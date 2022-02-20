FDNY firefighter arrested, suspended in ‘ghost gun’ trafficking sting

An FDNY firefighter was arrested after allegedly purchasing an assault weapon, large-capacity ammunition and “ghost gun” parts from a Philadelphia gun show and smuggling them back to the city, officials said Sunday.

Firefighter Aaron Martin was hit with numerous felony weapons possession charges after he was arrested in Queens following a multi-agency joint investigation.

Members of the Queens County district attorney’s office Detective Bureau followed Martin to the “Oaks Extravaganza” gun show at the Greater Philadelphia Exposition Center Feb. 13, according to a criminal complaint.

Martin approached a booth selling Polymer80 firearm receivers— untraceable parts that can be assembled into a “ghost gun” — and allegedly paid cash for two of the frames.

Martin then moved to other booths throughout the expo, where he picked up two high-capacity magazines and a semiautomatic 12-gauge assault shotgun, which he paid for in cash.

The surveillance team followed as Martin drove his black Ford Excursion alone from Pennsylvania through New Jersey and into the city along Interstate 95.

New York State Police pulled Martin over on the Belt Parkway in Howard Beach and found the parts and ammunition purchased at the gun show along with brass knuckles, according to the Queens DA’s office.

Martin, who does not have a firearms license, denied being in possession of any other weapons.

He was released without bail after an arraignment in Queens Criminal Court last week.

Martin, who raked in over $150,000 with overtime last year, was suspended from the department for 28 days following the arrest, an FDNY spokesman said.