My fear of the cancer gene will never go away – but after my double mastectomy I can finally move on

When she was 35 – the age I am now – my mother died of breast cancer. I was eight and my sister Charlotte was nine. Sixteen months before that, my dad died of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

My childhood years are a bit of a blur: Dad had been ill since I was a baby, but Mum’s illness came on more aggressively. I mostly have memories of hospitals, and my mother coming home between stays. My older sister Charlotte and I were brought up by our maternal grandparents. Our upbringing with them was stable and happy and they did an incredible job of raising us.

By 1996, when Mum died, scientists had already discovered the science around the BRCA gene, but it wasn’t being talked about publicly. Put simply, the human body has two genes called BRCA1 and BRCA2. If these genes become altered, they vastly raise your cancer risk. It mainly affects women, but men can get it, too.

Katie as a child with her mother in 1989

The only preventative treatment is for women to have a mastectomy – and also to have their ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. The actress Angelina Jolie, who was BRCA-positive, underwent both procedures in the 2010s.

One-in-250 people in the general population have the BRCA fault, but people from the Ashkenazi Jewish community have a one-in-40 risk. Earlier this month, the NHS announced a new testing programme that any person with one Jewish grandparent could volunteer for a free test. This is an important medical advance that will save many lives.

The programme wasn’t around when I was younger. But I studied neuroscience at university, a course which included some genetics. And though no-one ever discussed it with me, I just “knew” mum’s cancer was due to the BRCA gene, because of her Jewish ethnicity, and the fact she had died so young – though this was never confirmed.

But, I was young, I was having fun, and I didn’t dwell on it. At least, I made the firm decision not to dwell on it.

At 21 I found a lump in my breast, went to see my GP and I was sent for a scan. Despite my family history, I was matter-of-fact at this point. Maybe I was just repressing everything: a lot of anxiety was to come later. Thankfully, the lump was benign. I told myself I was going to go away and enjoy life until the age of 30, when I knew that BRCA-positive women could start having breast scans.

But I wasn’t really able to forget about it. In 2014 – when I was 24 – I decided I needed to find out for sure. So I asked my GP to refer me for a test. A few weeks later, I went to a hospital in north London to give a saliva sample, and speak to a genetic counsellor to prepare me for the procedure, and discuss my options.

Katie says she 'just knew' her mum had inherited the BRCA gene because of her Jewish ethnicity

There were a few weeks between the test and my result. I’m generally an anxious person – I worry about everything from the wellbeing of my family to the environment. But for some reason, I was able to cope with this situation quite well.

In the end, I found out my fate via a phone-call while I was at work. I was alone. When the counsellor asked “is now a good time?” I just knew. The counsellor confirmed that I had BRCA1, the most common form of the mutation.

Hard as it might be to believe, I simply filed the information to the back of my mind, told myself I would worry about it “later” and got on with my life. My soon-to-be-husband Jonny and I had just got together and I was looking forward to starting a family, ideally when I was 30.

My 30th birthday arrived. I suspected I might be pregnant. Then the letter inviting me for my first MRI scan came through the letterbox.

A mammogram is not adequate for screening a younger woman, as our breast tissue tends to be too dense to see any abnormalities. Only an MRI will do, and you can’t have an MRI when you’re pregnant, because the radiation could harm the foetus. But I went to the appointment anyway. On hearing I might be pregnant, the radiographer sent me home.

I freaked out. For weeks, I anxiously replayed the situation in my head. Was I making a mistake getting pregnant at this point? What if I already had cancer, and now it wasn’t going to be picked up?

It turns out I was expecting, and that happy news was enough to send thoughts of BRCA to the back of my mind once more. If worries bubbled up, I repressed them. I had my daughter Leila in June 2019, and vowed to breastfeed for as long as I could, as experts believe breastfeeding can lower your risk of cancer.

By the end of 2020, I was expecting Alexis. Again, I was determined to breastfeed her. The scan letters kept arriving, but I couldn’t go as the dye injected for the MRI can get into your breastmilk.

Katie with her two daughters, Leila and Alexis

By now, I was starting to experience regular spikes of panic – feeding my baby alone at night, for example. I would tell myself I wished I had never found out about my BRCA gene. However much you push it away, put it to the back of your mind, you can’t “unknow” this information.

My imagination went into overdrive. I was terrified that I wouldn’t be there for my kids. Why hadn’t I done this 10 years earlier? I also berated myself for not having IVF. If I had a girl naturally there was a 50 per cent chance I would pass the BRCA mutation on to her. IVF allows embryo screening, and I could have ensured a BRCA-negative baby.

In August 2022 I started the process for having a double mastectomy, the first stage of preventative surgery. It was six months before I finally saw a surgeon at the Royal Marsden. Many more appointments followed: with the plastic surgery team, the specialist breast nurse and my surgeon.

Meeting my surgeon was also distressing. The theory of having my breasts removed was something I had been discussing for years, but the reality of it was overwhelming. The surgeon had given me so much information that I wasn’t expecting. I was shell-shocked and deeply upset.

