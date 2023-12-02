Fearless Spokane attorney Mark Vovos, who took on 24 death penalty cases, remembered by colleagues

Dec. 1—Physically, Mark Vovos was a sharply dressed man who sported a bow tie and great hair.

Underneath, he was a fearless Spokane defense attorney who handled high-profile cases, including 24 death penalty ones, and did "right by the law for decades," according to judges and attorneys.

Vovos died last month at the age of 82.

"The whole community, I think, suffered a loss with Mark," said Carl Oreskovich, an attorney and friend of Vovos.

Several current and former attorneys and judges who knew and worked with Vovos over the past 50 years shared stories about him Friday at a celebration of life at the Gonzaga University School of Law. The board of directors for the Federal Defenders of Eastern Washington and Idaho sponsored the celebration. Vovos was a board member.

Vovos graduated from the Gonzaga law school and was an adjunct professor there for several decades.

Some of the stories his colleagues shared drew laughs, while a couple of them mentioned how Vovos' brilliance got his clients acquitted against seemingly insurmountable odds.

Phillip Wetzel, a Spokane attorney, said Vovos never "mailed" in a case, saying he was "all in" and "face first."

"He practiced law without a face mask," said Wetzel, referencing Vovos playing football as a young man without a face mask.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno said Vovos hired her in the early 1980s when she was a law student. He served as a mentor to her during her career as an attorney and judge, she said.

Moreno also said Vovos had a certain presence in the courtroom.

"I couldn't take my eyes off Mark Vovos," she said.

Moreno said Vovos worked 24 death penalty cases, and none of those clients received a death sentence.

"He understood the power of the government and demanded from the government respect for his clients," she said.

Washington State Supreme Court Justice Debra Stephens told The Spokesman-Review Vovos also served many years on an elite panel of criminal defense lawyers that certified other lawyers to handle death penalty cases.

Moreno said Vovos was born on the south side of Chicago. He was a U.S. Marine and served in Laos prior to the start of the Vietnam War.

She said he loved the Christmas season and taking care of his hummingbirds, and was extremely devoted to his two dogs. He loved to travel to Hawaii and coached youth football for several years.

At the end of the day, his family was extremely important to him, Moreno said. He left behind two grown children and his girlfriend.

"Spokane lost an icon who stood for law and justice and protected and loved people, and his animals," Mark Vovos Jr. told The Spokesman-Review.

Oreskovich took a litigation class from Vovos at Gonzaga in the early 1980s before becoming friends with him and working cases together the next four decades. Oreskovich said he and Vovos were working on a case days before his death.

Stephens said Vovos was never going to quit working.

"From my perspective, I think he just loved it," she said. "There was always somebody who needed him.

Oreskovich said Vovos was charismatic and passionate about practicing law. When he took on a case, he "really knew one strategy, and that was offense," he said.

"He had a real gusto for life," Oreskovich said. "He loved to live life to the fullest."

Attorney Gloria Porter, a friend and colleague of Vovos the past roughly 25 years, told The Spokesman-Review Vovos was a fighter in the courtroom.

She recalled a trial in which a prosecutor made a remark that inspired Vovos to spring out of his chair in disagreement.

"I thought he was going to deck him," Porter said.

She said he was mindful of the importance of representing someone charged with a crime, whether it was a serious one or not.

"Mark took a misdemeanor just as seriously as he did anything else," she said.

She called Vovos "hysterically funny" and "super smart."

"You didn't work with Mark and not get to be good friends with him," Porter said.

Stephens said she co-counseled with Vovos on significant civil cases.

They represented a number of victims and their family members in federal lawsuits that stemmed from a mass shooting at Fairchild Air Force Base in 1994. The cases resulted in multimillion-dollar settlements.

Stephens said Vovos was a "big risk taker" who took cases other lawyers wouldn't.

"He was pretty famous for getting amazing results for some of his criminal defendant clients, and I think it's because he pushed and he tested and he put the government to their proof in every case," Stephens said. "And he was tenacious."