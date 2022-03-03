Fearing martial law or conscription, some Russians try to flee abroad

·3 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - As Russian troops slowly advanced on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Thursday, some people back in Moscow were attempting to flee to destinations abroad that have not banned flights from Russia, stomaching soaring prices in the rush to escape.

The Kremlin dismissed speculation that Russian authorities plan to introduce martial law following the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation", or that they will stop men of fighting age leaving Russia, but some did not want to risk staying.

One Russian man, who moved back to Moscow from western Europe around a year ago, said he had bought a flight to Istanbul for the weekend, adding that living in Moscow may no longer be possible.

"I'm afraid that mobilisation will be introduced tomorrow and I won't be able to fly out," said the 29-year-old, requesting anonymity like others cited in this article.

"In my worst nightmares I couldn't have dreamt of such hell when I was coming back a year ago."

Another man, aged 38, said he had managed to buy an expensive ticket to fly to the Middle East at the weekend.

"I don't want to fight in this war. We've heard lots of rumours and I don't trust the Kremlin when it says they aren't true," he said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its second week on Thursday with Ukrainian cities surrounded and under bombardment. Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed and Russia has been plunged into an isolation never before experienced by an economy of such size.

FEARING ARREST

The cost of plane tickets has leapt since Russia closed its airspace to airlines from the European Union and many other countries in a tit-for-tat response to sanctions imposed by the West, severely limiting Russians' ability to travel.

The unprecedented Western sanctions on Moscow have already sent prices rising and started hitting the lives of ordinary Russians, while those who protest have been swiftly arrested.

Some 7,669 people have been detained at anti-war protests since the invasion began on Feb. 24, according to the OVD-Info protest-monitoring group.

After giving her cat to her family to look after, a 29-year-old woman flew to Israel on Sunday before prices rose even further, worried that things in Moscow can only get worse.

"I am ashamed that I haven't stayed in Russia, that I am not fighting to the end, not protesting in the streets," she said.

"But if you go out against the war, they arrest you, and there is this law on state treason."

Russia's state prosecutor's office on Feb. 27 issued a reminder that anyone providing financial or other assistance to a foreign state or international organisation aimed against Russia's security could be convicted of treason and face a maximum sentence of 20 years.

VISA PROBLEMS

Others faced bureaucratic hurdles. Russians require visas to enter most European countries, and a modest queue had formed at the Italian visa application centre in Moscow, which was still accepting requests by appointment only, with the nearest available slots over a week away.

"I will make an appointment for March 11, although what may happen in the near future is scary and uncertain," said one 40-year-old Russian woman.

"I want to have a visa ready. I think they will let me in with a PCR test (against COVID) and then I'll sort something out," she added.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has not been approved by the EU, meaning many Russians without a shot recognised in the West may be denied entry on health grounds.

It was not just Russians trying to flee. A Filipino woman who works as a nanny in Moscow was also applying for a visa.

"I desperately want to get a visa, I'm scared here," she said.

(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Thursday evening UK news briefing: Putin tells Macron he 'wants to seize whole of Ukraine'

    Vladimir Putin has told Emmanuel Macron he wants to "seize the whole of Ukraine" during a call between the two presidents.

  • Zelensky: If West won't impose no-fly zone, "give me the planes"

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference Thursday that if the U.S. and NATO will not establish a "no-fly" zone over Ukraine, they should provide Ukraine with warplanes to defend itself against Russia's aerial assault. Why it matters: The U.S. and NATO have said enforcing a "no-fly" zone would potentially require their forces to shoot down Russian aircraft, drawing them directly into a conflict with a nuclear power.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. S

  • ‘They still have an awful lot of capability’: Russia, stalled in northern Ukraine, slogs on with assault

    Russian forces are “trying every single day” to seize Kyiv.

  • Russia now 'utterly uninvestable' - Schroders CEO says

    Russian stocks and bonds are now "in the realms of utterly uninvestable," the chief executive of Schroders Peter Harrison told Reuters on Thursday, as Western sanctions squeeze Russia's economy after its invasion of Ukraine. Russia's Ukraine invasion has roiled markets worldwide, sending oil prices rocketing, boosting commodity stocks and triggering a crash in the Russian rouble and share markets as sanctions bite. The invasion will "fundamentally change the nature of Europe for a very long time to come," Harrison said, adding that the British money manger's combined holdings of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus-exposed securities amount to less than 0.1% of Schroders' total assets.

  • Former AG Barr said Trump became enraged after being told election fraud claims were nonsense

    Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr said then-President Donald Trump became furious after Barr told him there was no evidence that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

  • Harris Co. election workers finish counting primary election votes

    After the deadline to file election results with the state was extended yesterday evening, Harris County officials say the votes are all finally in.

