‘I fear I will be murdered’, says teacher who showed Mohammed cartoons

Gordon Rayner
·3 min read
Batley Grammar School protests
Batley Grammar School protests

The teacher who prompted protests after showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed fears that he and his family will be murdered, his father has said.

The religious studies teacher remains in hiding after receiving death threats and has told his family “it’s all over” and he will never be able to return to his job or his home.

Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire sent pupils home last week and issued an apology after the parents of Muslim children gathered at the gates to protest. The RS teacher was described as a “terrorist” in a letter from one community leader.

His family has now accused the school’s head teacher, Gary Kibble, of “throwing him under a bus” by failing to fight his corner while he lives as a fugitive.

The teacher’s father said: “My son keeps breaking down crying and says that it's all over for him. He is worried that he and his family are all going to be killed.

“He knows that he's not going to be able to return to work or live in Batley. It's just going to be too dangerous for him and his family.”

The teacher, who lives with his partner and children, fears he will suffer the same fate as Samuel Paty, a teacher who was beheaded in Paris last year after showing his pupils a cartoon of Mohammed during a lesson on freedom of expression.

His father told MailOnline: “Look what happened to the teacher in France who was killed for doing the same thing. Eventually they will get my son and he knows this. His whole world has been turned upside down. He's devastated and crushed.

“When he starts speaking, he just breaks down and cries. He's become an emotional wreck.

“He feels that everything is broken and to be honest, it's hard to console him at the moment because that is the truth.”

The teacher was suspended by Batley Grammar School, and the school apologised to parents for the “inappropriate” use of the cartoons, taken from the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, whose staff were attacked by terrorists in 2015.

His father said a CCTV camera had been set up to monitor his son's home after neighbours reported gangs of young men arriving at the property.

The father said: “Even if he gets his job back, how can he possibly return to Batley Grammar School? It will be far too risky. And how will he be able to walk around the town with his kids, doing normal things knowing that he could be killed?

“Sadly, his life here in Batley is over.”

The teacher's mother has also gone into hiding, the father said, explaining: “My wife is petrified that we'll also be targeted and has become a bag of nerves since all this happened. She's unable to stay in our home. This whole incident has had a devastating impact on us, and we are all scared about the situation we find ourselves in.

“The school and my son have issued a full apology, and both have said that they won't allow the same thing to happen again. That should be the end of the matter and my son should be allowed to get on with his life."

A petition in support of the teacher keeping his job has been signed by 64,000 people.

Recommended Stories

  • Mexican president condemns death of Salvadoran woman in police custody

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's president on Monday sharply condemned the weekend killing of a Salvadoran woman in Mexican police custody who died after a female officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said 36-year-old Victoria Salazar Arriaza had been subject to "brutal treatment and murdered" after her detention on Saturday by four police officers in the city of Tulum on the Caribbean coast. "It's a situation that fills us with sadness, pain and shame," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference which was dedicated to defending the rights of women and featured video by speakers including French President Emmanuel Macron.

  • NY social service agency sued for not allowing X gender mark

    Nonbinary New Yorkers who currently must declare themselves as male or female to receive Medicaid, food stamps and other public assistance say in lawsuit filed Monday that the state is discriminating against them by failing to provide an X gender option. The lawsuit filed against state and city agencies that run benefit programs seeks the type of nonbinary gender option already allowed on New York birth certificates and promised for driver's licenses. The nonbinary plaintiffs said the “outdated” state computer system maintained by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance compels nonbinary people to either lie under oath or to be denied benefits.

  • Venezuela's Maduro proposes paying for coronavirus vaccines with oil

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday proposed paying for vaccines against the novel coronavirus with oil, though he provided few details about how such a scheme would work. The crisis-stricken OPEC nation's crude exports have plummeted to their lowest levels in decades since Washington sanctioned state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela in 2019, cutting off Venezuela's exports to the United States and dissuading many other customers from buying Venezuelan oil as well. Maduro said Venezuela was working to pay for vaccines from the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX mechanism - which provides vaccine access to poor countries - both through Venezuelan funds frozen in overseas accounts due to sanctions, and through oil shipments.

  • Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4 before killing self

    A man accused of shooting three people at a Maryland convenience store, killing two of them, also fatally shot his parents and set his apartment on fire before he shot and killed himself, police said. Joshua Green, 27, was identified Sunday night as the suspect in the deadly shooting at a Royal Farms store in Essex, Baltimore County police said in a statement. Detectives said Green left the convenience store and set his apartment on fire, according to the statement.

  • Another danger for kids in the age of COVID: Failing grades

    Like millions of American children, Brody Cotton has not seen the inside of a classroom in more than a year. The number of Fs received by students in Carlsbad, a small, affluent, mostly white city 30 miles north of San Diego, increased by more than three times during the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the same period in 2019-2020, according to school district data. Under the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many districts plan to bring students back to campus full-time next fall, if not sooner.

  • Lawrence Jones: Seattle residents reach ‘breaking point’ as homeless encampments take over parks

    Fox News analyst Lawrence Jones traveled to Seattle to investigate the homeless crisis

  • 'I was afraid to walk the streets of our community': ACLU President Deborah Archer shares how discrimination fueled her career

    ACLU president Deborah Archer shares her story and goals for the organization.

  • NY Public Housing Inspector Sends Racist 'Ching Chong' Letter to Vietnamese Tenants

    An unnamed worker at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development reportedly addressed the letter to "Chi** Ch***," a racial slur used against people of Asian descent, in place of the actual names of the Vietnamese immigrant recipients, reports ABC7 NY. Khang Duong and Duc Pham, roommates in an East Side apartment unit, were baffled that the racist letter came from an official city agency.

  • New Jersey parents sue school districts to force them to reopen

    Successful lawsuits waged by parents in three New Jersey school districts have prompted returns to some in-person classes, and invited interest from parents across the state seeking to do the same, the Wall Street Journal reports. Why it matters: Parents in 30 districts in New Jersey have sought guidance from the plaintiffs in the original suits on how to organize similar efforts, illustrating the frustration of parents who feel virtual schooling has left their children "anxious, lonely and losing their zest for learning" the Journal writes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe push to re-open schools at least partially comes even as cases in New Jersey surge, with the number of COVID-19 infections rising by 37% in the last month. The big picture: According to one of the plaintiffs, Steven Baffico, even parents from other states like California have reached out for advice. Baffico added that another three districts in New Jersey are preparing complaints, and parents in 14 other districts are organizing to do the same, per the WSJState of play: Parents in New York's Grand Island school district filed a suit earlier this month to fight for a full reopening of schools, asking the court to force the district to abandon its current hybrid model, ABC 7 reports. Lawsuits have also been filed due to concerns about how school districts plan to reopen. Parents in Illinois' Indian Prairies School District 204 filed a suit alleging that a lack of transparency concerning re-opening plans violated the state's Open Meetings Act.The city of San Francisco filed a suit against its school district in February, claiming that the district's lack of reopening plans for in-person learning violated the law. Last week the city asked the presiding judge to force schools to re-open for in-person learning by the end of April, per the San Francisco Chronicle. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Alexei Navalny says he risks solitary confinement over numerous reprimands in Russian penal colony

    Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, says he could be sent to solitary confinement over numerous reprimands for minor infractions, such as getting out of bed early. Mr Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, has been in custody since he returned to Russia in January after being attacked with a deadly nerve agent in August 2020. He was sentenced to nearly three years in prison last month for failing to see his probation officer while undergoing treatment in Germany, where he had been airlifted after falling into a coma in Siberia. Mr Navalny has accused the Kremlin of being behind the attack, which it denies. Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post uploaded by his team on Monday that he risks being put in solitary confinement as a punishment after he was given six reprimands in the prison colony in the past two weeks. Rights activists and former prisoners have described the IK-2 colony about 120 kilometres east of Moscow as “one of the worst” prisons in Russia where inmates are constantly monitored and punished for the most minor perceived infractions.

