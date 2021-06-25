Fearing predators, Credit Suisse seeks new look or even merger - sources

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich
Pamela Barbaglia, John O'Donnell and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
·4 min read

By Pamela Barbaglia, John O'Donnell and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's top management are under pressure to come up with an overhaul plan for the scandal-hit Swiss bank that could include a potential merger with rival UBS, three people familiar with its thinking told Reuters.

The bank's executives fear the flagship Swiss lender, left vulnerable by scandals, could be challenged by investors demanding its break-up, or that its shrinking stock-market value makes it a target for a foreign hostile takeover, those people said.

New chairman, Antonio Horta-Osorio, announced a strategic review in late April, telling investors he would take time in reaching hard decisions that lay ahead.

The bank's senior management are due to meet next week, one source said, while another person with knowledge of the matter said top executives wanted to examine restructuring proposals in early July.

The Swiss bank has had to review its business after losing more than $5 billion in the rush to unwind trades by family office Archegos. It faces a barrage of legal action for helping clients invest $10 billion in bonds issued by collapsed supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital.

The bank's shares have dropped by more than a quarter since early March, when its problems with Greensill were exposed.

"Credit Suisse needs a merger deal right away," a person with knowledge of the bank's thinking told Reuters.

"There is growing concern in Zurich that activist investors will go after them if they stand still."

Some executives have debated steps such as spinning off its local Swiss bank to prepare the rest of the business for a merger, pruning back investment banking or selling its asset management business, two of the people said.

A third said selling the U.S. investment bank was also an option.

Management discussions on any restructuring are preliminary and while they are in full swing, no decisions have yet been taken, the people said.

Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

The bank's management needs a new-look Credit Suisse, as its standing with customers and in Switzerland hits a low ebb.

In April, Swiss supervisor FINMA said it had opened enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse following Archegos and that it would investigate risk management shortcomings.

Swiss regulators are exasperated with what they see as the bank's freewheeling culture, said one person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Credit Suisse's shrunken market valuation makes it worth a fraction of some of the big Wall Street banks, which have also been touted as potential suitors.

But any U.S. takeover would not be well received in Switzerland. Relations between Swiss banks and Washington were damaged when the United States pressured them into giving up their strict secrecy code more than a decade ago.

'DISAPPEAR IN FOREIGN HANDS'

A merger with UBS would more palatable, the people said.

"The Swiss establishment is aware that without a domestic merger Credit Suisse will disappear in foreign hands," one of the sources said.

But the combination of Credit Suisse-UBS would have a dominant position in the Swiss market, a concern for regulators who could also demand that a combined group bolster its capital.

Credit Suisse could split out its Swiss bank to address competition concerns, one source said.

Credit Suisse-UBS would have workforce of more than 110,000 and a market value of more than $85 billion.

Earlier this year, when asked about a tie-up with Credit Suisse, UBS CEO Ralph Hamers threw cold water on the idea, saying he preferred "organic" growth.

Any M&A deal for Credit Suisse would mark the end of a national icon, founded to finance the country's pan-Alpine railways and central to Switzerland's transformation from a farming nation to financial powerhouse.

For such a flagship, the Swiss may prefer a home-grown solution to the prospect of a takeover by a foreign bank.

A cross-border merger would be complicated because it would be unclear whether Switzerland or another host country would have control.

UBS, for instance, held merger talks with Germany's Deutsche Bank in 2019 but they fell apart in the face of Swiss opposition, said another person familiar with the matter. The two banks declined comment on this.

Deutsche CEO Christian Sewing has expressed interest in participating in European bank mergers.

But many people who spoke to Reuters for this story, however, believed a deal between Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse was unlikely.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London, John O'Donnell in Frankfurt, Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich; additional reporting by Oliver Hirt in Zurich, Patricia Uhlig and Tom Sims in Frankfurt, Lauren LaCapra in New York; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Rachel Armstrong and Jane Merriman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Second Hand Fujifilm X100V Can Go for More Than a Brand New One

    This has created something that is very common in the luxury product world. For example, the Fujifilm X100V is a very hot camera. If you look at eBay or even Amazon (click new and Used), you’ll find the Fujifilm X100V going for a higher price than normal.

  • Biden extols bipartisan infrastructure deal as a good start

    President Joe Biden has announced a hard-earned bipartisan agreement on a pared-down infrastructure plan that would make a start on his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle. It includes more than a half-trillion dollars in new spending and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals for child care and what the White House calls human infrastructure later on. “When we can find common ground, working across party lines, that is what I will seek to do," said Biden, who deemed the agreement “a true bipartisan effort, breaking the ice that too often has kept us frozen in place.”

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority. The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Board

  • Forget AMC and Gamestop: 10 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying. The post-pandemic marketplace, already under heavy strain amid fears of inflation and a dramatic drop in the prices of growth stocks […]

  • South African brothers disappear along with $3.6 billion in Bitcoin

    The founders of South Africa’s largest crypto exchange have gone missing.