My surgeon told me there were different options for surgery. I could either opt for implant reconstruction or using my own tissue taken from other areas of my body. Both had pros and cons. Whereas I had always assumed I would be able to keep my nipples after the reconstruction, the surgeon said this wasn’t necessarily possible in my case, which upset me greatly.

My head was swimming. But Jonny and I went out for lunches and long walks to discuss everything. Then I had to go home and put on a brave face for my little girls.

Katie will go back for her second operation in June - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Two months after meeting the surgeon, I had scans on both my breasts and my ovaries. I was a wreck, convinced I was going to have cancer. As the radiologist scanned one ovary at a time, pronouncing them clear, I almost collapsed with relief.

By now, I was researching on social media, engaging with other BRCA-positive women. Just talking to people who understood what I was going through and could tell me about their experiences made me feel so much better.

Eventually, we decided I would have a two-stage mastectomy. First, a breast reduction, then, after a six-month recovery period, the full mastectomy with implant reconstruction. This route would have the best aesthetic outcome whilst reducing the risk of infection or implant failure.

The implants would need to be replaced roughly every 10 years, but it meant I could keep my nipples, the downside being I would have two surgeries instead of one: two recoveries and more time off work and out of action.

And so, in December 2023, I underwent the first stage of my mastectomy. The op went smoothly, and recovery was much faster than I had expected. I’ll go back for the second stage in June. I’m feeling positive.

At some point I will also have to have my ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. A woman’s risk of ovarian cancer doesn’t increase significantly until after she’s 40, but I want to have the surgery before then, maybe next year. It’s not ideal, as I’ll then go into an early menopause and have to be put on HRT, but that is the reality and so I need to deal with it.

Katie will tell her children about BRCA when they are older - Natasha Greene

The shadow of the inherited BRCA gene will never go away. My sister Charlotte had a test after I did: she is negative. But then, I look at my two little girls, and I do worry.

They won’t be eligible to have the test until they are 18, and it has to be their decision. But at some point I will have to tell them about their family medical history, maybe when they are studying GCSEs and have some understanding of science.

This is a conversation I can’t bear to think about having, but I console myself with the fact that treatment for cancer moves on so fast. If my mother was alive now, I am sure she would have survived her disease.

I have enormous empathy for any other family going through this. I see why people might bury their heads in the sand and prefer to remain ignorant: I certainly did for many years. But avoiding the issue will not change the outcome. Knowledge is power, and you simply have to face it.

As told to Miranda Levy

BRCA gene: the facts

What is the BRCA gene?

“The BRCA gene is involved in the DNA repair pathway, and it has a protective effect against cancer,” says Ranjit Manchanda, a professor at the Wolfson Institute at Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health NHS Trust, in London. “Sometimes, however, people can get a fault in their genetic code. The gene doesn’t function properly and they are more predisposed to cancer.”

There are two types of BRCA gene: BRCA 1 and BRCA2.

Who is at risk of inheriting the faulty gene?

Most population testing studies have been done initially in the Jewish population, says Prof Manchanda, because of “the higher prevalence”. One in 40 Ashkenazi Jews carry a BRCA mutation. In the general population one in 250 people carry a faulty BRCA gene.

How much does having the mutation increase my risk of cancer?

Women carrying the BRCA1/BRCA2 mutation have a 17-44 per cent risk of ovarian cancer, and a 70 per cent risk of breast cancer. Most of these cancers can be prevented.

Men carrying the BRCA2 mutation have an increased risk of prostate and male breast cancers. However, 90 per cent of people with the BRCA fault have not been identified.

If you don’t have the BRCA gene fault, your risks of contracting breast cancer are around 12 per cent, and ovarian cancer, 2 per cent.

What is the testing process?

Individuals register on the NHS portal and receive information on the testing process. Everybody who wants counselling can receive it – this can help people decide if they wish to have testing, or not. The patient spits into a tube which is then sent off to a lab for the DNA to be extracted.

“A positive test can be emotionally upsetting for some, but the anxiety is often short-term and gets better,” Prof Manchanda explains. “It is usually better to know, and opt for preventative treatment.” All people testing positive receive counselling and support, as well as referral to NHS genetics services and clinical pathways.

What is the treatment?

For breast cancer, annual MRIs start from the age of 30, followed by the removal of the breasts and ovaries. “A mastectomy is a big operation that requires counselling beforehand and reconstructive surgery afterwards,” says Prof Manchanda. “Ovarian surgery is done by keyhole and the patient then has to take HRT for the early menopause which follows.”

Will this test be rolled out to the wider population?

“It’s taken 16 years of work and efforts to demonstrate a benefit to the Jewish population and roll out this scheme,” says Prof Manchanda. “Yes, eventually I hope that can be possible; it is the direction of travel. However, this will need more research.”

This year sees the launch of a large study called Protect-C, which will test women in the general population for cancer genes including BRCA.

Is there genetic screening for other conditions?

The NHS usually screens only for certain cancers, plus there is screening for other genetic conditions including Down’s syndrome.

Prof Manchanda is less certain about the benefits of screening for other conditions such as Alzheimer’s. “It is important to consider the implications of such testing with care, with a clear benefit identified,” he continues. “But there’s no doubt that, as the field evolves, genetic screening could become more broadly applicable on the NHS for other chronic diseases.”