🌱 FDNY Leases Queens School For B-HEARD + COVID-19 In City Rats?

Hey, people of Queens! Miranda Fraraccio here with a fresh copy of the Queens Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 26 Low: 17.

If you are reading this, so are your potential customers. Click here to learn how you can sponsor the Queens Daily.

Here are the top three stories in Queens today:

The FDNY is leasing a closed Queens-area Catholic school to expand training for its Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division (B-HEARD) initiative. Officials are looking to expand the B-HEARD program, which pairs EMS workers with social workers to handle mental health emergency calls, across the city. The department first started training operations at the former Our Lady of Grace School in Howard Beach this January. (New York Daily News) According to a study published in Nature Communications, New York City rats could be responsible for the next COVID-19 variant. The study analyzed the "cryptic lineages" of the coronavirus found in the city's sewage system, with research suggesting variants stemming from unsequenced human strains or "non-human animal [reservoirs]." John Dennehy, a Queens College virologist and co-author of the study, noted the rats may have become infected from drinking sewer water or eating feces. Though researchers did not find evidence of the virus currently circulating through the rat population, they suspect the next variant will start with vermin. (Syracuse.com) On Thursday, a Queens man was charged for the November attack on an aspiring Thai model on the Herald Square subway platform. The NYPD reports that 40-year-old Kevin Douglas was charged with robbery and assault in the Nov. 22 subway incident; however, Douglas has been in jail since that date for a separate crime. (New York Post)

From our sponsor:

Today's Queens Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Story continues

Today in Queens:

Compost Build Volunteer Days - Queens Botanical Garden (9:30 AM)

DIY: Watercolor Class for Adults: How to Paint Flowers - Astoria Branch Library (10:00 AM)

Crosswords - Kew Gardens Hills Branch Library (10:30 AM)

From my notebook:

This Valentine's Day, take a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic Schmidt's Candy , located on Jamaica Avenue. (WCBS 880)

Join the Queens Museum on Feb. 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the public reception for “Live Pridefully: Love and Resilience with Pandemics” by Community Partner Caribbean Equality Project. According to the museum, the exhibition "celebrates the resilience of queer and trans folk of color, particularly in the time of COVID-19." (Facebook)

Starting today, Feb. 14, free at-home COVID-19 test kits will be available for pick up at select Queens Public Library locations. (Queens Patch)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | “Building St. Peter’s” (February 15)

"America on Fire" with Elizabeth Hinton and René Syler (February 16)

The Learning Experience- Summer Camp Ages 2-10 years old Zoom Information Session Feb. 17, 2022 (February 17)

2022-2023 Registration Opens Soon for NYC DOE 3K & 4K For All!! Schedule a Tour Today (February 18)

Add your event

For sale:

1 Bedroom 1 Bath 66-10 Yellowstone Blvd Forest Hills NY 11375 (Details)

Add your item

Loving the Queens Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Monday off right. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Miranda Fraraccio

About me: Miranda Fraraccio is a born and raised Rhode Islander. She works as a staff writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners, and is a graduate of The University of Rhode Island, where she earned a degree in Writing & Rhetoric and Communication Studies. In her free time, you can find her traveling, hiking, or photographing her neighborhood as a street photographer.

This article originally appeared on the Queens Patch