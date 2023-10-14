Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Bentonville's Carter Nye
Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Bentonville's Carter Nye
Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Bentonville's Carter Nye
Powell stopped Michigan State RB Nate Carter in the backfield but apparently didn't tackle correctly.
The National Labor Relations Board alleges X retaliated against software engineer Yao Yue after she posted messages telling other workers to let Musk fire them rather than resigning, in wake of the company's new return-to-office policy.
Follow along throughout Saturday as we give live updates and commentary on all the Week 7 action.
Brock Bowers is an All-American who won the Mackey Award, which is awarded to the best tight end in the nation.
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and more.
A Lodge skillet, personal blender, a dishwasher magnet that just might save your marriage — these are the most useful kitchen items you didn't know you needed.
Thanks to its wireless, non-digging design, it's 'racked' up over 14,000 fans.
Get superior sound at an incredible discount — perfect for home entertaining.
Over 64,000 shoppers gave these flattering pants a perfect rating — get 'em for nearly 40% off!
Save over 50%: 'Standing on these squishy rugs makes doing dishes less tiring,' said a shopper.
NVIDIA has raised the subscription prices for GeForce Now in Canada and Europe "to account for increased operational costs in those areas."
Lexus teases another angle of EV concept for the Japan Mobility Show. There will be multiple concepts on display, and a VR driving simulator.
If your car has an interior you aren't too fond of, then consider getting a car seat cover. They are easy to install, easy to clean and very comfortable.
At least three states are moving forward with plans for larger, pricier prisons, with proponents of such facilities citing the need to address issues of overcrowding, poor sanitation conditions and a lack of mental health resources in the current facilities.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
The Spurs rookie finished with 23 points. You're going to want to see how he scored some of them.
Flag football would be a 5-on-5 event played on a 50-yard field with no offensive or defensive linemen.
The Commanders passing game could provide some sneaky value this week. Dalton Del Don examines the DFS landscape to help you build a better lineup.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.