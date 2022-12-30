'Fearless and loveable' Raynham police dog Kyro dies of sudden illness

RAYNHAM — After a career with over 300 deployments, from finding missing persons to locating evidence, Raynham Police Department K-9 Kyro, a 10-year-old German shepherd from the Czech Republic, died on Dec. 26.

The Raynham Police Department announced Wednesday that Kyro, a retired police dog who joined the department in 2013, died "due to a sudden illness." He worked with handler Ken Collins, who is now retired, before working with Sgt. Frank Pacheco.

"Kyro served as a fearless and loveable member of not just our police department but the Pacheco family as well," said Chief James Donovan.

During his career, Kyro located "a disoriented and missing man who was missing for 12 hours in the woods behind the Raynham IcePlex."

He also found a firearm that was thrown out of a vehicle window during a police pursuit.

Retired Raynham Police K-9 Kyro, a 10-year-old German shepherd who died suddenly on Dec. 26, 2022, lived with Sgt. Frank Pacheco, his handler for many years.

Raynham sports betting:Raynham Park wants to launch a sports betting app. Here's what we know.

"Kyro's impact on our department, the Pacheco family and surrounding communities will not be forgotten," Donovan said.

In addition to the Raynham Police Department, Kyro worked with the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team and Search and Rescue team for several years.

Raynham Police K-9 Kyro, a 10-year-old German shepherd, died on Dec. 26, 2022.

Raynham Police K-9 Kyro served the department alongside handler Sgt. Frank Pacheco up until Kyro's retirement in the fall of 2022. He died on Monday, Dec. 26.

Kyro retired from the Raynham Police Department this past fall and "lived happily in retirement with Sgt. Pacheco and his family," according to statement from the Raynham Police Department. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, RPD held a memorial service for Kyro at Angel View Cemetery in Middleboro.

"On behalf of the men and women of the Raynham Police Department, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Pacheco family upon the sudden loss of beloved K-9 Kyro," Donovan said.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Raynham K9: Police dog Kyro dies after 10-year career