Fears of Fed’s Main Rate Dropping Too Low Starts to Lift

Alexandra Harris
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The rate that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy is defying the skeptics by holding firmly above zero, prompting a rethink from those who thought the central bank might need to step in and tinker with the front end.

While rates on repurchase agreements and other short-term markets have gone negative at times amid the current influx of dollars from the shrinkage of the huge U.S. Treasury cash pile, the effective fed funds rate has held steady at 0.07% since Feb. 18. That’s toward the lower end of the Fed’s target range of 0 to 0.25%, but without a further decline observers are now doubtful that the Fed will act.

Strategists from Barclays Plc, Wrightson ICAP and Bank of America Corp. had all previously anticipated that officials might need to make upward adjustments as soon as this month’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting to two key rates it sets -- those for its overnight reverse repurchase agreement facility and for interest on excess reserves. They’ve now become more circumspect.

“The argument in favor of a tweak is not as strong as we thought it would be by now,” Wrightson ICAP economist Lou Crandall wrote in a note to clients Monday, citing the stickiness of the fed funds rate. He also said that “any rate hike at all – even of just a few basis points – would create communications challenges outside the money markets.”

The steadiness in the front end comes at a time when pressure is mounting for policy makers to address potential issues with long-end yields. The benchmark 10-year yield climbed as high as 1.62% Friday -- the highest since February 2020 -- before dip buying from foreign investors emerged.

Barclays strategist Joseph Abate dropped his call for an increase in short-term rates at next week’s Fed meeting, noting the path of the fed funds rate is complicated by a slower-than-anticipated decline in the balance of the Treasury’s bank account at the central bank. While the $1.37 trillion cash pile is down from $1.66 trillion at the beginning of February, it’s still some ways from the Treasury’s end-March forecast of $800 billion.

Though, there’s a chance that the steadiness of the fed funds rate is only temporary.

“Now that the Biden administration’s aid package is set to pass Congress, the Treasury’s cash balance could fall faster, releasing bank reserves more quickly,” Abate said. As a result, the strategist isn’t completely ruling out the possibility that the Fed revisits lifting the administered rates at the April FOMC meeting, although fed funds futures are not priced for such an action.

Even Bank of America strategist Mark Cabana isn’t completely ruling out an upward adjustment at the March 16-17 FOMC meeting, though it may take a significant market move to push the fed funds rate to 5 basis points, a level that could trigger an adjustment.

“If fed funds remains stickier for longer, we expect the Fed will not adjust IOER and be more reactive than proactive to money market developments,” Cabana and strategist Olivia Lima wrote.

(Updates to say Barclays dropped call for a March move in sixth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Acadia Shares Plummet After FDA Finds Flaws in Drug Application

    Wall Street had considered it a fait accompli that the biotech would be allowed to market its drug pimavanserin for a new indication.

  • Verkada surveillance cameras at Tesla, hundreds more businesses breached: hackers

    A small group of hackers viewed live and archived surveillance footage from hundreds of businesses including Tesla Inc by gaining administrative access to camera maker Verkada over the past two days, one of the people involved in the breach told Reuters. Swiss software developer Tillie Kottmann, who has gained attention for finding security flaws in mobile apps and other systems, shared screenshots on Twitter from inside a Tesla warehouse in California and an Alabama jail in messages to Reuters. Kottmann declined to identify other members of the group.

  • Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $330.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as recent rise seen overextended; auctions in focus

    * U.S yield curve flattens for 2nd straight session * U.S. 10-year borrowing cost in repo market at -3.91% * Focus on $58 billion auction of new 3-year notes (Adds new comment, dateline, table, updates prices, changes byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Tuesday, pulling back from a recent 13-month high on the benchmark note, as investors bought back bonds in a sell-off that market participants have deemed overextended. The rally in Treasuries came ahead of an auction of U.S. 10-year and 30-year debt on Wednesday and Thursday, with investors seeking to cover massive shorts on both maturities. The U.S. Treasury will also auction $58 billion in 3-year notes.

