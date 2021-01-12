'It's what we feared:' Hospitals from Georgia to California face surging COVID-19 cases, staff shortages and rising deaths

Ken Alltucker, USA TODAY

Damien Scott thought things couldn't get worse than in August, when a nursing home coronavirus outbreak left his rural east Georgia hospital with a mass of critically ill patients.

But Emanuel Medical Center is again full with a new wave of COVID-19 patients, leaving the Swainsboro hospital effectively full since Christmas with new patients immediately replacing those who are discharged.

As of last week, the county's COVID-19 death toll hit 57, Scott said.

“If you are in a large city, that number is not a high number,” he said. “But it is a high number for a community of 22,000.”

Scott is far from alone. Hospitals from Georgia to California are crowded with waves of coronavirus patients as the post-holiday case spike tests the limits of the nation’s health system.

During the past week, a record 22,676 people died from COVID-19, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. That's more Americans dying every day than the 2,977 victims on Sept. 11, 2001.

'A very, very dark place': Hospitals brace for crisis-care mode with too many patients, not enough staff

Four states with the largest share of hospital beds occupied with COVID-19 patients – California, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia – are struggling to keep pace with the unprecedented surge.

The situation has become so dire in California that the state required hospitals to complete crisis-care plans detailing how they will prioritize care when they don’t have enough workers, space or supplies.

A clinician cares for a COVID-19 patient at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley amid a surge in COVID-19 patients at the hospital and across Southern California on Jan. 6, 2021.
A clinician cares for a COVID-19 patient at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley amid a surge in COVID-19 patients at the hospital and across Southern California on Jan. 6, 2021.

In Los Angeles, public hospitals are preparing to shift to crisis mode, and the county has instructed ambulances to not send patients to overburdened hospitals if they can’t be revived in the field.

Arizona’s COVID-19 cases per capita over the past week through Sunday are at the nation's highest level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitals in metro Atlanta are overflowing with coronavirus sufferers, and more than two dozen Georgia hospitals have no available beds in intensive care units, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

While public health officials are optimistic widespread vaccination will provide a glimmer of hope this spring, there’s no respite now for doctors and nurses in overburdened emergency rooms and intensive care units.

“Absolutely, it’s what we feared,” said Janis Orlowski, Association of American Medical Colleges’ chief health care officer. The next few days “are going to be telling in regards to what kind of safety around the holidays folks practiced.”

'Nobody escapes this'

The challenges are acute at smaller hospitals that are the only option for the communities they serve. The surge of coronavirus cases creates a cascading effect on these small communities, extending beyond hospital walls.

Emanuel CEO Scott thought his hospital reached its limits in August, when coronavirus spread through nursing homes in neighboring counties and caring for patients “felt like trying to scoop up water with your hands,” he said.

Circumstances are even more challenging now. While the summer peak came from nursing homes, the current peak is because the virus is widely circulating. The hospital’s 6 ICU and 18 general medical beds are full. And with a surge of post-holiday cases, more people will need care in coming days as they develop complications.

'Our neighbors, our family members': Small-town hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths

Health data show Emanuel County’s rates of obesity, smoking and physical inactivity all rank worse than state averages. Life expectancy in Emanuel County ranks 155 out of 159 counties in Georgia, according to Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s county health rankings.

Critical-care doctors at Augusta University have trained and coordinate with Emanuel's doctors to provide remote telemedicine for patients. And the state of Georgia sent nurses to the hospital to lessen a staffing crunch.

Emanuel has installed negative-pressure and installed ionizing units in the ductwork to combat airborne spread of the virus in the hospital and nursing home. It plans to open an outpatient clinic to administer the monoclonal antibody bamlanivimab to as many eligible patients as possible. The goal is to help people recover and save beds for critically ill patients until vaccines are widely administered.

Beyond the crowd of hospital patients, Emanuel County Coroner Jeffrey Peebles has another worry – a potential shortage of morgue space.

His office has purchased a refrigerated morgue with space for up to 10 bodies that will be placed inside the hospital when it arrives.

Two nurses put a ventilator on a patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021.
Two nurses put a ventilator on a patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021.

Arrangements have been delayed when relatives of people who died from COVID-19 must isolate because they have the virus. Spouses and other family members can’t make arrangements from a loved one until they clear the virus, too.

So far, between the county’s funeral homes, there has been no shortage of capacity. Peebles said he hopes the new morgue unit arrives in time so they don’t run out of space.

“It’s been stressful on a lot of folks,” Peebles said. “We’re a tight-knit community so you know everybody when something happens … Nobody escapes this.”

