Fear of Global Natural Gas Crisis Eased by Warm Start to Winter

(Bloomberg) -- A warmer-than-expected start to winter across large parts of the world is rapidly easing fears of a natural gas crisis that had been predicted to trigger outages and add to pressure on power bills.

Forecasts point to temperatures above seasonal norms for most of Europe in the next two weeks, while the US expects better weather through mid-January. It’ll be more comfortable too across much of China — the world’s biggest gas importer — over the next 10 days, and Tokyo may see a spike around mid-January.

Gas futures are plummeting on reduced fuel consumption and the weaker outlook, with US contracts tumbling in their first trading session of 2023. European gas on Monday briefly touched the lowest level since the war in Ukraine started.

“The risk of extreme market tightness that people were worried about before the winter started seems low now,” said Abhishek Rohatgi, a Singapore-based analyst at BloombergNEF. Europe has rebuilt inventories, while milder weather across North Asia means there’ll be less competition for liquefied natural gas cargoes, he said.

Governments and utilities were bracing for gas shortages after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, disrupting energy deliveries and lifting global demand for LNG. Prices for gas and coal hit a record as importers rushed to stockpile fuel for winter, when consumption peaks.

Those efforts to build inventories mean the biggest consumers are now sitting on comfortable supplies. In fact, Germany was able to add more gas into storage during the end of December as a mix of milder weather and lower activity during the holiday season trimmed fuel use.

Demand destruction over recent months has also helped to balance the gas market. Some industrial consumers across Europe had previously lowered output or shuttered because they didn’t want to pay high prices, while emerging nations like Pakistan and Bangladesh stopped importing LNG because they could no longer afford it.

The impact in China of a surge in Covid cases should add to the muted picture, keeping gas demand lower in the nation for the next few months, according to traders.

Still, there are risks ahead from any unexpected bouts of extreme weather. A prolonged blast of late-winter cold could drain gas inventories and catapult fuel prices higher. Utilities will also soon need to begin planning to avoid shortages again next winter as they adjust to a lack of Russian fuel.

