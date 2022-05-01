Fear and shame: Why abused children don't tell

May 1—Children don't tell.

This is a story about secrets. Terrible secrets that can remain undisclosed for years, even decades: the sexual abuse of children, often by those who are supposed to protect them.

"What we know is only one in 10 kids disclose their abuse while they're a child," said Nicole Ledoux, of the Granite State Children's Alliance.

What happens to the rest? "Those other nine kids, either they're waiting to be an adult and to feel safe, or they never disclose," she said.

Children do not reveal sexual abuse for many reasons, experts say.

Many fear that they won't be believed, or that disclosure will cause disruption in their family, Ledoux said. Some are afraid they'll get in trouble — or their abuser will.

"A lot of kids in sexual abuse cases are groomed by their perpetrators, meaning it's a slow process where the perpetrator really gains their trust and affection, so they care about the person," she said.

Shame and stigma prevent many children from telling, according to David Finkelhor, director of the Crimes Against Children Research Center at the University of New Hampshire.

"Sadly, all of these obstacles really persist into adulthood," Finkelhor said. "It's not like the sense of stigma entirely goes away."

Child sexual abuse within families, such as the revelation by William Loeb's stepdaughter that he molested her, is not uncommon.

Finkelhor has studied child victimization and family violence for more than four decades.

His research has found an elevated risk of child victimization in stepfamilies, even higher than in single-parent families.

Evidence shows that men who are involved in the early care of a baby and young child are less likely to "sexualize" that child, Finkelhor said. "There's some kind of inoculation that occurs from that early caregiving," he said.

Biological parents also typically have a natural instinct to protect their children, he said.

"A stepparent doesn't have that same investment in the child," he said.

Most victims wait

The average age for someone to disclose childhood sexual abuse is 52, said Amanda Grady Sexton, director of public affairs for the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, who has worked with victims for 20 years.

"That's alarming," she said.

Research shows that younger kids are less likely to disclose abuse, and males are more reluctant or take longer to make those disclosures, Grady Sexton said.

But as people get older, some barriers to disclosure may drop away. Offenders die, family dynamics change, people move.

Finkelhor said there are some "life-course points" at which people tend to disclose the abuse.

"One actually happens fairly early, when kids who have been abused become afraid that somebody else they know or someone else in their family might be a victim," he said. "Sometimes that prompts them to disclose in order to protect someone else."

Later in life, engaging in psychotherapy or finding a trusted life partner can bring someone to finally tell, he said.

"For some, it is empowering to be able to say 'this happened to me,' and it's a way of overcoming the sense of stigma or shame," he said. For others, it's about trying to prevent the same thing from happening to others, "wanting to transform their trauma into something useful," he said.

Grady Sexton has worked with many victims who disclosed abuse later in life out of concern for a younger generation. "The number one reason ... people come forward and disclose is because they don't want it to happen to anyone else," she said.

A recent study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that the rates of child sexual abuse have declined across generations. Disclosure of sexual molestation and rape was highest among those born between 1965 and 1980 (13% reported an adult had touched them sexually, and about 6% reported rape). It was lowest among those born between 1997 and 2001 (9% and 4%, respectively).

The data indicate either that the incidence of child sexual abuse is lower — or that older people were more likely to disclose the abuse in the anonymous, self-administered questionnaire.

Finkelhor believes incidents might be dropping. "I think the most plausible interpretation is simply that the rates of abuse have declined among the generations," he said.

"It's also consistent with the fact that we have been doing a better job at protecting kids in a variety of ways, by raising awareness, by increasing arrest and prosecution," he said. More adults are aware of child sexual abuse today, and more treatment is available "for people who themselves had been abused, so they don't go on to do this to other people," he said.

Kids are 'resilient'

Ledoux spent 23 years as a police officer in Manchester, where she investigated cases of child abuse and exploitation. After she retired as a detective lieutenant, she became the victim service quality assurance director at GSCA, the agency that oversees the state's 10 Child Advocacy Centers.

Those centers offer a "multi-disciplinary response" to child abuse cases, Ledoux said, including forensic interviews with young victims of abuse or trauma, family support services and specialized medical and mental health care.

The kids she works with give her hope, Ledoux said.

"Kids are very resilient," she said. "If they get the services they need and the help they need, there are so many kids who go on to do amazing things."

Society's view of child victimization has changed dramatically over the past 50 years, UNH's Finkelhor said.

"Prior to the mid-1970s, I think that the primary understanding about sexual abuse of children was that it was at the hands of strangers, who stalked children in parks or lured them into cars," he said. "That was the time when the 'stranger danger' archetype was in operation."

Familial sexual abuse of children was not discussed, and the media didn't cover such a taboo subject.

Then came "a few really pioneering survivors," who began talking about their abuse at the hands of relatives, Finkelhor said.

One of the first was Marilyn Van Derbur Atler, Miss America 1958, who appeared on the cover of People magazine in 1991 for a story titled "The Darkest Secret." In it, she revealed how her father, a respected Denver businessman and philanthropist, had sexually abused her from the age of 5 through her teen years.

"That was really a bombshell," Finkelhor said.

In that 1991 interview, Van Derbur Atler gave voice to why so many abuse victims keep silent: "People ask me why I didn't tell what was happening to me. It was because I perceived no way out. A young child tells on her father and what happens? She's taken away from her family. Her father goes to jail. The family is destroyed, and the message is, 'It's all your fault.'"

Then other survivors began to tell their stories, Finkelhor said.

"And I think that it was a real watershed, a recognition that it wasn't just that sexual abuse was more common in families than at the hands of strangers, but violence in general against children was more common in families than at the hands of strangers," Finkelhor said. "That was a big revolution in the field of criminology when that recognition arrived."

Society getting better

It took a while for laws regarding child sexual abuse to catch up to the social science, former police officer Ledoux said.

"If you look back even in the '80s, ... forcible rape was the only sexual assault" addressed in New Hampshire, she said, and the law "was not victim-supportive."

Today, she said, state law "outlines all the things we've seen can happen to kids and to adults."

Two years ago, victim advocates worked with legislators to remove the statute of limitations for civil actions in sexual assault cases, Grady Sexton from the coalition said. Efforts to do the same on the criminal side failed.

Society is more open today about addressing child abuse. Programs in schools educate kids about internet safety, consent and inappropriate touching.

The Granite State Children's Alliance's "Know & Tell" program offers information and an online course for adults on recognizing and reporting suspected child abuse (knowandtell.org). Under New Hampshire law, Ledoux said, "Every single human being is a mandated reporter of abuse."

"Education and intervention is prevention," Ledoux said. "So we have to be open to talk about it.

"Kids are brave — a lot braver than adults sometimes," she said. "But as brave as they are, it's our job to advocate for them and to do the right thing for kids."

Advocates say it's not up to victims to stop child abuse.

"We want kids to disclose and we want them to know who to tell, and we're there for them when they're ready to talk, Ledoux said. "But we really want the onus of recognizing the signs of child abuse and advocating for children to be on adults. So kids don't have to bear that whole burden."

"We're all responsible to keep them safe — all of us," she said.

"We should never be putting a burden on survivors to share their stories in an attempt to end sexual violence," Grady Sexton said. "Only those who perpetrate sexual violence can end sexual violence."

However, she said, "Every time a survivor comes forward and discloses and shares what occurred to them, it helps to create a culture in which offenders know that their victims are not going to stay silent."

"And that puts them in a situation where they're less likely to have the ability to get away with their crimes."

Ledoux said there should be no shame or stigma attached to being a survivor of child sexual abuse. "It's never the child's fault," she said.

swickham@unionleader.com