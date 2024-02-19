FDOT considering a new road crossing I-4 between Walt Williams and SR 33 in North Lakeland

State traffic planners are considering a new road that would provide a more direct connection between State Road 33 and Walt Williams Road just across Interstate 4, and they're inviting the public to a workshop Tuesday.

Currently, people needing to go from one area to the other have two, lengthy, out-of-the-way options. For instance, Bridgewater residents who might need to take children to Wendell Watson Elementary can travel more than a mile south on SR 33 to Old Combee Road, then cross I-4 to Socrum Loop Road, then north to Walt Loop Road, then Walt Williams.

The other option is longer, but avoids nasty traffic around Socrum Loop. It involves going north on SR 33 to Tomkow Road, then west on Old Polk City Road to Walt Williams Road.

Residents in the area of Walt Williams Road looking to travel in the other direction have a similar dilemma.

Walt Williams Road is a long, winding road that starts at Walt Loop Road in the west, runs east to I-4, then curves northeast to front the intestate before turning north. From there, it runs alongside Wendell Watson Elementary School before turning sharply to the west, then due north to Old Polk City Road.

The Florida Department of Transportation is looking into the feasibility of a direct route between Walt Williams Road and SR 33 either to the east or west of the Bridgewater development. And planners have four ideas they'll present at Tuesday's workshop, which runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Crago Recreation Center, 525 Lake Crago Drive, Lakeland.

Idea 1

The FDOT is considering a new, direct route between Walt Williams Road and State Road 33 in Lakeland. Corridor 1 would cross the interstate and link up with Lake Luther Road, then SR 33.

The first idea would involve building an eastward extension where Walt Williams turns north to run along I-4. The extension would cross the interstate, then turn due south through a rural pocket before connecting to Lake Luther Road and continuing to SR 33. The FDOT staff report said the benefits to this route are a direct connection to Walt Williams and low environmental impact, such as gopher tortoise and eagle nests. The downsides to the route are residential impacts on the south side of the interstate and its proximity to Old Combee Road.

Idea 2

The FDOT is considering a new, direct route between Walt Williams Road and State Road 33 in Lakeland. Corridor 2 would link up with Walt Williams much closer to Wendell Watson Elementary School and link up with Tradeport Boulevard, between the Bridgewater neighborhood and an industrial, warehousing complex.

The second idea would build an extension where Walt Williams turns north, just on the south end of the elementary school. The extension would continue to partially front I-4 through a wooded parcel before crossing the interstate to the north of the Bridgewater neighborhood and connecting with Tradeport Boulevard and eventually SR 33 between Bridgewater and a warehousing development. The staff report said the benefits are it avoids impacts to gopher tortoise and eagle nests and its proximity to the elementary school. It's drawbacks include an impact to wetlands, an awkward geometry for its I-4 crossing, a realignment of Walt Williams Road at the elementary school and potential concerns with sight distance.

Idea 3

The FDOT is considering a new, direct route between Walt Williams Road and State Road 33 in Lakeland. Corridor 3 would link up with Walt Williams Road directly adjacent to Wendell Watson Elementary, cross the interstate and connect to Tradeport Boulevard.

The third idea would involve building an extension where Walt Williams makes a 90-degree turn at the northeast corner of the elementary school. It would then curve slightly south before crossing the interstate in a more direct path than option 2. But on the south side of I-4, it would make a sharper S-curve to make its way to Tradeport Boulevard and eventually SR 33. Like the others, the advantage to this route is avoiding impacts to gopher tortoise and eagle nests. The drawbacks, according to the staff report, are that it would conflict with circulation at Wendell Watson and require lower speed limits because of the S-curve.

Idea 4

The FDOT is considering a new, direct route between Walt Williams Road and State Road 33 in Lakeland. Corridor 4 would link up with Walt Williams adjacent to the elementary school, then curve through the warehouse complex to meet SR 33 at University Boulevard.

The final idea would meet Walt Williams at the same spot as option 3, but wouldn't dip to the southeast before crossing the interstate (meaning it would cross I-4 at an odd angle). On the south side of I-4, it would take a slightly straighter path to Tradeport Boulevard, or rather a less-severe S-curve. But instead of taking Tradeport all the way to SR 33, it would curve sharply north between two of the warehouses and exit the complex via Firstpark Boulevard. That would allow the road to lineup up directly with University Boulevard, which leads to Florida Polytechnic and northern Auburndale. The benefits and drawbacks of this plan, according to staff, would be the same as option 3 except it would have one extra drawback — it would require a longer bridge over I-4 because of the awkward angle.

The open house

At Tuesday's open house, residents can view the plans and ask questions anytime from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For those unable to attend, there will be a live, online workshop on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required at https://bit.ly/3SfYRo2.

To view the full staff report before the meetings, go to the project webpage at https://www.swflroads.com/project/447989-1. Comments can be made through the webpage, or they can be emailed to adam.rose@dot.state.fl.us or mailed to FDOT District One, Attn: Adam Rose, 801 N. Broadway Ave., Bartow, FL 33830). The FDOT said comments must be received or postmarked by March 4 to be included in the formal Public Workshop record.

Questions can be answered by calling the FDOT project manager Adam Rose at 863-519-2832.

