FDOT: Work finishes early on improvements to U.S. 17 near Bartow Airport

Construction work on U.S. 17 near the Bartow Airport and Spirit Lake Road has finished 75 days ahead of schedule, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Work on the project began in May 2022 and included reconstructing the existing asphalt intersection with a rigid concrete intersection designed to prevent rutting and raveling from heavy truck traffic, FDOT said in a news release. LED lighting and new signal equipment were installed at both Spirit Lake Road and Bomber Road, and turn lanes were extended at Spirit Lake Road, Bomber Road and Transport Road for improved safety, the release said.

A sidewalk now connects the Bartow Municipal Airport entrance to Bomber Road, and new transit pads can be found on both sides of U.S. 17 at the bus stops near Gate Road and Bomber Road. Pedestrians crossing U.S. 17 will also find high-visibility crosswalks at Bomber Road connecting the park-and-ride lot with the bus stop across U.S. 17.

The project cost $9.7 million, FDOT said.

