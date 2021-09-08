Fear in the streets after powerful earthquake in Mexico
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Acapulco, Mexico, on the night of Sept. 7, with its tremors stretching through Mexico City, where people fled into the streets for safety.
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Acapulco, Mexico, on the night of Sept. 7, with its tremors stretching through Mexico City, where people fled into the streets for safety.
Arthur Bates Jr. said he suffered back, leg and neck injuries after a Tesla hit him, but the car's cameras proved he fabricated the whole story.
“I told him since he still was so close to his apartment, he should go and get his camera and see what was going on downtown. No one would hear from him again until 10 p.m.”
John Gibson is out as CEO of Tripwire Interactive after his comments caused an uproar.
Civic Center Park will shut down for the foreseeable future due to crime and other safety risks to public health, officials with the city’s parks and recreation department said Tuesday.
Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake.
The newspaper's editorial board ripped the Florida Republican's latest take on COVID-19 shots.
A week after a jury couldn’t reach a decision in the criminal trial of former NFL running back Clinton Portis, he has made a decision to end the prosecution without standing trial a second time. Portis has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and [more]
In the weeks after officials in the Florida Keys shut the island chain down because of the then-new COVID-19 pandemic, Mike Forster began mobilizing to feed those he knew would be among the most in need. Restaurant workers.
The girl was throwing a ball with her friends in the sea near to the Oceanarium at around on 18 July.
Police have shared remarkable footage of the moment the missing three-year-old boy from the Hunter region was found.
Six girls, some as young as five, were paraded naked as part of a village ritual to summon rainfall.
Editor's note: Warning: this video contains graphic content. The viral video circulating on social media in Livingston County shows two teens attacking a third teen. The victim falls to the ground and continues to get punched and kicked and has his shoes taken.
An Alabama mother is in custody for capital murder and domestic violence. Lashana Henderson’s 2-month-old baby girl is in critical […] The post Mother accused of shooting infant daughter, killing man who was holding baby appeared first on TheGrio.
Police said “some sort of unknown phenomena” seem to have caused the shaking and explosion.
Freedman, who was involved in several high-profile cases in North Carolina, was 64.
As a kid, Delando Johnson steered clear of the brick mansion. High on a hill, it overlooked the field where he and his friends played football. He’d heard there were ghosts. Now Johnson, 26, was one of around 100 guests at an event that invited Black Baltimoreans to get up close and personal with Mount Clare, an 18th-century plantation home in Carroll Park. The recent celebration helped mark ...
One of the world's biggest apparel companies said a board member, Veronica Wu, stepped down on Tuesday, days after emails obtained by Axios showed Wu dismissed racism in America and said Black Lives Matter activists were the "true racists."What they're saying: VF Corp. — which owns iconic brands like The North Face, Timberland and Supreme — said Wu's decision to resign "was not the result of any disagreement with VF on any matter relating to VF’s operations, policies or practices."Stay on top of
After she was reported missing on Wednesday, park officials in Montana found Jennifer Coleman dead in a rocky area near the Continental Divide.
“You take a look at that whole day and just think of everywhere you made a decision, and how with one little change it could have literally changed everything.”
Julie Chen defended the first alliance of all Black players in the show's history against allegations of racism in an Entertainment Weekly interview.