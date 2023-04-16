Fearing 'mass exit,' hourly SPS employees ask district to keep annualized pay option

Teresa Tolbirt, a special education paraprofessional in Springfield Public Schools, spoke to the school board Tuesday about how changes to the pay frequency for hourly employees will impact her family.

When it was Teresa Tolbirt's turn to address the Springfield school board Tuesday, she wheeled her daughter to the space between the podium and board members.

The single foster and adoptive mother of three children with disabilities explained her daughter — who has cerebral palsy, autism and a seizure disorder — is why she accepted a job as a special education paraprofessional four years ago.

Her daughter is also why she may resign if the district goes through with a plan to change the way 1,100 hourly employees, like herself, are paid.

The district is doing away with "annualized" pay, which allows hourly employees hired to work nine or 10 months to spread their pay out, in fairly even amounts, over a 12-month period.

Starting with the 2023-24 year, the checks issued to those employees will only reflect the hours they work each month, which fluctuates based on the school calendar. The support staff affected by the change have said they may have to seek full-time employment elsewhere or part-time work during school breaks and the summer.

Tolbirt said she took the job to spend more time with her children but the pay change will result in having less time with them.

"She has serious and life-threatening medical conditions. I want to spend every vacation, break, snow day and summer with her that I can. If she is home, I want to be home with her," Tolbirt said. "I receive disability checks on my adopted twins. The checks are calculated on my monthly income, not my annual income. This pay schedule change would put me over the monthly limit to receive their checks."

She added: "This is why working for the district and having my annualized pay is so important to me."

The Springfield school board listened Tuesday as six employees talked about how the loss of annualized pay will affect them, their coworkers and students.

For months, hourly employees have addressed the school board and pleaded with the administration to abandon the change or, at the least, give existing employees the option of keeping "annualized" pay.

They worry that receiving higher paychecks for nine or 10 months — and potentially no pay in the other months — may change their eligibility for food stamps, disability benefits or other federal programs they rely upon to make ends meet.

They worry that without regular paychecks coming in for several months, it will be harder to secure loans or apply for housing.

Hourly employees, nearly all of whom are represented by the Springfield National Education Association, said they predicted the loss of "annualized" pay will result in more resignations of support staff at a time when the district is struggling to fill those jobs.

'We want to try and help them'

The Tuesday meeting marked the start of a new term for the school board, which has new leadership and a new member, retired teacher and principal Judy Brunner.

With the change set to start just months from now, five hourly employees and one teacher pleaded with the board and administration to take action.

John Mulford, deputy superintendent of operations, said the district will continue to meet individually with workers who will be affected by the change. However, neither he nor any other administrator has spoken publicly about the possibility of reversing course.

John Mulford

Mulford said Cara Stassel, executive director of business services, has been working with employees to find solutions that address their specific concerns. "The door remains open."

"Every situation is unique and different and she will be reaching out to any of our speakers tonight that she has not already met with to try to talk about their situation," he said. "The last thing we want is for anybody to have harm to them or their family so we want to try to help them resolve that."

Board vice president Scott Crise thanked Mulford for that update. Later in the meeting, board member Kelly Byrne noted that the board has heard from a lot of employees about this issue.

Mulford has said hourly employees have sought this change in the past and it was recently requested by school bus drivers. He said annualized pay, once considered a perk, is not seen as a benefit by a growing number of applicants as well as existing employees.

He has said employees will not lose pay with the change and will have the option of diverting part of their monthly paycheck into a savings account. He has also said hourly employees who want to earn additional pay can apply to work during the summer program called Explore.

The switch will start as the district transitions to a new payroll system, but staff who only work during a school year, August through May, will not miss a paycheck until summer 2024.

'We feel like we are being dismissed'

The first speaker was Allison "Alli" Coltrin, a paraprofessional in a special needs classroom, who said she has heard from many hourly workers who will go elsewhere if the pay set-up changes.

"You may feel it is not your place to address staffing issues but how will you feel when special needs students are served by unqualified substitutes, substitutes who are not trained to work with autistic students or physically and mentally disabled students," she said.

"Unqualified and untrained subs in these classrooms is not putting our students first."

LaTina Coombs, a paraprofessional in Springfield Public Schools, spoke to the school board Tuesday.

LaTina Coombs, a paraprofessional for nearly 10 years, said the ability to split her pay over 12 months gave her time with family when school was not in session.

"The annualized pay was such a blessing to be with my family and now taking it away it is going to be a burden," she said, her voice cracking. "Just please allow us to have the option to stay with annualized pay. That is what I loved about working here and I used to tell everybody 'Go to work at Springfield Public Schools because it's the best' and now I'm not so sure."

Stacy Smith is a 22-year employee of the district, working as an elementary paraprofessional until she took a job as a behavior technician five years ago.

"I began working for SPS when my own children were in school. Employment with the district allowed for me to be home whenever my children were out of school. This was a benefit that allowed me to avoid paying childcare and spend valuable time with my son and daughter," she said.

Smith said she supports changes made by the new administration, including raising pay for the lowest-paid hourly workers.

"That is why this sudden announcement of ending the annualized pay was so surprising," she said.

She said the change will be negative for employees who, because of the nature of their job, are occasionally "hit, kicked, bitten and even spit and urinated on."

"These are the individuals who now be on the receiving end of even more unfortunate district choices," she said. "In addition to low wages, many now have to decide whether they can remain in a job that will make it difficult for them to get a loan, sign a lease and for some even retain the benefits they need to support their families."

Smith said there has been a shortage of paraprofessionals since the start of the pandemic and resignations related to the change will not help.

"While some plan to stick it out to see if they can make it work, others are already giving notice that they will not be returning next year," said Smith, noting 43 positions have been posted since plans for the change were announced.

If the shortage increases, she said the "classrooms with the most need can expect an even larger deficit of talent and care." She said there are not enough substitutes to fill the gap.

Jarrett Middle School teacher Tessa Bogowith, who works with students who have special needs and need intensive support, said she cannot do the job without help from paraprofessionals.

"With this change, I will lose all three of my paras ... which will adversely affect my students. These are not the only paraprofessionals I know that will be leaving, either," she said. "This is going to create a mass exit."

Barbara Dershimer, an hourly employee in Springfield Public Schools, spoke to the school board Tuesday.

Barbara Dershimer, a paraprofessional who works with students who have special needs, said she remains baffled by the decision to end annualized pay.

"We have told you how this will impact our lives," she said. "We feel like we are being dismissed. Emails have been ignored except for one board member who emailed back. Emails have now been blocked. We feel we are under-valued and under-appreciated, not by our schools but by administration."

Dershimer said the board and school officials need to think about how this change will affect students who rely on support from paraprofessionals in the classroom.

"I am here pleading to the board and to the administration to listen to our voices. Show us you are hearing us and show us that you care about the work that we do and our impact on these students' lives," she said. "You have been told repeatedly that this is hurting us. What will it take to make that clear? Inaction does not mean that you are not responsible for the consequences of this decision."

Claudette Riley covers education for the News-Leader. Email tips and story ideas to criley@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Hourly employees petition SPS board to keep annualized pay next year