Fear and Misery in an Afghan City Where Taliban Stalk the Streets

Adam Nossiter and Najim Rahim
·7 min read
The main square in Kunduz, Afghanistan, on July 7, 2021. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)
The main square in Kunduz, Afghanistan, on July 7, 2021. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan — The Afghan way of war in 2021 comes down to this: a watermelon vendor on a sweltering city street, a government Humvee at the front line just 30 feet away and Taliban fighters lurking unseen on the other side of the road.

When the shooting starts, the vendor makes himself scarce, leaving his melons on the table and hoping for the best. When it stops, selling resumes, to customers now all too rare.

“I don’t have a choice. I’ve got to sell the melons,” said the vendor, Abdel Alim, speaking to New York Times journalists while he kept an eye on a lane within Kunduz city from which he said Taliban had emerged. “Most people have left. There is fighting all the time.”

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

The Taliban are pressing in on all sides of Kunduz, a provincial capital of roughly 374,000 in Afghanistan’s north, and several other provincial capitals as well, as the Afghan government’s war with the Taliban enters a new and dangerous phase. For weeks, the insurgents have captured vulnerable districts across the country’s north, sometimes without even firing a shot. And Wednesday, the Taliban said they had captured an important border crossing with Pakistan, at Spin Boldak — the fourth crossing they have seized in less than a month.

It is all part of a broader strategy to tighten the noose around the Afghan capital, Kabul. The insurgents are sewing up the Afghan countryside, cutting off the road network, and squeezing the increasingly enfeebled central government.

In late June, the Taliban entered Kunduz city, testing their limits against soldiers and police — the ones who have not given up — in the provincial capital’s streets. Times journalists went there last week to assess the heavy toll the fighting is taking on a crucial city.

Civilians in the crossfire are paying the price. Dozens have been killed and injured; up to 70 a day are brought to the hospital, said Mohammed Naim Mangal, director of Kunduz Regional Hospital. Monday night, two young residents were killed in the crossfire near Alim’s watermelon stand.

The jagged front line of combat is often just a block or two away from wherever you happen to be, down quiet streets lined with dusty sycamore trees and low mud brick dwellings baking in the heat. The Taliban are inside the city and outside of it, keeping bedraggled soldiers and police awake all night. The sound of their mortar fire mingles with the call to prayer as the sun goes down.

As of mid-July, the Taliban are inside four out of this city’s nine municipal districts, battling for control with the government forces.

Much of the fighting happens at night when the fierce heat diminishes. During the day, the city center bustles with vendors, but there are few shoppers. There is risk here for seller and buyer. Closest to the front lines, the shops are shuttered, metal canopies drawn tightly down, glass windows blasted out.

“It’s permanent war, “said Mustafa Turkmen, a carpet seller. “No one can come here, and no one can leave. Every night when I wake up, I hear gunfire.”

He comes to his shop nonetheless.

Barely holding the line inside the city are the government’s special forces, better trained and tougher than the regular troops. These commandos have taken over an abandoned cotton oil factory, once the symbol of this region’s stillborn prosperity. Their commander, Lt. Col. Masound Nijrabi, expressed scorn for the regular forces who fail to hold the territory he and his men are forced to claw back from the encroaching Taliban each day.

“It’s not our job to keep these areas,” he said, fingering prayer beads. “The Taliban are coming closer. They are forcing people to leave their homes.” His men looked tired. Too much fighting.

Inside his office last week, the provincial governor wept.

“The pressure is tremendous,” said Gov. Najibullah Omarkhil, dabbing his eyes with a tissue. “There is no doubt, everyone’s life is in danger. It’s a big weight on my shoulders. And it could get worse.”

The nearby front is an abandoned gas station where two RPG-pocked government Humvees are parked. The ragged soldiers there are fully caught up in the nocturnal war.

“We don’t sleep at night,” said Sgt. Abdul Malik, 31. “There’s fighting every day.”

As he spoke, his comrade stalked around the station in a T-shirt, carrying a U.S.-made M4 carbine.

“When it starts, it’s hell,” said Hamidullah Hamidi, a grocery store owner down the street.

He shuts down at 4 p.m. but cannot always avoid the fighting.

The districts surrounding Kunduz have all been captured by the Taliban. The roads leading out of town are under their control. For the moment, though, the local airport is still functioning, though not for commercial traffic. A government helicopter was damaged there during fighting Sunday night.

