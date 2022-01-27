Fearing tips could get lost, sheriff halts Facebook comments

·2 min read

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's office has turned off public comments on its social media posts because authorities said too many people are reporting crimes there rather than calling 911 or submitting tips through the agency's website.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has for years maintained popular accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, capitalizing on the popularity it gained from the A&E show “Live PD" and securing a copyright for the hashtag #9pmroutine, which is a nightly reminder for people to lock up their cars and houses, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The agency has some 300,000 followers on Facebook and about 131,000 on Twitter, in a county with 583,000 residents.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Sheriff Chris Nocco said they will no longer allow public comment out of fear that the agency could miss “life-or-death" information.

“Social media was not designed for that purpose,” Sheriff Chris Nocco said the in the post. “To be clear, this was not a decision we take lightly."

The change was prompted after his three-member public information team began posting more social media notices about missing persons and runaway teens, Nocco said. These posts drew overwhelming comments from people reporting crimes and leaving tips in social media threads.

“However, with the continued growth in our county and the need to continue to provide resources to serve our growing population, there was not a possibility to hire the people that would be required to monitor our social media platforms on a consistent, 24/7 basis for 365 days a year,” he said.

Some criticized the decision before the comments were cut off, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“If people weren’t comfortable using the other formats to leave tips before, they won’t be comfortable with it now. It will just leave you with less tips,” one user wrote.

“It’s almost like you want to discourage people from providing information,” another user wrote.

The sheriff also noted the “unfortunate growth in negative and hurtful comments, especially directed to runaways."

He said that these kinds of comments can be “hurtful to those individuals and their families who are often looking for needed assistance."

“Imagine, just for a moment, if that was your loved one that had gone missing and you are desperate to find them but, instead of seeing help, you see commentary asking about their upbringing, their looks or the type of picture that was provided to law enforcement," the sheriff wrote.

While the social media platforms will be a one-way communication tool for now, spokeswoman Amanda Hunter told the Times they'll also provide breaking news updates through a new blog-style website — news.pascosheriff.com.

And in an emergency, she notes, the public should always call 911 for assistance.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rawlings to be sentenced in children's Tonto Creek drowning deaths after taking plea deal

    Daniel and Lacey Rawlings were indicted in April 2020 after they attempted to cross Tonto Creek with seven children during a flood in November 2019.

  • Texas man pleads guilty to smuggling attempt of two people in US flag-draped coffin

    A Texas man admitted to attempting to smuggle two people into the United States in a coffin covered with an American flag last year.Zachary Taylor Blood, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of alien smuggling in connection to an incident in October, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Texas. Blood was transporting the casket in a van when he drove through a Border Patrol checkpoint near the U.S.-...

  • Renter almost booted from home for emotional support dog, feds say. Apartment must pay

    The renter from Georgia died before his case was resolved.

  • Why ghosting hurts so much, according to a therapist

    Ghosting can hurt regardless of the time you've spent with the person, and their behavior has nothing to do with you, therapist Darcy Sterling said.

  • Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be Another Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

    Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy […]

  • Ocala's former HR director gets probation, community service in domestic violence case

    Jared Sorensen must serve one year of probation, complete 40 hours of community service and abide by several provisions, according to his plea deal.

  • Woman, boy killed in Augusta County blaze

    Virginia State Police are investigating after an early-morning fire killed two people Thursday in Augusta County, a press release said.

  • COVID-19 outbreak hits Colorado's COVID-19 lab and rapid response team

    Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosOmicron is still leading to major COVID-19 outbreaks, even as the pandemic trend lines in Colorado are improving.Driving the news: One of the largest new outbreaks — at 34 people — is at the state laboratory, where 15% of Colorado's coronavirus tests are processed, new data released Wednesday shows.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnother eight cases were reported on the state publi

  • Junction City officer indicted for hitting suspect with motorcycle pleads not guilty

    A Junction City motorcycle police officer pleaded not guilty to recklessly endangering after hitting a fleeing suspect with his motorcycle.

