FDNY fire marshals grab two suspects after Bronx shooting: police

A group of FDNY fire marshals sprang into action as makeshift police officers as they grabbed two men who just blasted away at a rival in the Bronx, police said Friday.

Three marshals were investigating a recent arson near the corner of Archer St. and Thieriot Ave. in Parkchester about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when they heard four to five gunshots at the same time another fire marshal was parking his marked FDNY truck nearby.

After gunfire rang out, 27-year-old Jaquan Moran and 18-year-old Sebastian Santos ran away from the scene right past the FDNY vehicle.

The fire marshal pulled out his firearm and screamed “Police! Don’t move!” stopping the two men in their tracks, officials said.

Surveillance video shared by the FDNY show the two men stopping and putting their hands up by the FDNY vehicle.

The other marshals, who were around the corner, quickly arrived and provided cover. They also found a 29-year-old victim down the block with a gunshot wound to the back, cops said.

The fire marshals radioed for help and handed the two men over to police, who charged the two suspects with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment.

A Glock 380 with a high capacity magazine was recovered at the scene, FDNY officials said.