Jimmy Lewis, founder and CEO of the Georgia-based rural hospital group Hometown Health, said rural hospitals are strained as they handle this “surge on a surge on a surge.”

Beyond taking care of people in emergency rooms, these small hospitals also must execute plans to distribute vaccines, a process that requires making “field grade general out of hospital administrators,” Lewis said.

“We’re having to learn to do all this juggling and logistics on the fly,” Lewis said. “It’s a nightmare because everybody is worn out.

'Dark days of winter'

When things get crowded or beyond the expertise of smaller hospitals, they send patients to larger urban hospitals.

It's those hospitals now in big cities such as Los Angeles and Atlanta that are getting more patients than they can handle.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services last week issued guidance oh how hospitals should allocate scarce resources. The document details decisions hospitals must make when demand for critical care service, staffing, space or life saving equipment outstrips what the hospital is able to provide.

'We're not winning this battle': Relentless COVID-19 surge fills 1 in 8 hospital ICU units

Such wrenching decisions might include "which patients get which resource, and in some circumstances, may involve decisions to take scarce resources from one patient and give them to another who is more likely to benefit from them," the document states.

Hospitals already are preparing staff and notifying the community of plans to shift to such crisis-care mode. Methodist Hospital in Arcadia, California, established a triage team to decided how to allocate limited resources under surge conditions.

When hospitals must implement such crisis standards, they often rely on hospital committees and policies rather than doctors and nurses making ethically fraught decisions about care for their patients, said Dr. Lewis Kaplan, professor of surgery at University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.

Registered nurse Kennoka Williamson wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she attends to patients in a suspected Covid-19 patient triage area set up in a field hospital tent outside the emergency department of Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Community Hospital on Jan. 6, 2021 in the Willowbrook neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif.
Registered nurse Kennoka Williamson wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she attends to patients in a suspected Covid-19 patient triage area set up in a field hospital tent outside the emergency department of Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Community Hospital on Jan. 6, 2021 in the Willowbrook neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif.

"That is a very difficult place to look in someone’s eyes, having held their hand and having shared what you now know about them, and say, 'I’m going to decide not to provide you with this,'" said Kaplan, president of the Society of Critical Care Medicine.

Instead, triage committees gather information about a particular case and assign a score to individual patients.

"Hospitals are in very difficult places," Kaplan said.

Orlowski, of AAMC, said hospitals are especially stressed because the post-holiday surge comes during cold and flu season, the busiest time of year for hospitals.

"We are in the dark days of winter in regards to this COVID pandemic," Orlowski said.

Orlowski recalls seeing federal estimates in March predicting 20 to 30 million cases and 400,000 deaths in the United States. During the early days of the pandemic, Orlowski said she thought such estimates were "unfathomable to think there would be 400,000 deaths in the United States – just unbelievable."

As of Monday, 22,557,929 Americans have been infected and 375,576 died, according to Johns Hopkins.

She said those March estimates represented a worst-case scenario "if we don’t flatten the curve and really take care of this."

"And indeed," Orlowski said, "that is what we’re looking at right now."

Contributing: Mike Stucka, USA TODAY

Ken Alltucker is on Twitter as @kalltucker or can be emailed at alltuck@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID deaths surge as hospitals face unprecedented wave of patients

Latest Stories

  • ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Lauren Boebert faces calls to resign after tweeting information about Nancy Pelosi during Capitol riot

    The Congresswoman previously said she would carry a gun to Congress

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA' Trump is reportedly so angry aides are warning him against a self-pardon, he's put all pardons 'on hold' Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

  • Arizona man charged in Capitol riot appears in court

    An Arizona man who took part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns made his first court appearance Monday. A judge scheduled a detention hearing Friday for Jake Chansley, who has been jailed on misdemeanor charges since surrendering to authorities over the weekend in Phoenix. Chansley was inside the Capitol and on the Senate dais as he carried a U.S. flag on a pole topped with a spear.

  • Israel's Netanyahu removes Trump from his Twitter banner photo

    Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu dropped U.S. President Donald Trump from the banner photo of his Twitter account on Tuesday in an apparent break with a political ally facing possible impeachment. A photo of Netanyahu sitting next to Trump at a White House meeting had long taken pride of place on the official @netanyahu account, testimony to the conservative Israeli leader's close ties with the Republican president and his popularity in Israel. Early on Tuesday, another photo, showing Netanyahu being injected with the coronavirus vaccine, topped the page, along with the slogan for Israel's inoculation campaign: "Citizens of Israel, we are returning to life".