  • 2 grand juries are reportedly investigating Trump in Georgia

    Subpoenas are coming. There are now not one, but two grand juries underway in Fulton County, Georgia, where District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating former President Donald Trump for allegedly interfering with and pressuring state election officials as they recounted votes from the 2020 presidential election, The Daily Beast reports. The jurors in the secret proceedings are reportedly expected to issue subpoenas demanding documents and recordings related to the investigation. "I suspect that's in the very near future," Willis told The Daily Beast. Willis does not have an easy task ahead of her. For starters, The Daily Beast notes it's rare for a regional prosecutor to target a former president (although, Trump may be the exception to the rule). But the public integrity unit leading the investigation is also still being assembled after earlier iterations of the unit struggled to achieve success in previous non-Trump-related cases. That said, they do have "a trove of evidence" against Trump, The Daily Beast writes, including phone call recordings already published by The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. Read more about the investigation and the checkered history of Fulton County's public integrity unit at The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesChuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victoriesWatch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

  • Galápagos tortoises: 185 babies seized from smugglers

    Officials found 185 baby Galápagos tortoises wrapped in plastic and packed into a suitcase.

  • Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Opens Trial Claiming He Used ‘Necessary’ Force during George Floyd Arrest

    Attorneys representing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin opened his murder trial Monday morning by arguing that their client used a “necessary” level of force while arresting George Floyd, and said that Floyd’s death was the result of a combination of factors outside Chauvin’s control. Chauvin was filmed pinning African American Minneapolis resident George Floyd to the ground during his arrest in May 2020. Floyd lost consciousness while Chauvin knelt on his neck, and was pronounced dead soon after the incident. The death of Floyd sparked massive riots and protests against police brutality across the U.S. Attorney Jerry Blackwell, appointed to the prosecution by state Attorney General Keith Ellison, said that prosecutors would show that Chauvin killed Floyd through excessive use of force. “You will learn that on May 25, 2020, that Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd,” Blackwell said. During the trial, “the evidence is going to show that there was no cause in the first place to use lethal force against a man who was defenseless, who was handcuffed, who was not resisting,” Blackwell said. However, Blackwell added that the prosecution would not aim to attack police in general, and would focus only on the allegations against Chauvin. Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, followed with statements for the defense. Nelson said the defense would show that Chauvin acted within reasonable bounds during his arrest of Floyd. “You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career,” Nelson said. “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.” Nelson emphasized that his case would be built on evidence presented during the trial without reference to political pressures outside the courtroom. “There is no social or political cause in this courtroom,” Nelson said. On May 25, 2020, officers arrived at a convenience store after an employee called police, saying Floyd had used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase cigarettes. The officers attempted to arrest Floyd and place him in the back of a squad car. But Floyd exited the car and fell to the ground, telling officers he had claustrophobia, according to the arrest affidavit. After Chauvin arrived at the scene, he pinned Floyd down by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin continued to press Floyd to the ground for over eight minutes, with Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe. Floyd lost consciousness while pinned down, and medical workers who arrived by ambulance were unable to revive him. The incident was captured on video and sparked massive riots in Minneapolis, during which rioters burned down a number of businesses as well as the city’s Third Police Precinct, whose officers arrested Floyd. All officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired from the department. Rioting spread to cities across the U.S., causing between $1 to $2 billion in damages. Floyd’s death also sparked a wave of major protests against police brutality, including calls by activists to defund police departments entirely. However, the push to defund police has met with resistance in Minneapolis itself, where the City Council voted in February to increase the police budget in order to attract new recruits to the force. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. After initial resistance, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill agreed to allow the third-degree murder charge earlier this month.