  • Greensill Capital files for insolvency, administrators appointed

    Greensill Capital filed for insolvency on Monday after losing insurance coverage for its debt repackaging business and said in its court filing that its largest client, GFG Alliance, had started to default on its debts. Greensill began to unravel last Monday when its main insurer stopped providing credit insurance on $4.1 billion of debt in portfolios it had created for clients including Swiss bank Credit Suisse. The court document supporting Greensill's insolvency application said without that insurance, Greensill was no longer able to sell notes backed by debts to investors, nor fund clients such as GFG in return.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rally as yields ease

    A gauge of global stocks headed for its biggest one-day percentage climb in a week on Tuesday as a fall in U.S. Treasury yields eased concerns the economic recovery could overheat and lead to stronger-than-expected inflation. U.S. Treasury yields fell with eyes on the $120 billion auctions of 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week, as a weak 7-year note sale that prompted a spike in yields two weeks ago was followed by another soft auction last week.

  • Biden Flashes Warning to Big Tech as Antitrust Team Takes Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s plan to put two progressive antitrust scholars in top positions signals an aggressive approach to combating corporate consolidation and monopoly power, especially that wielded by technology giants such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc.Biden’s team is vetting Lina Khan, a Columbia Law School professor who specializes in antitrust law, to serve as a member of the Federal Trade Commission, according to people familiar with the matter. Last week, he named another Columbia law professor, Timothy Wu, to join the National Economic Council as a special assistant on technology and competition policy.Together Khan and Wu could push the Biden administration to broaden an ongoing assault on the tech industry that started under former President Donald Trump. Wu is in a position to influence legislation that could upend the business practices of tech and other large companies. If confirmed, Khan would likely pressure the FTC to pursue an investigation of Amazon.com Inc. that began under Trump and write rules that tighten regulation of the tech industry.In addition, they would be able to influence how competition policy is applied to industries across the economy. Many antitrust experts are pushing for a broad rethinking of competition policy amid growing recognition that the U.S. has failed to tackle the power of dominant companies in numerous industries, including airlines, mobile-phone and internet services and agriculture.Both Khan and Wu have been outspoken advocates for vigorous antitrust enforcement against U.S. tech companies. They are part of a group of antitrust thinkers who argue that the current playbook for policing mergers and anti-competitive conduct has fallen short and want to return antitrust policy to its early 20th-century roots -- when regulators went after monopolies in railroads and oil.“It’s a major step,” said William Kovacic, a professor at the George Washington University Law School and a former FTC commissioner. “It’s another sign of the extraordinary success that the advocates of transformation have had in changing the debate and changing the policy-making context. Just extraordinary. I don’t even think they foresaw that this would happen five years ago.”While Wu and Khan will be influential, Biden has yet to nominate people for the most important antitrust positions -- the chair of the FTC and the head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, who will oversee the case brought against Google last year and will decide whether to bring additional cases against tech companies. The division is investigating Apple Inc. over App Store practices.Kovacic said the choice of who will lead the Justice Department’s antitrust division is crucial. “Is that more of a traditionalist? Or Is there going to be a deliberate effort here to create a debate, create tension?” he said.In her early thirties, Khan already has served in influential roles as an adviser to regulators and lawmakers, having burst onto the antitrust scene with a groundbreaking analysis of Amazon published in 2017. That paper cast the online retail behemoth as a harmful monopoly that’s destroying small businesses.In her paper, Khan painstakingly built a case that Amazon employs practices that should provoke a rethink of antitrust enforcement in the U.S.“The company has positioned itself at the center of e-commerce and now serves as essential infrastructure for a host of other businesses that depend upon it,” she wrote. “Elements of the firm’s structure and conduct pose anticompetitive concerns -- yet it has escaped antitrust scrutiny.”The FBI is conducting a background check on Khan, which is routine for political nominees, according to a person familiar with the matter. The White House and Khan didn’t respond to requests for comment. Politico reported earlier on the plan to nominate Khan.The Khan and Wu appointments come as the internet platforms are facing a reckoning in Washington that could transform the industry. The FTC is already seeking to break up Facebook, and Khan could be instrumental in shaping a potential case against Amazon. Wu is likely to have a say over legislation that could put guardrails on how tech companies operate. Lawmakers are considering reforms to antitrust law that would make it harder for tech companies to buy rivals and are developing proposals to impose rules to protect the privacy of users and change liability protections that the companies prize.