  • Sarah Sanders: Former Trump spokesperson gets lectured on First Amendment by her old high school teacher

    'You didn't take the advanced class. If you had, maybe you would better understand the First Amendment’

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pointed, personal warning about the 'broken men' who believed Nazi lies

    Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) posted a video Sunday about Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, and he made some not-so-subtle comparisons to the Nazis. He said the "Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys" had terrorized and rampaged against the Jews in the 1938 "Night of the Broken Glass," or Kristallnacht, and "Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted."Then Schwarzenegger got personal, noting that he was born in 1947 Austria, "in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy." He shared a "painful story" about his father — and the other war-torn fathers who lived next door — getting drunk and beating their families."Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," Schwarzenegger said. "Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step, down the road. They were the people next door," and they got violently drunk because "they were in physical pain because of the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did. It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance.""President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election!" Schwarzenegger said. "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead." He called "a number of members of my own party" spineless cowards and said while Trump is "a failed leader" who "will go down in history as the worst president ever," the elected leaders who "enabled his lies and his treachery" should remember that patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president.The video could have gone off the rails when Schwarzenegger pulled out out his sword from Conan the Barbarian, but he used it to illustrate a hopeful message about the strength and resilience of American democracy.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA' Trump is reportedly so angry aides are warning him against a self-pardon, he's put all pardons 'on hold' Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

  • Florida man spotted with Pelosi lectern gets $25K bail

    A Florida man spotted carrying a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office in a widely circulated photo during the Capitol assault was released Monday on $25,000 bail. A federal magistrate judge in Tampa agreed to the release Monday at a brief hearing for Adam Johnson, 36, from the nearby community of Parrish. “This is a serious case,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Scruggs said at the hearing, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “Everyone involved in the storming of the Capitol last week needs to be held accountable for their actions, including Mr. Johnson.”

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • NYT Reporter Warns Conservative Writer Andy Ngo is a ‘Real Threat’, Should Be Censored on Twitter

    Sarah Jeong, the New York Times reporter who made headlines in 2018 for antagonizing white people, has branded conservative journalist Andy Ngo "dangerous" and called for his censorship on Twitter. In a tweet posted on Jan. 9, Jeong cited a thread from Donovan Farley, another journalist who claimed that Ngo repeatedly "willfully deceives his followers into a frenzy that results in death and rape threats" for journalists and "anyone else" supposedly targeted by his "scorn."

  • Thousands of Yale and Harvard law school alumni and students petition for Cruz and Hawley to be disbarred

    Petition says senators ‘fundamentally unfit for membership of legal profession’

  • Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

    Following the deadly Capitol riot last week, President Trump has faced defiance from his own vice president and Republican lawmakers, a slew of resignations within his administration, getting booted from his favorite method of mass communication, and a looming congressional impeachment. But it appears the PGA's decision to move the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, may have upset the president as much as anything else, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported Monday.A source close to the White House told Haberman that Trump is "gutted" by the move, and while he's angry about the House moving forward with impeachment (for an unprecedented second time), his reaction to losing the tournament was a "different order of magnitude."> He's angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude.> > -- Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021On paper, impeachment certainly seems like a bigger deal, but Trump's affinity for golf is no secret, and his apparent emotional prioritization wasn't shocking to everyone. > In the last 72 hours, Trump has been cut off from Twitter and big-time golf. Compared to these blows, impeachment is no big woop. https://t.co/TBsZv651ap> > -- Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) January 11, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA' Trump is reportedly so angry aides are warning him against a self-pardon, he's put all pardons 'on hold' Rep. Pramila Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19, slams 'selfish' GOP lawmakers who refuse to wear masks

  • Guard withdraws from Wisconsin city after charging decision

    The Wisconsin National Guard has pulled troops out of a southeastern Wisconsin city after protests over a decision not to charge a white police officer with shooting a Black man in the back didn't materialize. Guard spokesman Joe Trovato said Monday that about 500 troops have withdrawn from Kenosha after spending a week there in anticipation of demonstrations. Officer Rusten Sheskey's decision to shoot Jacob Blake in the back during a domestic dispute in August sparked chaotic protests in Kenosha that went on for several nights.

  • New York City mayor hopeful Andrew Yang fled 'too small' apartment during pandemic

    New York City mayor hopeful Andrew Yang’s campaign, expected to be formally announced this week, has hit a speedbump after he said he found his Manhattan home too small to work from during the pandemic. Mr Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, has come under fire after admitting that he and his family relocated from the city during the spring to have more space. “We live in a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. And so, like, can you imagine trying to have two kids on virtual school in a two-bedroom apartment, and then trying to do work yourself?” Mr Yang said in an interview with the New York Times. The 45-year-old entrepreneur has a two-bedroom flat in Hell’s Kitchen and a larger residence in the small town of New Paltz in upstate New York’s Hudson Valley, according to reports. Asked by the NYT to respond to voters who expect their future mayor to have stayed in the city in its darkest moments, Mr. Yang suggested that his location was not relevant to his work at the time, and that New Yorkers would prioritize plans to move the city forward.

