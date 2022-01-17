Fears circulate as Norwegian mass killer seeks parole

Reuters Videos

The various images show a large plume rising into the sky, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) saying on its website that reports indicated the Friday blast propelled ash 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) into the air.The later Saturday (January 15) eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano triggered a tsunami on the shores of Tonga and cut off phone and internet lines for the entire island.Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai has erupted regularly over the past few decades but the impact of Saturday's eruption was felt as far away as Fiji, New Zealand, the United States and Japan. Two people drowned off a beach in Northern Peru due to high waves caused by the tsunami.