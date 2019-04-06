First 5G, now supply chains: Trump administration considers blacklist to battle China

WASHINGTON — Amid intensifying warnings about foreign spies and criminals infiltrating new 5G networks and the military supply chain, the Pentagon has been considering publicly releasing a “blacklist” of companies it believes could pose risks to its weapons based on using risky suppliers.

The Defense Department is considering a long-debated proposal for publicly blackballing companies with risky supply chains, multiple sources in government and the private sector told Yahoo News. However, the sources cautioned that the blacklist, at least as discussed, isn’t likely to be implemented anytime soon, given the difficulties of enforcing it with an interconnected global military supply chain estimated at some $100 billion.

"The Department of Defense continually reviews and assesses various supply chain risk factors when deciding what courses of action to take in defense of our national security,” wrote Lt Col Mike Andrews, a department spokesman, in an email to Yahoo News.

“The Department of Defense continues to work through the interagency process to communicate on such matters with other Federal agencies, Congress, and industry for improved protection across the National Security Innovation Base."

The proposed blacklist comes as the U.S. government has doubled down in recent months on what it regards as a growing threat of foreign adversaries spying on private sector companies important to infrastructure and defense. One of the main concerns of the Trump administration has been about China’s growing dominance in 5G, the next generation of mobile communications, which will allow for lightning-fast downloads and futuristic “smart” cities.

China, officials say, is the primary threat and they point to a growing list of indictments for industrial espionage and theft of trade secrets from the Department of Justice that illustrates that reality.

“Supply chain cannot be that fuzzy word we’re uncomfortable with,” said Bill Evanina, acting director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, speaking in Washington at an event earlier this month. “The mistakes we’ve made for decades have to be fixed.”

Trying to guard the supply chain is no easy task. At Lockheed Martin, one of the Pentagon’s largest contractors, there are over 20,000 different companies in the supply chain, according to James Connelly, the company’s vice president and chief information security officer, speaking at the same event.

The threats appear to be growing as defense companies increasingly rely on a complex network of suppliers for both hardware and software. Last week, for example, Vice’s Motherboard reported that sophisticated hackers used Taiwanese technology company ASUS’s software to push malicious security updates to “thousands of its customers’ computers last year.”

In January, the Justice Department indicted Huawei for stealing data from T-Mobile, and in 2018, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security warned that Russian hackers were targeting suppliers for energy utility companies to access and surveil the industrial control systems.

A staff member of Huawei uses her mobile phone at the Huawei Digital Transformation Showcase in Shenzhen, in China's Guangdong province, on March 6, 2019. (Photo: Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images) More

The administration appears to be making a concerted effort to focus on supply-chain issues. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has designated April “National Supply Chain Integrity Month,” and the Department of Homeland Security in November formed a Supply Chain Risk Management Task Force. Also, a new Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Council will meet for the first time this month.

But blacklisting a company because of its supply-chain risks may prove to be difficult to implement. Although such a blacklist might be helpful for counterintelligence, naming and shaming U.S. companies will open up the government to lawsuits. An alleged offender determined to make a sale could disappear and reappear under a slightly different name months later, said one senior national security official.