  • Black GOP Congressmen who joined the Trump coup must resign

    Two newly-elected Black Republican congressmen signed up in support of the attempted Trump coup and overturn the 2020 presidential election — now it is time for them to resign. The two House members are Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), the former NFL player with ties to the QAnon pro-Trump conspiracy cult, and Byron Donalds (R-FL), a Black conservative and former Tea Party activist.

  • Police officer who protected the Capitol during riots dies off-duty

    Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, was a 15-year veteran of the US Capitol police force

  • FAA to crack down on unruly Trump supporters

    After video of unruly Trump supporters harassing lawmakers in airports and reports of distruptions on flights to and from Washington the same week Trump loyalists descended on D.C. and stormed the Capitol, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration vowed to take "strong enforcement action" . In a statement over the weekend, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said quote, "I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight." Earlier this week, the flight attendants union said Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol should not be allowed to depart Washington on commercial flights after exhibiting quote "mob mentality behavior" on flights into the region. Alaska Airlines said on Friday it banned 14 passengers from future travel with the carrier after a number of passengers were quote "non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members" on a flight from Washington to Seattle last Thursday. American Airlines temporarily halted alcohol service on flights departing and arriving in Washington after last Wednesday's events. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was harassed on Friday by supporters of Trump and called a "traitor" at Washington's Reagan National Airport before departing on a flight.

  • Woman set to die for killing woman, cutting baby from womb

    “It’s like she exploded or something,” Harper told the dispatcher on Dec. 16, 2004, during the desperate yet futile attempt to get help for her daughter, Bobbie Jo Stinnett, who had been eight months pregnant. Lisa Montgomery, who strangled Stinnett with a rope before performing a crude cesarean and fleeing with the baby, awaits execution Tuesday, just eight days before the presidential inauguration of death penalty opponent Joe Biden. If the lethal injection is carried out as scheduled at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, Montgomery would be the first woman executed by the federal government in more than 67 years.

  • China goes into 'wartime mode' after 103 new Covid cases detected in city of 11 million

    A year after the coronavirus first erupted in Wuhan, China has declared “wartime mode” and has locked down another city of 11 million to combat a resurgence of infections. Authorities in Shijiazhuang, a city in northeastern China, have barred people and vehicles from leaving in efforts to curb infection spread after the country reported its biggest one-day increase in five months with 103 new cases. The city has been among the hardest hit after a handful of infections first cropped up in Beijing mid-December and spread across at least four surrounding provinces, including Hebei, where Shijiazhuang is located. Since then, China has discovered 727 infections - although hundreds of asymptomatic cases have also been found, which aren't included in the official daily tally of cases.

  • State Department to investigate after rogue employee reportedly changed site to say Trump's term ends today

    Twitter descended into total chaos Monday afternoon as a government website suggested President Trump's term was coming to an imminent end, and it sounds like it was all because of a rogue staffer.On Monday afternoon, Twitter users noticed a head-turning biography page for President Trump on the State Department website that declared "Donald J. Trump's term ended on" Jan. 11. Yes, that would be Jan. 11 as in today, more than a week before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. The site also claimed Vice President Mike Pence's term was ending Monday.As Twitter collectively raised its eyebrows and pondered wild theories that Trump would soon announce his resignation, BuzzFeed News came along with more information, reporting that a "disgruntled employee" at the State Department changed the pages. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has now ordered an internal investigation, according to the report."It's 100 percent not a hack," a diplomat told BuzzFeed. Links to the page on the State Department website now lead to a message that says "We're sorry, this site is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please try again in a few moments."> Hey, @StateDept, what do you know that the rest of us don't?> > "Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00." pic.twitter.com/Ntl1BSqsb9> > — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 11, 2021Whoever this disgruntled employee might be, if their goal was to sow chaos, confusion, and plenty of memes that derailed just about everyone's Twitter feed for a good half-hour, well, mission accomplished.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA' Trump is reportedly so angry aides are warning him against a self-pardon, he's put all pardons 'on hold' Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

  • Alabama attorney general asks why Republican legal association promoted Trump rally ahead of Capitol riots

    The Republican Attorneys General Association paid for Robocalls asking ‘patriots’ to march on Congress