  • Why my heart breaks for what has become of my beloved Burma

    It was my golden wedding anniversary on Feb 2, when I switched on my television, expecting the usual dull, depressing news about coronavirus. But what flashed up on the screen instead was a series of terrifying images from my beautiful home country, Burma (now known by some – though not by me – as Myanmar). I watched with horror as the military drove trucks through Yangon, the capital city and my old home, ending a decade-long experiment in democracy under the leadership of my old schoolmate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was deposed and placed under house arrest for the second time in her life, for the spurious accusation of illegally importing walkie-talkies. Standing in my living room in Oxford, more than 5,000 miles away, I became overwhelmed with memories. I thought of my warm childhood, sitting beneath the fruit trees in my grandmother’s garden; and of our family’s hurried and torturous escape. I tried to keep calm, but couldn’t stop the tears. In the two months since the coup, the south-east Asian country has been plunged once again into violence. Day after day, young protesters line the streets – acts of defiance usually met with brutal retribution from army leaders. On Saturday, the bloodiest day since the coup, the military killed more than 100 at pro-democracy protests across the country, prompting international outrage. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, described the violence as a “new low”. Those scenes of violence have now come to encapsulate Burma, in the Western consciousness at least. But they couldn’t be more different to my own cocooned childhood. Born in 1949, I was raised during Burma’s “golden era”, part of the first cohort of children with no memory of British rule, although I still learnt English at the English Methodist School, the first choice for the children of the Burmese elite. There, I studied the kings and queens of Great Britain, and read Burmese Days, George Orwell’s unflattering account of life as a colonial soldier in the waning days of the Empire. I was at school with Suu Kyi; I remember her signing up to be a school prefect, telling younger pupils to get into line.

  • Capitol riot suspect wore 'I Was There' shirt when arrested

    Garret Miller didn't speak to the law enforcement officers who arrested him on charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but the T-shirt he was wearing at his Dallas home that day sent a clear and possibly incriminating message. Miller's shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump, and it said, “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021,” federal prosecutors noted in a court filing Monday. Prosecutors are urging a judge to keep Miller jailed while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots in the nation's capital.

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up bid to revive defense of Kentucky abortion law

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by Kentucky's Republican attorney general to defend a restrictive state law, struck down by lower courts, that abortion rights advocates have said would effectively ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the justices to let him intervene in defense of the Republican-backed law after Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's administration dropped the case. The Supreme Court is being asked to decide only that narrow issue, and not whether the law violates Supreme Court precedents holding that women have a right to obtain an abortion.

  • 'Do I really belong to this country?': Asian Restaurant-Owner Targeted By Racist Customers in Palm Desert

    A restaurant owner in Palm Desert is opening up about an anti-Asian verbal attack she and her staff received from a group of female customers. "They were trying to imitate something – I said, 'Wow, this is unbelievable.'" Nathan Lee, the server waiting on the group's table, said the three ladies started yelling and threatening them. "They started targeting our owner here, saying racial slurs, mimicking her language,” Lee said.

  • California parents file lawsuit after teacher’s racist outburst on Zoom call

    The teacher was disparaging the student and his mother after she thought the call ended, deeply upsetting the sixth-grader who was still listening to the call.

  • Pandemic masks ongoing child abuse crisis as cases plummet

    Ava Lerario lived in a home marked by both love and chaos, even before the walls of the pandemic started closing in on her fractured family. A loss in reports means greater potential for harm because “there has not all of the sudden been a cure for child abuse and neglect,” said Amy Harfeld, an expert in child abuse deaths with the Children’s Advocacy Institute.

  • Shooter at Kansas Jewish centers appeals death sentence

    The death sentence of an avowed anti-Semite who fatally shot three people at two suburban Kansas City Jewish sites in 2014 should be overturned because he was incapable of understanding the legal intricacies when he represented himself at trial and during sentencing, his attorney said Monday. Attorney Reid Nelson also argued before the Kansas Supreme Court that Frazier Glenn Miller Jr.'s sentence should be overturned because the state's death penalty law is unconstitutionally vague.