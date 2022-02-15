'Fear and anxiety': NJ Asians say they're avoiding New York City after brutal killing

Walking to her Manhattan office building on 28th Street, Eunhae Son heard a man behind her yelling.

"You Asian [expletive]," Son heard.

The Old Tappan resident was with her sister Pohye when the man picked up his pace, Son recalled Tuesday. The two sisters moved fast, but the man followed. The women hurriedly entered the office building, but the man lingered outside, kicking on the door and yelling racial slurs, Eunhae Son said.

That incident occurred on Feb. 1 and had already left Son, 46, frightened about commuting into New York. Then came the news Sunday that Christina Yuna Lee, a Korean-American graduate of Rutgers University, was brutally stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment.

The murder stoked even more fear and outrage among Asian Americans in North Jersey, some of whom have to travel into Manhattan daily for work. It's the latest in a spate of attacks against the Asian population that have accelerated since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, first detected in Wuhan, China.

People hold signs during a rally in response to the killing of Christina Yuna Lee in the Chinatown section of New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Lee was stabbed to death inside her lower Manhattan apartment by a man who followed her from the street into her building, authorities said.

Lee, 35, was stabbed 40 times by a homeless man who had followed her inside her building, New York City police said. The alleged killer, Assamad Nash, was charged Monday with murder and burglary.

A month earlier, 40-year-old Michelle Go died after a homeless man allegedly pushed her in front of an oncoming subway train at a Times Square station. After these and myriad other assaults in New York against Asian Americans, advocates in New York and New Jersey have called for action against the violence.

Though neither Go's nor Lee's killing has been classified by police as a hate crime, "the fact of the matter is another Asian woman was killed," said Chris Chung, the Korean American mayor of Palisades Park, where Asian residents account for 60% of the population.

"A lot of people are in fear of what could happen," Chung said of his community. No violent crimes against Asians have been reported in Palisades Park, but he worries about his residents moving about in other places. New York City needs to address the rise in violent crime quickly, he said.

North Jersey is home to large swaths of Asian Americans. Areas such as Fort Lee and Leonia are 40% Asian.

On Monday, New York Mayor Eric Adams was asked during a news conference whether Nash was a “poster child” for failures of the state's bail laws.

Although Adams wouldn't go that far, he said the case deserved attention because Nash should not have been on the streets, The New York Times reported. Nash has been arrested at least a dozen times in New York and New Jersey dating back to 2012 and was free on supervised release after a Jan. 6 arrest, the New York Post said.

"We need to really examine what happened here, where did we fail,” Adams said at the news conference, before calling again to “close the loopholes that allow dangerous people to be on the streets.”

Prejudice 'cannot be dismissed'

People are going to debate whether the attacks are racially motivated, "but regardless of whether the DA can actually prove and charge the perpetrator with a hate crime, prejudice is deep-rooted and cannot be dismissed as a factor," said Cecilia Chan, 45, a Tenafly resident and lawyer who is a founder of the Bergen County Diversity Coalition.

"My heart breaks for Christina Yuna Lee's family and friends," Chan said. "This murder, on the heels of the subway pushing death of Michelle Go and the many attacks on our Asian elders, has created an environment of fear and anxiety in the Asian community."

Thinking back to the days when she used to work in New York and ride the subway, Chan said it's too easy to imagine being attacked.

Eunhae Son said she now fears going to her office in Manhattan. She owns and manages an art school with locations in Manhattan and Fort Lee. Her Asian female employees now avoid the New York office, she said.

"It's crazy," Son added. "You go to New York, you see a lot of homeless people. It makes us afraid."

Princeton resident Ying Lu, 49, commutes to New York City twice a week for her job as a New York University professor and said she's on guard as well. She used to take an NJ Transit train to Penn Station, then the subway to Greenwich Village. She's lately changed her commute to take NJ Transit into Newark and then a PATH train to the Village, a longer commute, but one that feels safer.

Pedestrians walk past Christina Yuna Lee's apartment building in the Chinatown section of New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Lee was stabbed to death inside her lower Manhattan apartment by a man who followed her from the street into her building, authorities said.

"New York City public transit makes me sad, seeing many homeless people; it's very, very sad," Lu said. "For that reason I am avoiding it."

Chung described Lee's senseless killing as devastating and said the community was in mourning. His constituents tell him they're sad and afraid, he said.

Lee, a digital music producer, attended Rutgers University's New Brunswick campus from 2004 to 2008 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in art history, the school said in a statement Tuesday.

“The university is deeply saddened to learn of the death of our alumna, Christina Y. Lee, and our thoughts are with her family as we grieve with them," the university said.

Mary Chao 趙 慶 華 covers the Asian community and real estate for NorthJersey.com. To get unlimited access to the latest news out of North Jersey, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: mchao@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Asians avoiding NYC after Christina Lee murder, hate crimes