FDU under shelter-in-place order while Teaneck police investigate report of armed suspect

Police responded to Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan campus in Teaneck Wednesday afternoon to investigate an armed suspect believed to be on school grounds.

Teaneck police would not confirm the nature of the emergency, saying it was under investigation.

However, Dina Schipper, a spokesperson for the school, confirmed police were investigating an armed suspect who was possibly still on campus as of 3:21 p.m. and that the campus was under a shelter-in-place order until further notice.