“This is not good for the platforms,” said Herb Hovenkamp, an antitrust law professor at the University of Pennsylvania. “There’s clearly not going to be any let up from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.”The American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-monopoly group closely aligned with Khan’s point of view, said Biden must appoint aggressive enforcers to the Justice Department and the other open FTC seat.“The Biden-Harris administration needs to turn the page on the ideology and policies that brought us to the brink,” Sarah Miller, the group’s executive director, said in a statement.Khan would take over one of five seats on the FTC, which is being run by Acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter. While enforcement decisions require a majority vote, the chair of the agency wields significant power.Khan and Wu advocate a new view of antitrust enforcement that upends the framework the U.S. has been using to assess antitrust harm for decades. Often called the “New Brandeis School” after former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, proponents of this approach want to recast merger analysis by focusing not just on price increases but also on stagnant wages, innovation, income inequality and privacy rights.“With the nomination of Lina Khan, the Biden administration has signaled that antitrust enforcement and important competition policy changes will be a high priority,” said Charlotte Slaiman, competition policy director at Public Knowledge. “Khan has already had an incredible impact, pushing the competition policy discussion in the right direction with her work.”Defenders of the tech industry criticized Khan’s pending selection. The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, which is funded by companies including Google, Facebook and Amazon, said Khan’s “antitrust populism threatens to derail traditional enforcement of antitrust laws.”“Her writings and opinions reveal a strong preference for smaller, less efficient, less innovative rivals at the expense of objective and principled enforcement of antitrust laws,” Aurelien Portuese, ITIF’s director of antitrust and innovation policy, said in a statement. “In a time of intense competition with China’s rising economic and technological power, the self-inflicted harm of Khan’s brand of antitrust populism will harm U.S. companies and consumers to the benefit of foreign rivals.Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, who sits on the Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, called Khan’s likely nomination “deeply concerning” and described her views on antitrust “wildly out of step with a prudent approach to the law.”“Nominating Ms. Khan would signal that President Biden intends to put ideology and politics ahead of competent antitrust enforcement,” Lee said in a statement.The nominations underscore that Biden is abandoning the antitrust playbook of the Obama administration, which took a largely hands-off approach to enforcement in the technology sector.While Barack Obama’s Justice Department stopped several high-profile mergers, it approved others that were criticized as worsening competition, such as the tie-up of American Airlines Group Inc. and US Airways. The FTC under Obama approved Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp and closed an investigation of Google into its search operations in 2013 without any action.Khan recently served as an aide to FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra and did stints at the New America Foundation and its spin-off, the Open Markets Institute. She was also counsel to the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, which conducted a 16-month investigation into tech companies that determined that the biggest internet platforms have all abused their gatekeeper power over the digital economy. The panel, led by Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline, is preparing to introduce legislation to reform antitrust laws.The committee’s report recommended a series of far-reaching antitrust reforms, including a measure that would prohibit a dominant tech platform from operating in competition with the firms dependent on it -- much the way banking laws once barred large lenders from acquiring insurers, real estate firms, and other non-banking companies. The committee also recommended restrictions on acquisitions by dominant firms.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FOREX-Dollar dips, off 3-1/2 month highs as Treasury yields stabilize

    The dollar on Tuesday backed off its 3-1/2-month high as U.S. Treasury yields stabilized ahead of key inflation data and Treasury auctions this week, boosting riskier currencies such as the pound, Australian dollar and Kiwi dollar. The save-haven dollar was 0.46% lower, at 91.95, against a basket of six major currencies, after hitting a 3-1/2-month high of 92.506 during Asian trading hours. U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields eased to 1.544% after reaching 1.613% on Monday, close to its 13-month high.

