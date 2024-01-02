FDOT unveils road construction projects affecting Okaloosa and Walton County

Several road projects could cause delays in Okaloosa and Walton counties during certain times starting Wednesday.

Here's a look at Florida Department of Transportation road construction projects that might impact your commute.

Okaloosa County

Brooks Bridge Replacement Project: Drivers can experience traffic disruptions starting Wednesday at 9 p.m. and ending Thursday at 5:30 a.m. as workers conduct utility work and construction activities in the following locations: U.S. 98 east and westbound alternating and intermittent lane closures between Ferry Road and Pier Road. Santa Rosa Boulevard east and westbound alternating lane closures east of Amberjack Road to Ross Marler Park.

U.S. 98 Bridge rehabilitation over Marler Bridge: Drivers can experience single-lane closures along the east and westbound lanes from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The existing 35 mph speed limit will be maintained.

Mary Esther Boulevard resurfacing : Drivers can experience intermittent inside lane closures on Mary Esther Boulevard for median construction in the following locations: Wednesday 8:30 p.m. to Thursday at 5:30 a.m. from U.S. 98 to Hollywood Boulevard Wednesday through Saturday from Hollywood Boulevard to Beal Parkway, between 8:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

State Road 85 Resurfacing from north of Commerce Drive to Bill Lundy Road: Drivers can experience intermittent north and southbound single-lane closures along State Road 85 for milling and paving operations. Between Airport Road and Butler Road, Wednesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Between Commerce Drive and Butler Road, Wednesday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Between Butler Road and Bill Lundy Road, Wednesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

State Road 285 Resurfacing from S.R. 20 to S.R. 293 : Drivers may experience intermittent north and southbound S.R. 285 lane closures beginning Wednesday evening for milling and paving operations. Lane closures may occur: Between John Sims Parkway (S.R. 20) and Palm Boulevard, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Between Palm Boulevard and S.R. 293 from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

U.S. 98 resurfacing from Joise Road to Florida Place Southeast: Drivers can experience intermittent inside lane closures along U.S. 98 from Anderson Drive to Third Avenue from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Walton County

U.S. 98 Widening from Mack Bayou Road to County Road 30A : Drivers can experience intermittent, alternating road closures along U.S. 98 eastbound and westbound lanes between Mack Bayou Road and C.R. 30A for milling and paving operations Wednesday from 12 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Work will also continue from Wednesday through Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

U.S. 98 Resurfacing from east of U.S. 331 to Peach Creek: Drivers can experience intermittent road closures along east and westbound lanes of U.S. 98 Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Emerald Coast traffic update as work begins in Okaloosa and Walton Co