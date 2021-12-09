FDNY firefighters busted for off-duty bar brawl on Upper West Side

Two FDNY firefighters assaulted a man while off-duty during a drunken Upper West Side bar brawl, police said Thursday.

Firefighters Anthony Carbone and Michael Figueroa got into an argument with the 58-year-old victim at the Bedford Falls Bar on E. 67th St. near Second Ave. at about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 20, cops said.

The fight spilled outside, where both firefighters allegedly punched the victim, leaving him with a bruised face.

Carbone, 35, and Figueroa, 33, took off after the fisticuffs, but were later identified.

They are both assigned to Engine 39/Ladder 16, which is about a block away from the bar, on E. 67th St., authorities said.

Cops arrested the two smoke eaters on Tuesday and charged them with assault.

They were given desk appearance tickets and are expected to answer the charges in court on Dec. 23, police said.