  • Inflation will stay ‘at a low enough level that we’re not expecting the fed to take any action’: strategist

    Veronica Willis, an investment strategy analyst from Wells Fargo Investment Institute, joins Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Seana Smith to discuss her thoughts on the market and financial roadblocks that women face.

  • Analysis: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

    Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Why Ballard Power, FuelCell Energy, and Plug Power Are All Riding Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of all the major fuel cell stocks popped Tuesday, and here's the crazy thing: Investors actually seem to be buying these shares for good reasons today and are behaving logically. As of 12:20 p.m. EST, fuel cell bellwether Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is up a strong 8%, but two of its more distant rivals, Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), are doing even better -- up 11.1% and 18.4%, respectively. Let's begin with Ballard.

  • L Catterton Makes $600 Million Return on Norwegian Cruise Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm L Catterton’s investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has paid off with a $600 million gain in less than one year, amounting to returns of more than 150%.The cruise ship operator said it has agreed to pay $1.03 billion to buy back bonds that it sold to the private equity firm in May for $400 million. Norwegian has sold around $1.4 billion of shares to finance the purchase, according a filing Tuesday evening. Leftover proceeds will go to general corporate purposes.Cruise companies have had to issue billions of dollars of shares and bonds to raise money to get them through the Covid-19 crisis, which shuttered the industry and left corporations burning cash.Representatives for the company and L Catterton didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Read more: Norwegian Leads Cruise Stocks Lower After Pricing Share OfferingThe notes were structured as exchangeable debt, meaning they could be traded in for equity, and matured in 2026. Norwegian’s shares traded around $16.07 on May 28 when the original sale of the notes closed, compared with $29.73 at Tuesday’s close.Scott Dahnke, global co-chief executive officer of L Catterton, resigned from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ board of directors effective immediately, according to Tuesday’s statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks could power U.S. economy to nearly 10% GDP growth: economist

    Economic growth is poised to accelerate in a big way thanks to the latest round of stimulus checks, this Wall Street economist tells Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Rising Mortgage Rates to Hurt Mortgage Lenders' Fee Income

    The rise in mortgage rates is expected to hurt origination and refinancing activities, thus, hampering growth in mortgage revenues in 2021.

  • Big 12 tourney set with 7 of 10 teams in latest Top 25 poll

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Chris Beard played college basketball in Texas, worked for a spell at his alma mater, then spent most of his coaching career at small schools across the state before taking over as the head coach at Texas Tech. Second-ranked Baylor, which has lost just once all season, will be the top seed when the tournament begins with a pair of first-round games Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri. No. 13 Texas also earned a first-day bye as the No. 3 seed and will play the No. 20 Red Raiders in the final quarterfinal game Thursday night.

  • Nasdaq jumps 3.7%, most in four months, as Big Tech surges

    Technology companies powered stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, driving the Nasdaq to its biggest gain in four months and more than making up for a sharp skid a day earlier. The Nasdaq surged 3.7%, led by gains in Big Tech companies such as Apple, Amazon and Facebook. The tech stocks rally, which helped lift the S&P 500 1.4%, followed a decline in bond yields, which have been increasing rapidly in recent weeks, driving up long-term interest rates.

  • Biden rehangs portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush moved to ‘small’ room by Trump

    Paintings were said to have been removed from Grand Foyer of White House last July

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Column: After Meghan and Harry's interview, royal family has to decide what 'family' means

    Talking with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exposed a dilemma for Britain: Does it truly want a 21st century royal family?

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.