More than 35,000 residents in and around Kunduz have been forced out of their homes, according to the United Nations. Many of the displaced are living miserably, outside, exposed to the extreme heat — 115 degrees during the day — hungry, with no privacy, the only shelter ragged sheets strung up on wooden poles.

“Every day, there are mortars. We had no choice,” said Ali Mohammad, 57, a village elder from the suburb of Charkhab, camping out with hundreds of others — women, children and the elderly — on the grounds of the Bibi Amina school, one of six schools allocated for those forced to flee.

“Last night I was hungry. No one is helping us,” Mohammad said.

Four children, ages 1 to 9, clutched at the burqa of their mother, Zakira Akbar.

“An animal couldn’t even live here,” said Akbar, 30. “The government should help us as soon as possible.”

With the capture of mostly undefended rural districts sewn up, the Taliban have begun to push boldly in, firing from abandoned houses at the edges into the municipal police stations or lightly manned military positions within the cities. The residents of these now-empty houses have either fled or been pushed out by the Taliban.

Elsewhere in the country, several other provincial capitals are under siege. Last week, the Taliban forced their way past the perimeter of Afghanistan’s second-largest city, Kandahar, in the south. On Tuesday, fighting continued in four of the city’s police districts. Dozens of wounded civilians in Kandahar have been brought to the hospitals. Thousands have fled.

In neighboring Helmand province, the capital, Lashkar Gah, is on the verge of collapse, say members of the provincial council. At least three other cities are under attack or surrounded.

Kunduz has a recent history of conflict with the Taliban. It was briefly taken by the insurgents in 2015 and then again in 2016. Both times, the insurgents were eventually pushed back by Afghan forces with help from U.S. airstrikes. It was here that a U.S. gunship mistakenly blasted a Doctors Without Borders hospital in 2015, killing 42 people.

This time, the Americans will not be coming. The battle for Kunduz has become an intimate fight between Afghan opponents at close range.

“Every night they come to these houses and fire on us,” said the chief of police of Kunduz’s 3rd Municipal District, Sayed Mansoor Hashimi, looking out at now-vacant dwellings all around his police station. “Slowly, slowly they are tightening the circle.”

The war in Kunduz is intertwined with the fabric of the city. Shopping trips are planned between bursts of war. Residents no longer pay sufficient attention, said Marzia Salam Yaftali, medical director at Kunduz Regional Hospital.

“They are wounded in the streets or in the bazaar,” she said.

At the hospital, Ezzatullah, 14, lay in one of the wards, his legs wrapped in bandages: He lost both his feet when a mortar landed as he was playing outside his house. Three members of his family, including one of his parents, were killed.

“I can’t go to school now,” he said. Asked what he saw as his future, he replied firmly: “I want to be a man, to rebuild my country.”

The war, and the enemy, are inescapable.

“We have to live here. Where can we go?” asked Ezamuddin Safi, a telecommunications worker who had to flee his home inside the city in early July.

He was passing the day inside a small downtown restaurant.

“My 3-year-old boy, he screams when he hears the firing. He’s tired,” said Safi, 25. “Taliban are everywhere.”

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Restaurant Shuts Down for a 'Day of Kindness' After Customers Make Its Staff Cry

    The verbal abuse from rude customers got so bad, the owners of one farm-to-table restaurant on Cape Cod said, that some of their employees cried. The final indignity came last Thursday, when a man berated one of the restaurant’s young employees for telling him that they could not take his breakfast takeout order because the restaurant had not opened yet, said Brandi Felt Castellano, co-owner of Apt Cape Cod in Brewster, Massachusetts. “I never thought it would become this,” she said. Sign up for

  • McConnell: Biden troop withdrawal from Afghanistan 'a global embarrassment'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the Biden administration’s plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan after two decades a “reckless rush for the exits” and “a global embarrassment.”

  • Iranian kidnapping plot shows that transnational abductions are becoming 'mainstream,' human rights activists say

    A newly released Justice Department indictment underscores how transnational abductions are becoming the new "normal" for repressive regimes around the world.

  • Taliban press advances, take key border post with Pakistan

    The Taliban are pressing on with their surge in Afghanistan, saying they seized a strategic border crossing with Pakistan on Wednesday — the latest in a series of key border post to come under their control in recent weeks. The development was the latest in Taliban wins on the ground as American and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-battered country. On Tuesday, an Afghan official said a senior government delegation, including the head of the country’s reconciliation council, would meet the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, to jump-start the long-stalled peace talks between the two sides.