  • Courteney Cox Says She Sold Her Los Angeles Home Because She Believed It Was Haunted by Ghosts

    The Friends alum told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday that the final straw came during a visit from a UPS delivery driver

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Hungary will not veto EU sanctions on Russia - Orban

    Hungary will not veto European Union sanctions against Russia and the unity of the 27-member bloc is paramount given the war in Ukraine, which Hungary condemns unequivocally, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said. Orban, who has been strongly criticised by the Hungarian opposition for his friendly ties with Russia, flagged what he called an adjustment in relations because of the war, though adding that should not have an impact on energy deals. This week, Hungary joined an initiative by eight EU leaders to start membership talks with neighbouring Ukraine, but NATO-member Hungary has rejected the transport of lethal weapons through its territory to its eastern neighbour.

  • Ikea, Volkswagen, Spotify exit Russia as France, Germany seize Russian oligarchs' mega yachts

    Ikea, Volkswagen, and Spotify announce they are shutting down operations in Russia while France and Germany seize two Russian mega-yachts. Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down today's world news.

  • US to impose sanctions on more Russian oligarchs-source

    The United States on Thursday planned to impose economic sanctions on a wider array of Russian oligarchs and their families, a source familiar with the matter said, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Washington has already hit a variety of oligarchs with asset-blocking sanctions. Washington has so far imposed several rounds of sanctions, including against Putin and the central bank, after Russia's forces invaded Ukraine in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

  • Oil market is ‘self-sanctioning’ Russian energy, analyst says

    Kpler Lead Oil Analyst of the Americas Matt Smith joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the rise of crude oil prices as well as the outlook for the market.

  • France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

    French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive sanctions, including asset freezes, against Russia for invading its neighbour Ukraine. A separate nearly $600 million luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has also been seized, by German authorities, Forbes reported.

  • Russian billionaire Usmanov's yacht stuck in Hamburg shipyard

    A luxury yacht linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who faces EU sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is sitting in a shipyard in the German port of Hamburg and local authorities said there were no plans to deliver it to its owner. Hamburg authorities denied that they had seized the more-than-500-foot (150 meter) Dilbar superyacht, which boasts a 25-meter swimming pool and is worth nearly $600 million. Forbes had reported on Wednesday that it had been undergoing a refit in the shipyards of Blohm + Voss and that the German government had frozen the asset.

  • Gen. Petraeus: Putin can't win Ukraine war

    Retired Gen. David Petraeus believes Russia President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is not a war he can win due to inadequate troop numbers and fierce Ukrainian resistance. "I don't think that this is a war, ultimately, that Russia and Vladimir Putin can win," Petraeus said Wednesday in an interview with CNN. "They can take a city perhaps, but they cannot hold it." Petraeus, a commander in U.S. insurgencies in Iraq and Afghanistan, said...

  • Terrifying Putin Phone Call Warns ‘Worst Is Yet to Come’

    ALEXEY NIKOLSKYFrench President Emmanuel Macron held a 90 minute phone call instigated by President Vladimir Putin Thursday in which any hopes to call off the war were quickly extinguished. After hanging up, Macron–one of the few world leaders still taking the Russian leader’s calls—felt simply, “the worst is yet to come.”The call came as a cavalcade of increasingly crazy stories emerged from Moscow which signaled Putin was becoming ever more isolated and willing to lash out at Ukraine and his o

  • Russia wants list of weapons that will never be deployed in Ukraine, Lavrov says

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Russia is demanding Ukraine demilitarize and will write a specific list of which weapons the nation cannot possess.Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera that "specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," according to a text of the interview reviewed by Reuters.The news comes amid a second round of talks between...

  • DNC chair says Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert 'might as well' have been wearing trash bags during their State of the Union antics

    "It was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash," Jaime Harrison tweeted, later calling Boebert and Greene "juvenile delinquents."

  • Biden court pick hits roadblock after GOP objection

    President Biden's nominee to fill a district court vacancy is hitting a dead end in the wake of pushback from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.). Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told The Hill on Wednesday that he isn't moving forward with William Pocan's nomination after Johnson indicated last month that he wouldn't support Pocan.The Senate has a precedent, known as the blue slip rule, that allows a home-state senator to...

  • A Russian businessman has put a $1 million bounty on Vladimir Putin's head, calling for military officers to arrest him as a war criminal

    Russian crypto investor Alex Konanykhin, who is based in California, told Insider the million-dollar bounty would come from his personal funds.