FDOT hopes public will attend meetings this week on I-75 improvements

Florida Department of Transportation officials on Friday hosted a media event in Ocala to highlight the upcoming Interstate 75 auxiliary lane project. Here's a rundown of what happened:

Interstate 75

An extra lane will be built in both directions (north and south) of I-75 between State Road 44 in Sumter County and State Road 326 in Marion. The length is 30 miles, FDOT officials said.

Construction is expected to start in spring 2025 and take three to five years. Funding for the project is $475 million.

Matthew Richardson, communications manager for Florida Department of Transportation District 5, talks about the proposed auxiliary lanes that will be added between State Road 44 and State Road 326.

In September, state officials were in Marion County at the County Commission auditorium to promote the governor's Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative, a $4 billion program for 20 projects statewide. Part of the the I-75 improvements come from the governor's infrastructure initiative, FDOT officials said.

Reason for the event

Friday's showcase, held in a meeting room at the Marion County Public Library headquarters, was designed to offer a preview of the I-75 project.

Public meetings are scheduled for Dec. 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Savannah Center, 1545 N. Buena Vista Blvd. in The Villages; Dec. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ocala Hilton, 3600 SW 36th Ave., Ocala; and a virtual meeting on Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Steven Buck, project development administrator with Florida Department of Transportation District 5, points to the SW 66th Street bridge, which will be replaced during upcoming I-75 improvements.

Advance registration for the online meeting is required. Visit bit.ly/fdotmeetingrsvp.

The reasoning behind this project

A main reason for the addition of the auxiliary lanes is to cut down on congestion. In written materials, FDOT says 1 out of every 9 days all lanes are closed on I-75. They said every 13 hours an incident closes at least one lane.

Also, officials said the most common crash types on I-75 are rear-end crashes (42 percent) and sideswipes (21 percent.)

More details about the projects

More than a dozen charts were on display in the meeting room, outlining different steps of the project. For instance, one chart showed bridge widening and replacements. There also was detail about turn lanes being improved.

FDOT: Florida Department of Transportation explains its Interchange Access Request Process

As for SR 326: Roughly a quarter of a mile before the interstate, the road in both directions will be improved to provide easier access to businesses and to make merging easier.