  • Afghan Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan in major advance

    KABUL (Reuters) -Taliban fighters in Afghanistan seized control of a major border crossing with Pakistan on Wednesday, one of the most important objectives they have achieved so far during a rapid advance across the country as U.S. forces pull out. Video released by the militants showed their white flag with black Koranic verse flying in place of the Afghanistan flag above the Friendship Gate at the border crossing in the Afghan town of Wesh, opposite the Pakistani town of Chaman. "After two decades of the brutality of Americans and their puppets, this gate and the Spin Boldak district were captured by the Taliban," a fighter said to camera.

  • Four charged in NY journalist kidnap plot

    U.S. prosecutors have charged four Iranians, alleged to be intelligence operatives for Tehran.They're accused of plotting to kidnap a New York journalist and human rights activist who was critical of Iran.That's according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed on Tuesday (July 14).Prosecutors said the Iranian operatives had researched how they might spirit the journalist out of New York on a high-speed boat headed for Caracas.While the indictment did not name the target of the plot, Reuters has confirmed she is Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad.She has contributed to the U.S. government-funded Voice of America Persian language service and reports on human rights issues in Iran.Asked by Reuters to confirm that Alinejad was the target of the plot, the Department of Justice declined to comment.U.S authorities said in recent years, Iranian intelligence officers have tricked a number of overseas activists to travel to destinations where they were kidnapped and sent back to Iran.In 2019, Iranian intelligence officers lured Ruhollah Zam, a journalist living in France, out of the country, capturing and later executing him in Iran on sedition charges.Reuters reached Alinejad after the indictment was released, said she was in a state of shock.She said she had been working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation since the agency approached her eight months ago with photographs taken by the plotters.She said the Islamic Republic had gotten very close.

  • Indian troops kill 3 suspected militants in Kashmir shootout

    Government forces killed three suspected militants in a shootout in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said, triggering anti-India protests and clashes between troops and residents. The Indian military said militants opened fire at soldiers and police as counterinsurgency troops surrounded a neighborhood in the southern town of Pulwama on a tip that militants were hiding there. Villagers said troops set fire to one house and blasted another with explosives, a common anti-militancy tactic employed by Indian troops in the disputed Himalayan region.

  • Pushing Beyond Sex Assault, Gillibrand Faces Resistance to Military Bill

    WASHINGTON — After years of resistance from Pentagon leaders, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., appeared to be nearing victory on a major change to how the military handles sexual assault cases. But her emphasis on the inclusion of all serious crimes in the measure as a matter of racial justice now threatens to weaken her support. Gillibrand’s push to remove commanders from decisions in the prosecution of sexual assault cases had gained bipartisan backing despite opposition from military leaders.

  • Iran foreign ministry: Iran kidnap plot is 'imaginary story'

    An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that accusations by U.S. authorities that Iran is plotting to kidnap Iranians abroad who criticize the country are “baseless and ridiculous.” The spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, was quoted by Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency a day after U.S. federal authorities in New York announced criminal charges against four Iranian intelligence operatives. The authorities, quoting from an indictment, say the individuals plotted to kidnap a prominent Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile from her Brooklyn residence and take her to Tehran.

  • Poland to buy 250 U.S. tanks as it seeks to beef up defences

    Poland will buy 250 U.S. tanks as part of a deal worth around $6 billion, the defence minister said on Wednesday, as the NATO member seeks to bolster its defences. In common with many other eastern European countries, Poland has been unnerved by what it sees as increased Russian assertiveness since Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. "Of course this is a response to the challenges we face in terms of international security," Mariusz Blaszczak told a news conference.

  • George W. Bush says consequences of Afghanistan withdrawal will be "unbelievably bad"

    Former President George W. Bush sharply criticized President Biden's decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, telling German broadcaster DW News Wednesday that he believes Afghan women and girls will suffer "unspeakable harm."Why it matters: Bush ordered the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 in order to topple the Taliban and deny al-Qaeda of a safe haven to launch terrorist attacks against the United States. Two decades later, Biden is ending America's longest war.Get market news wo

  • Cuba's president says government has some blame for protests

    Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday acknowledged shortcomings in his government's handling of shortages and of neglecting certain sectors, but he urged Cubans to not act with hate — a reference to violence during recent street protests. Until now, the Cuban government had only blamed social media and the U.S. government for the weekend protests, which were the biggest seen in Cuba since a quarter century ago, when then-President Fidel Castro personally went into the streets to calm crowds of thousands furious over dire shortages following the collapse of the Soviet Union and its economic subsidies for the island. In a nighttime address on state television, Díaz-Canel for the first time was self critical and acknowledged that failings by the state played a role in the protests over food shortages, rising prices and other grievances.

