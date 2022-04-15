The feared and beloved Easter Bunny: These photos of kids' reactions are priceless

The Easter Bunny visits with kids April 4, 2022 during the Play Pensacola Easter Egg Hunt at Community Maritime Park in Pensacola, Florida.

Easter activities are in full-swing, which means your social media timelines are being flooded with photos of kids who make their disdain for absurdly tall mythical creatures loud and clear.

Families that recognize Easter might recall the annual hectic car ride, often to the local shopping mall, to pose for a photo with the illustrious Easter Bunny. They also probably have a story or two about tears, shrieks and terror during the said photo shoot.

What do you expect? Children meeting a bunny taller than their parents are probably going to have some feelings.

"It makes sense that they'd be scared," said Regine Galanti, a New York-based psychologist who specializes in children with anxiety and panic disorders.

Tracy, left, and Tash Herbert seem a little skeptical of the big bunny rabbit during the Easter egg hunt at Belle Meade Country Club April 20, 1962.

A group of kids laughs and plays during the first Harbormaster's Riverwalk Easter parade march around Friendship Fountain with Mr. Bunny on April 3, 1988.

While a fearful reaction can be normal, Galanti said extreme reactions might mean a child is "predisposed to anxiety." Explaining to a child what will happen during a holiday photo shoot and who will be there can often help, Galanti said.

If a child cries, Galanti said it's helpful for the caretaker to show them it'll be alright by staying as close as possible to the costumed person or to separate the child completely if they are being held.

Care for the children in the moment, but don't feel guilty saving that photo.

"It might not be a great moment, but the snapshot can still be funny," Galanti said.

The Easter Bunny visits with kids April 4, 2022 during the Play Pensacola Easter Egg Hunt at Community Maritime Park in Pensacola, Florida.

Elise Fuhr, 10 months old, of Sussex was no fan of the Easter Bunny as she shares a Kodak moment with her sister Samantha, 5, at the Sussex Armory on April 3, 2010.

Brooks Kanetsky, 1, is not happy to be sitting on the Easter Bunny's lap for a photo with his siblings at Powell Village Green on Saturday, April 9, 2022..

Dan and Briana Cerrone console their 2-year-old Anthony Cerrone as he visits the Easter Bunny at Hebert's Candy Mansion in Shrewsbury, Mass.

Natalie O'Coin, 1, cries with the Easter Bunny as she and her sister Julia, 2, visited Hebert's Candy Mansion in Shrewsbury, Mass.

Madelyn Notaro, 2, is comforted during a photo shoot with the Easter Bunny in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, March 27, 2013.

The Easter Bunny visits with kids April 4, 2022 during the Play Pensacola Easter Egg Hunt at Community Maritime Park in Pensacola, Florida.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Easter Bunny kid photos: Funny, scared reactions to the holiday mascot