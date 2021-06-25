Fearne Cotton: ‘My six strategies for keeping calm in a chaotic world’

ITV host Charlene White spoke to Fearne Cotton on dealing with anxiety post-pandemic - Stella Live

At Stella Live 2021, Fearne Cotton spoke about dealing with the anxiety and depression that led her to quit her jobs on Celebrity Juice and BBC Radio, and opened up about what it was like to be ‘sunny, happy, entertaining and funny’ in her job when in reality she ‘felt the opposite of all of those things’.

In conversation with ITV host Charlene White at the event, Fearne spoke about how she came to make such a big life change, and focus instead on her work as a mental health advocate and host of the Happy Place podcast.

At times while working, she says, she ‘just sort of put this suit of armour on and did it’, but having established her podcast, she has slowly learnt acceptance and discovered how to cope with her mental health battle – something she is still doing. ‘On Monday I drove on the motorway for the first time in four years and I was so chuffed with myself,’ she told White.

Cotton said she is a ‘total introvert, which might be surprising’, and that she enjoyed some of the ‘glimmers of loveliness’ she experienced in lockdown. ‘But it’s also been truly awful at times, like for everybody,’ she said. Here, with lockdown coming to an end, she shares the ways in which she is protecting her mental health – and how you can, too.

Don’t aim to be calm all day, every day

‘Sometimes you want to just scream, or shout, or be ratty with your partner or your mate. Just forgive yourself, and get over it. Don’t aim to be perfect in this chaos, because it’s impossible. We’re humans, and what we’re going through is really hard – even the level of anxiety and fearmongering that’s out there is hard work. Don’t aim to be calm every day, because you won’t be. It’s impossible. Give yourself a break.’

Keep the hope

‘Try to cultivate hope in whatever way you can, and don’t think that’s fanciful or some sort of ridiculous notion that has no place in the modern world. We need it now more than ever.’

Be in the moment

‘Capture the moment you’re in, and think, “Am I OK?” We don’t know what’s going to happen in five or 20 minutes, but in this moment we are OK – if we stop the constant future projection. We aren’t in control, and we’ve just got to go with life and see what happens. That’s literally all we can do.’

Life will be challenging, and that’s fine

‘Recognise that there’s a negative side to life and that there will be tough times and challenges. You have to embrace it. We’ve got to find coping mechanisms to help us move with it, and sometimes it’s just acceptance.’

Let anxiety pass through you

‘Stop trying to resist it. What you resist persists: as soon as you start going, “I mustn’t feel anxious, I don’t want this panic attack to happen,” you’re not giving it any space to do its thing. You’re trapping it, so it never leaves, and it’s horrible – it’s a cycle I get myself into all the time. If you’re in a safe place, say, “Bring the anxiety on”. It feels counter-intuitive to do that, but just let it out.’

Remember there’s nothing wrong with feeling anxious

‘If you say to yourself, “It’s probably natural that I feel anxious about this, there’s nothing wrong with that, other people are feeling anxious right now”, that just helps everything calm down and become more manageable. It’s just learning not to give it a negative, punchy title, and accept that it’s something you’ll live through.’