  • Stormy Daniels and Avenatti meet again, as adversaries

    Stormy Daniels took her star turn on the witness stand Thursday at California lawyer Michael Avenatti’s trial, telling a jury Avenatti “stole from me and lied to me.” Prosecutors say he cheated Daniels of nearly $300,000 of her $800,000 publisher’s advance on her 2018 autobiography, “Full Disclosure.” Avenatti has insisted he is innocent.

  • Can humans regrow limbs? A lab study with frogs offers hope

    A study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, Michael Levin and his colleagues announced they were able to trigger the regrowth of legs in adult frogs.

  • Environmental justice groups sue over incinerator pollution

    Community groups in New Jersey and California are suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, seeking to force trash incinerators across the country — many of them in predominantly minority communities — to emit less pollution into the air. One of the incinerators covered by those standards has on occasion emitted pink or purple mist into the air over Newark, New Jersey. The groups are asking a court to order the agency to update its standards for large incinerators, saying the EPA was supposed to do so at least 10 years ago.

  • Official Cadillac parts site selling Blackwing V8 engines

    For the Cadillac CT6 and the automaker's renewed and wholehearted push to challenge the German luxury juggernaut, Cadillac unveiled the twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter LTA Blackwing V8 in 2018. The mill shared its fundamental small-block architecture with the 5.5-liter LT7 V8 developed for the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race car, that LT7 lump headed for street duty in the 2023 Corvette Z06 with 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The LTA Blackwing that served the CT6 came in two power outputs, one with 550 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque for the CT6-V, a detuned version with 500 hp and 574 lb-ft for the CT6 Platinum.

  • A new study shows men in same-gender relationships earn more than both their female counterparts and heterosexual couples — and it highlights the ongoing gender pay gap

    Men in same-gender marriages earn 27% more than heterosexual couples, and 31% more than women in same-gender marriages, says Brookings Institute.

  • Ethan Crumbley will plead insanity over Michigan school shooting that killed four students

    Ethan Crumbley is charged with 24 counts including four counts of murder over the 30 November mass shooting at Oxford High School

  • Scientists amazed by blinking star's 'totally unexpected' behavior

    Scientists have detected what appears to be an incredibly dense star behaving unlike anything else ever seen - and suspect it might be a type of exotic astrophysical object whose existence has until now been only hypothesized. The object, spotted using the Murchison Widefield Array telescope in outback Western Australia, unleashed huge bursts of energy roughly three times per hour when viewed from Earth during two months in 2018, the researchers said. This is a variety of a neutron star - the compact collapsed core of a massive star that exploded as a supernova - that is highly magnetized and rotates relatively slowly, as opposed to fast-spinning neutron star objects called pulsars that appear from Earth to be blinking on and off within milliseconds or seconds.

  • ’90 Day Fiancé’s Alina Kozhevnikova Fired By TLC Over Old Racist Social Media Posts

    TLC has cut ties with 90 Day Fiancé‘s Alina Kozhevnikova, who just joined the reality show last month, over old social media posts that recently resurfaced which mocked different races and religions. “TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements,” the network said in a statement. “She […]

  • Newly Restored Pink Floyd Footage Shows The Band At A Haunting Turning Point

    This 1967 footage from "American Bandstand" was recorded just two months before cofounder Syd Barrett's final appearance with the band.

  • Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney-Schwartz Share an Update on Their Sandwich Shop

    Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney-Schwartz are working hard to make their sandwich shop dreams a reality. On Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion, host Andy Cohen asked the new business partners about the status of their eatery, Something About Her, and they were excited to share an update. "We are looking for other investors now," Ariana said before sharing Randall Emmett is no longer involved in the business following his split from Lala Kent. "We're working on a visual deck currently

  • The Book of Boba Fett's Worst Episode Is One of The Mandalorian's Best

    Book of Boba Fett episode 5 is essentially a backdoor pilot to The Mandalorian season 3, which unfortunately highlights the problems with this show even more.