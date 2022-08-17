FDNY EMT charged with stealing credit card from patient during hospital transport

NEW YORK — Cops have arrested an FDNY EMT caught on video swiping a credit card from a Queens patient he was transporting to the hospital, police said Wednesday.

EMT Robert Marshall, 29, allegedly used the stolen card to rack up $800 in purchases before he was arrested Tuesday for grand larceny.

The first responder was taking the woman to a Queens hospital on Aug. 8 when he was caught on video pocketing the card, according to a police source.

He was later caught on video using the card at at least one store, police said.

After identifying Marshall as the thief, cops nabbed him while he was off duty, cops said.

His arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.

The FDNY suspended Marshall without pay for a month upon learning of his arrest, with further discipline being decided following the outcome of the criminal case against him, an FDNY spokeswoman said.

