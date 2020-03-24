Fearing new round of coronavirus, mask-wearing Hong Kong targets barefaced foreigners

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street popular for its restaurants and bars in Hong Kong after the city's chief executive announced plans to temporarily ban the sale of alcohol to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. (Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images)

Front page stories in Hong Kong newspapers warn that foreigners, mostly Westerners kissing and carousing in a neighborhood known for its nightlife, are endangering the city with a new round of the coronavirus.

"Downfall of the Devil's Den," read one headline, referencing news that at least five confirmed COVID-19 patients had gone drinking in the Lan Kwai Fong district. Hong Kong's health authorities have not confirmed the neighborhood was the source of the outbreak, but a backlash against foreigners has drawn race and culture into the fight to contain the deadly virus.

While domestic infections had dropped in Hong Kong, Taiwan and China, a new wave of imported cases is raising tensions between locals and internationals, especially those from Western countries where many citizens are perceived as not taking the pandemic seriously, even as infection numbers rise in Europe and the U.S.

Pedestrians with -- and without -- face masks out and about in Hong Kong. (Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images)

Hong Kong has seen more infections in a week than it has in months, most of them coming from abroad. The number of confirmed infections hit 351 on Monday as people flooded back to the city from the United States, Britain and Europe. Officials fear a new outbreak in the next two weeks could paralyze the medical system.



Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced this week that city would stop all foreign visitors and transit arrivals. Travelers from Taiwan, Macao and mainland China could still enter, but would be quarantined for 14 days. It was a drastic move for a city that brands itself as "Asia's World City" and relies heavily on tourism.





Lam also said they were planning to ban the sale of alcohol in 8,600 bars, restaurants and clubs. The restrictions come after a surge of public opinion in Hong Kong against foreigners frequenting neighborhoods known for nightlife.

At a Hong Kong University news briefing on efforts to combat COVID-19, epidemiologists displayed a photo of Friday night partyers crowding a street lined with bars. It was a warning that the lack of social distancing was increasing Hong Kong's risk of transmissions.

The tension over masks underscores differences in social norms between Hong Kong locals and outsiders. Hong Kong's health authority and local scientists have said that masks are not necessary except for those who are sick or entering high-risk areas, such as medical workers coming into contact with potentially infected people.

Pedestrians wear face masks as a precautionary measure as they wait for a bus in Hong Kong. Hong Kong will ban all nonresidents from entering the city from midnight on March 24, 2020, in a bid to halt the coronavirus. (Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images)

But almost everyone in Hong Kong wears a mask. It’s a rare face here that’s barefaced, and instead of perfume, it’s the smell of hand sanitizer that now lingers in the air.

Community policing is common. If people aren’t behaving, they are quickly admonished. Cecilia Tam, a public health professional, said one day she left her apartment to run a quick errand. "I wasn't wearing a mask, and no one wanted to ride the elevator with me," she said.

Early in the coronavirus outbreak, people rushed to buy masks, hand sanitizer, bleach, soap and toilet paper, wiping out Hong Kong's stocks. Medical workers went on strike to demand that the government provide protective equipment for them, and to ask for a closed border between Hong Kong and mainland China.

Part of the panic comes from memories of the 2003 SARS epidemic, which killed hundreds of people in Hong Kong. Even without a government lockdown, Hong Kong locals automatically implemented social distancing, staying at home and avoiding gatherings.