuing the signal-callers for the rest of the 2023 season.
"Sober curious" and "mindful drinking" have become popular terms in recent years, with 47% of the U.S. adult population wanting to cut back on alcohol. Sunnyside, the app promoting healthy drinking habits, secured $11.5 million in Series A funding led by Motley Fool Ventures with major participation from Will Ventures, the company announced today. The funds will help Sunnyside roll out its new AI mindful drinking coach named “Sunny,” which generates recommended responses for Sunnyside’s team of human coaches.