  • Florentia Village to Expand in China, Enter Vietnam

    The appetite for fashion and luxury goods in Asia is not waning as the Florentia Village outlets plan the opening of additional units in China and to enter Vietnam by the end of 2022.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats roll out draft bill to legalize weed

    (Reuters) -Three top U.S. Democratic senators on Wednesday unveiled a discussion draft of a bill that aims to legalize cannabis, a move that would allow adult Americans to buy and possess up to 10 ounces of marijuana without facing criminal penalties. The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act floated by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Finance Chairman Ron Wyden and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, would expunge federal non-violent marijuana crimes, further medical research and allow cannabis companies access to essential financial services.

  • A Nigerian American woman raised $85,000 after she appeared to be chased by a white woman in a New Jersey Victoria's Secret

    In a set of viral videos, Ijeoma Ukenta appeared to capture a white woman now known as "Victoria's Secret Karen" chasing her around a store.

  • China slams Yellen's call for US-European 'unified front'

    China on Tuesday denounced an appeal by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a U.S.-European “unified front” against Chinese “unfair economic practices” and human rights abuses. “China strongly deplores and rejects Treasury Secretary Yellen’s remarks,” said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian. Yellen issued the appeal Tuesday during a meeting with European Union officials in Brussels.

  • Bush criticizes Afghanistan withdrawal, fears for women

    Former President George W. Bush criticized the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan in an interview with a German broadcaster released Wednesday, saying he fears that Afghan women and girls will “suffer unspeakable harm.” Asked in an interview with German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle whether the withdrawal is a mistake, Bush replied: “You know, I think it is, yeah, because I think the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad.” The war in Afghanistan began under Bush after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

  • Amber list discriminates against young people, say airlines

    The Government has been accused of discriminating against the young by keeping countries on the amber list to boost vaccination take-up. Leading industry figures said amber countries including France, Italy, Greece and the US should be on the Government's green list because their infection rates, vaccination levels and testing capabilities were on a par or better than destinations already on it. They said that by keeping them off the green list, the Government was denying quarantine-free foreign

  • Ukraine's interior minister submits resignation

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has submitted a letter of resignation, his ministry said on Tuesday, without disclosing the reason for the move. Avakov had run the ministry since 2014 but he and Zelenskiy had been at odds in recent weeks over the investigation into the killing of an investigative journalist in a car bombing in central Kyiv 2016. Zelenskiy had said at a news conference in May he would talk to Avakov about whether he could remain in his post if a court decided that the suspects, veterans of the war with separatists in eastern Ukraine, were innocent.

  • Fleeing Texas lawmakers beg Congress to pass voter protections

    "More than fifty Democratic members of the Texas House have left Texas to stop Republicans from passing the latest iteration of their voter-suppression legislation," said Chris Turner, who chairs the Texas Democratic state house caucus. Turner was joined by other Texas Democrats outside the U.S. Capitol to make the case for a federal voting rights bill that would expand access to voting.Texas Democratic lawmakers staged a similar walkout on May 30 to boycott a vote on an earlier version of the voting legislation just before the legislature's regular session ended, prompting Republican Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session. "We are happy to work on bipartisan proposals that expand the right to vote, that make it easier to vote and harder to cheat," said Texas state Democratic representative Rafael Anchía. "None of the ammendments offered by my colleagues were considered in committee," he said.Texas is one of a number of Republican-led states pushing new voting restrictions in the name of enhancing election security, citing former President Donald Trump's false claims that his November election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.Democrats and election experts say the proposed changes would disproportionately affect minorities of color that lean Democratic.It's not clear how long this tactic will work. Texas can order lawmakers under penalty of arrest to return to the state."We can't stay here indefinitely to run out the clock to stop Republican anti-voter bills. That's why we need Congress to act now," said Democratic Texas state representative Rhetta Bowers.Before taking questions, the assembled lawmakers sang a chorus of "We Shall Overcome," an anthem of the 1960's civil rights and voting rights struggles.