FDOT: Orange Blossom Trail gets upgrades to enhance pedestrian, driver safety in Orlando

Florida Department of Transportation leaders are giving Channel 9 a look at new safety features on a stretch of busy Orange Blossom Trail.

For more than a year, crews have been working on improvements between Holden Avenue and 34th Street in Orlando.

FDOT said a some of the improvements funded by the $8.7 million project include upgraded pedestrian beacons and signage, raised crosswalks and in-road lighting.

READ: Student loan forgiveness: 153,000 to have loans canceled under new repayment plan

Officials said the new features were implemented to make this section of OBT safer for both drivers and pedestrians.

Reporter Q McCray spent the morning talking with state and local transportation officials and has a closer look at the project.

READ: ‘Messi Mania’: Soccer legend’s draw causes major jump in ticket prices

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.