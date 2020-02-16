Fearful of Trump's Attacks, Justice Dept. Lawyers Worry Barr Will Leave Them Exposed

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while meeting with President of the Republic of Ecuador Lenín Moreno in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb 12, 2020. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — In an email a few days ago to the 270 lawyers he oversees, Nicola T. Hanna, the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, offered a message of reassurance: I am proud of the work you do, he wrote.

Other U.S. attorneys in the Justice Department’s far-flung 93 field offices relayed similar messages of encouragement after President Donald Trump’s efforts to influence a politically fraught case provoked the kind of consternation the department has rarely seen since the Watergate era. “All I have to say,” another U.S. attorney wrote to his staff, “is keep doing the right things for the right reasons.”

But the fact that the department’s 10,000-odd lawyers needed reassurances seemed like cause for worry all by itself.

In more than three dozen interviews in recent days, lawyers across the federal government’s legal establishment wondered aloud whether Trump was undermining the Justice Department’s treasured reputation for upholding the law without favor or political bias — and whether Attorney General William Barr was able or willing to protect it.

Trump elicited those fears by denouncing federal prosecutors who had recommended a prison sentence of up to nine years for his longtime friend and political adviser Roger Stone. Barr fanned them by scrapping the recommendation in favor of a far more lenient one, leading the prosecutors to quit the case in protest.

Barr then took to national television to complain that Trump’s angry tweets were undermining him and his department’s credibility — a sign to some current and former lawyers that the department’s freedom from political influence is in imminent danger.

Their worries are compounded by the fact that people in Trump’s circle have been mired in so many criminal or ethical scandals that practically any legal action on those cases could be seen through a political lens.

As many of the department lawyers and some recently departed colleagues see it, Barr has devoted much of his authority and stature to bolster the president since he took office a year ago.

In ever stronger terms, he has attacked the FBI’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. He has said it was mounted on “the thinnest of suspicions” and advanced despite a lack of evidence. The special counsel, Robert Mueller, ultimately found insufficient evidence that the president or his advisers engaged in a criminal conspiracy with Russia but documented their openness to Moscow’s sabotage effort.

While he has pledged that the department will not pursue politically motivated investigations, Barr said this month that he had created an “intake process” for the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to forward supposed proof of misconduct in Ukraine. Giuliani has claimed to have evidence damaging to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

This month, Barr ordered reviews of several politically sensitive cases handled by career prosecutors in Washington, including that of the president’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, which has become a flash point for pro-Trump activists.

Meanwhile, Barr’s expansive view of presidential authority has helped Trump fight off congressional oversight. It was the Justice Department, for instance, that decided it was unnecessary to give Congress the whistleblower complaint that ultimately led to the president’s impeachment.

Barr’s critics say those and other moves have all but invited increasingly aggressive demands from the White House. His supporters in the Justice Department counter that he has used his political capital to protect the department and national security interests. But they sound increasingly worried about whether he will be able to manage the expectations of an ever more volatile president.

Barr’s effort this week to scale back those expectations, officials said, was born of necessity. He is said to have told the president privately that he will not open politically inspired inquiries on Trump’s behalf and that the president’s public comments about specific criminal cases are damaging the department’s work.

When the president’s public outburst over the prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation for Stone made it clear that Barr’s message had not sunk in, Barr and a few trusted advisers elected to deliver it again in a way that has repeatedly proved effective in grabbing the president’s attention: on television, this time in a nationally broadcast interview with ABC News.