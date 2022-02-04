Fear and loathing in Ottawa as more protests loom

Ottawa police have vowed to end the protests in Canada's capital

A climate of fear has gripped Canada's capital after a week of protests that has shuttered businesses and paralysed Ottawa's core, with some residents concerned the worst may be yet to come.

The 'Freedom Convoy' has sent thousands of trucks and protesters flocking to the city to protest vaccine mandates.

Hundreds of trucks and up to 2,000 more protesters are expected to join this weekend.

Protests are also expected in Toronto and Quebec.

Organisers of the Freedom Convoy have expressed sympathy for residents, promising to protest peacefully and respect the law, but also to "stay as long as it takes".

"We understand your frustration and genuinely wish there was another way for us to get our message across," convoy organiser Chris Barber said this week. "The responsibility for your inconvenience lies squarely on the shoulders of politicians who prefer to vilify and call us names rather than engage in respectful, serious dialogue."

The protesters are in Ottawa "for the love of our families, our communities and our nation" said Tamara Lich, another organiser.

But some residents say they are worried that the demonstrations may turn violent and that the police response hasn't helped allay their fears.

As the protests enter their second weekend, local residents increasingly are exasperated at the impact they are having on daily life.

Complaints range from idling trucks that impede traffic and makeshift wooden structures in city parks to lost income and fears of harassment and even violence.

Stuart, a chef at a downtown restaurant, told the BBC his work had been disrupted because food and alcohol deliveries could not make it past the blockade of trucks and police cordons.

"I have lost a week's income so far, as have the vast majority of my coworkers," he said. He declined to give his surname due to concerns over "extremists" among the protesters.

Other residents - particularly members of ethnic minority and LGBTQ communities - have reported harassment from protesters.

Monica Chohan, an Indian-Canadian lawyer living in downtown Ottawa, said she has avoided leaving her home for fears of harassment.

"There were men walking in groups in front of our house with 'Make Canada Great Again' hats," she said. "I just started to feel like I don't want to go and put myself out there. There's a feeling of unease."

Her fears have been compounded by what she sees as a "disconcerting" response from police so far, she said.

"It just feels like they've been scrambling and are completely behind the eight-ball. I think a lot of people have lost that sense of faith".

There is "a sense of lack of safety for anyone who is not Caucasian, straight or on board with the protests," said Jessica Seguin, who fears for her child, who identifies as transgender.

Police vow to crack down

With anger from residents like Ms Chohan and Ms Seguin mounting, on Friday Ottawa police announced a new "surge and contain" strategy. Some 150 more officers will deploy to the downtown area and a 'red zone' of police barricades is to expand. Police also say they will do more to proactively investigate and charge anyone found violating the law.

Authorities are also expecting the protesters to be met by an estimated 1,000 counter-protesters.

On Friday, police chief Peter Sloly called the situation "unacceptable" and said the force is "absolutely committed to bringing this demonstration to an end."

"I take great empathy with those that have endured unacceptable violations of their ability to live, raise their family [and] conduct business in this city," he said. "I can plainly see the depth of frustration that they have in the police service and society as a whole."

The 'Freedom Convoy' is calling for an end to vaccine mandates in Canada

Weekend protests spark anxiety

Stuart, the chef, said that he fears that even a tiny group of extremists among the protesters or counter-protesters could set off a larger wave of unrest.

"I have no doubt that the vast majority are peaceful," he said. "But, as was seen last year with protests in the US, a small minority of people with bad intentions can very easily and quickly escalate the situation".

For Ms Chohan, anxiety over the coming weekend events are made worse by concerns that the 'Freedom Convoy' will be the first in a longer string of protests, even after vaccine mandates are lifted.

"If it's not about this, then it will be something else," she said. "I think that as Canadians, it's incumbent on us not to be complacent about this."