  • Dozens of Ex-Sears Stores to Hit Market as CEO Culls Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- The owner of former Sears stores is looking to sell as many as 50 properties as it tries to generate cash and focus on the development of other sites it owns.Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, wants to unload 40 to 50 sites that “were less interesting in terms of uses of our capital,” according to Chief Executive Officer Andrea Olshan.“I’ve been very clear what I want to own and what I don’t think is strategic for us

  • 3 MLPs with 7%+ Dividend Yields and Safe Payouts

    MLPs or Master limited partnerships are a unique investment that combines the liquidity of securities with the tax benefits of an LP. Learn how they work and which ones to consider.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel amasses $5bn tax-free nest egg in retirement account

    • ProPublica reveals files on other billionaires’ tax-free savings• Roth IRAs were originally intended for middle-class Americans Peter Thiel, one of the founders of PayPal, is a vocal opponent of higher taxes. Photograph: John Lamparski/Getty Images Billionaire Peter Thiel, one of the founders of PayPal, has used a retirement account designed to help ordinary Americans save for their golden years to amass a $5bn tax-free nest egg, according to records obtained by ProPublica. Thiel, a vocal oppo

  • Bond Market Warns Wall Street’s Rosy Forecasts Are All Wrong

    (Bloomberg) -- Fixed-income types can be a dour bunch, who see bad news in the best of times.But even they haven’t been this skeptical about Wall Street’s rosy forecasts for U.S. economic growth in nearly a quarter-century.See, once you take inflation into account, it becomes clear that investors are willing to get paid nothing to hold onto ultra-safe U.S. Treasuries. In fact, so-called real yields, which strip out inflation expectations, are so low that they’re sending an ominous signal about t

  • Why is Sundial Growers Trading to the Moon?

    Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares surged 12.1% on June 23. Over the past month, the stock has surged 38.9%, which is huge enough to draw the attention of investors. This Canada-based company operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. It has gained 112.8% over the past six months and 81.8% on a year-to-date basis. Though there are no concrete reasons for the surge in the stock price, there are few interesting facts which might have sent SNDL prices soaring. For

  • Sorrento Is Firing on All Cylinders

    Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) is a company with its foot on the gas, and hardly a week goes by without new developments. This week is no different. On Tuesday, the biotech announced a multi-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU-3). The partnership’s aim is to conduct infectious disease research that assists the Department of Defense (DoD), informs host nation partners’ public health policy, and improves the U.S. Armed Forces m

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article we will take a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks with high yields. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing in 2021 and go directly to see 5 Dividend Stocks with High Yields. Dividend investing is a practice ingrained in investor circles, with many prospective investors constantly on the lookout […]

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...

  • BlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations, shares rise

    Demand for cybersecurity services have been on the rise as businesses increasingly migrate to cloud-based computing to support remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. A boom in electric-vehicle sales has also bolstered demand for BlackBerry's QNX software, primarily used in cars. BlackBerry's shares are up over 90% so far this year.

  • JPMorgan Leads Banks Set to Return $142 Billion to Shareholders

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. banks, led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., are expected to pay out $142 billion in capital to shareholders after clearing this year’s stress tests.One year after the Federal Reserve capped stock buybacks and dividends, the central bank is poised to lift remaining Covid-19 restrictions for lenders that perform well on this year’s exams when results are announced Thursday.All six of the biggest U.S. banks -- a group that also includes Citigroup In

  • Intel to Restructure Data Platform Group Into Two Units

    Global technology giant Intel (INTC) plans to restructure its Data Platform Group (DPG) into two new units — Network and Edge Group and Datacenter and AI. The company also plans to create two new business units that will focus on high-performance computing (HPC) and graphics, and software. Intel offers semiconductor chips, microprocessors, and a broad portfolio of computing and communications devices. (See Intel stock charts on TipRanks) Additionally, the company has announced organizational cha

  • IRS is likely to announce new stimulus checks this week — will you get one?

    You may have a Round 3 payment coming even if you've already gotten one.

  • The Child Tax Credit Might Have to Be Paid Back – Unless You Take These Steps

    The enhanced child tax credit is designed to give parents financial relief to help deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but many might not know that the credits don't represent free money,...

  • China’s Debt Reckoning Hammers ‘Too Big to Fail’ Borrowers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s campaign to cut leverage and instill corporate discipline is reshaping the nation’s $12 trillion credit market.One of China’s most prolific debt issuers hasn’t sold a single dollar bond in 17 months, the longest dry spell since 2013. An investment grade-rated conglomerate mostly owned by the government is facing a cash crunch in a test of state support. Analysts at UBS Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now say the notion of ‘too big to fail’ no longer applies in China

  • Founders of South African Bitcoin exchange disappear after $3.6 billion 'hack'

    Cryptocurrency investors in South Africa may have lost nearly $3.6 billion in Bitcoin following the disappearance of two brothers associated with one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.