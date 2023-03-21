'Fear and alcohol.' Last defendant sentenced for dumping body after accidental shooting

Dominic A. Reynolds, 27, sits in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court during his sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A man who helped dispose of a friend's body after the victim was accidentally shot will serve 180 days in jail for evidence tampering and gross abuse of a corpse.

On Tuesday, Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael J. Ernest also ordered Dominic A. Reynolds, 27, to serve two years on probation. The judge reserved a potential prison sentence of up to six years, which he could order Reynolds to serve if he violates terms of probation.

Reynolds was the last of three codefendants to be sentenced for crimes committed in connection with May's accidental shooting death of John Q. Bashline II.

Dalbert W. "Dale" Sanders is serving an eight-year prison sentence for shooting Bashline while they were practicing quick draws with two handguns at Reynolds' home on Feed Springs Road in Mill Township. People had gathered at the home for a birthday party.

Reynolds pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of gross abuse of a corpse.

His uncle, Michael P. Reynolds, is serving a 180-day jail sentence for the same charges. Ernest also put him on two years' probation and reserved a prison sentence of up to four years.

What happened after the shooting of John Bashline?

After the shooting, Sanders told Dominic Reynolds to drive Bashline's car, with Bashline in the back seat, to a location near Dennison's Twin City Medical Center, according to defense attorney David L. Blackwell. He said the defendant feared for the safety of himself and his family because of the way Sanders was acting and talking.

He said Dominic believed he was taking Bashline to the hospital to get medical care, and that Dominic and Michael had tried to render aid to Bashline immediately.

Blackwell said Bashline's car was chosen for the trip because it was parked outermost in the driveway. But the car did not start immediately, and Dominic had to stop to let it warm up because of frost on the windows.

Bashline, 37, from Powhatan Point, was found dead in his car on May 15, a block away from the hospital.

County Prosecutor Ryan D. Styer said Bashline's mother is suffering because of his death.

"Her life is just turned upside down. She relied on John," he said.

Styer contrasted Sanders, whom he described as leading a life of "criminal recklessness" and Dominic and Michael Reynolds, who "got caught up in a night of drunken fun and games until it was not fun and games anymore, and made the wrong decisions."

He said Michael and Dominic had done a lot of good in their lives.

"He's a fine, upstanding citizen," Blackwell said of Dominic. "He's a good member of our community. His mother is in need of his assistance to try to help her from day to day. Dominic is fully employed. He is the only person employed in his family. This is the most grievous aberration in his life that one could imagine."

Blackwell said he is personally acquainted with the families of Reynolds and his wife. He described them as upright.

"I know that Dominic is trustworthy in all respects and, as I indicated, extremely remorseful for his actions that day," Blackwell said

Dominic's father-in-law Dan Meyers said he "has been a good husband to my daughter and he's just a good person in general."

Given the chance to speak on his own behalf, Dominic Reynolds said he acted out of fear and knows his actions were wrong.

"You're right," said the judge. "People reacted with fear, panic, complete disbelief that John Bashline is shot. This was never what was intended that night. From there, it just all unravels with ... a comedy of errors, stupid ideas that people have. Everything that everyone does, is seems to be, is wrong after that happens, from trying to start the car. It won't start. People are just in a chaotic scene. I'm guessing it was driven by fear and alcohol.

"Ultimately, we don't know for sure if Mr. Bashline could have been saved or not. But certainly, all of the conduct that happens afterwards only compounded the problem and ultimately resulted in criminal conduct when he is left approximately a block from the hospital in a running car ... and gets worse from there," Ernest said.

The judge said he read letters of support for Dominic from his pastor, mother, aunt and a former teacher.

"There are people out there who have not lost faith in you," he said.

Ernest ordered Dominic to report to jail March 28.

