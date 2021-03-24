Fears for democracy as buoyant Bangladesh turns 50

Anbarasan Ethirajan - BBC News
·8 min read
A worker dries fabrics after applying color at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, January 13, 2021.
Bangladesh's economic future looks brighter than before, but what kind of state is it becoming?

Bangladesh is held up by many as a model of development, but as it marks 50 years of independence critics say it risks becoming a one-party state intolerant of dissent, threatening the democratic principles on which it was founded.

When cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore was brought to a court in Dhaka last month, his brother was shocked to see how weak and traumatised he looked.

Mr Kishore told his brother Ahsan that he had been tortured in detention after a group of unidentified men forcibly took him from his residence at the height of the coronavirus pandemic last May.

His alleged crime - posting satirical cartoons and comments on Facebook criticising the health system before the outbreak and the government's response to the pandemic.

His family had no information on the 45-year-old for several days after he was picked up. Then they heard that he had been arrested on charges of involvement in anti-state activities and spreading "rumours".

Mr Kishore was denied bail six times by the courts. When it was finally granted, the cartoonist had already spent 10 months in jail under a notorious law, the Digital Security Act (DSA).

His family could not visit him in jail due to coronavirus restrictions. The identity of the men who took him away is still not clear and it's also a mystery how he finally ended up at a police station in the capital.

"My brother's left ear has been severely damaged and he's struggling to walk. Doctors say he needs surgery on his right ear," Ahsan Kabir told the BBC.

Despite all this, Mr Kishore is thankful that he is at least alive. Mushtaq Ahmed, a writer arrested in the same case last year, was less fortunate.

He died in prison a week before Mr Kishore was granted bail.

His death triggered widespread outrage and protests. Activists have demanded the government repeal the law, which they describe as draconian. Officials insist there was nothing suspicious in Mr Ahmed's death.

Protests demanding the abolition of the Digital Security Act and justice for writer Mushtaq Ahmed in Dhaka 3 March 2021
Writer Mushtaq Ahmed's death in custody prompted an outpouring of anger

There have been other abductions too.

Photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol was forced into a van by a group of unidentified men in Dhaka last March. His family had no information on him for the next 53 days before he was found hundreds of kilometres away along the border with India, blindfolded and tied.

Then he spent the next seven months in prison charged under the DSA with sharing objectionable, defamatory and fake information about politicians from the governing Awami League party on Facebook.

Mr Kajol was finally released on bail in late December.

The DSA, passed despite objections from editors and civil society activists in October 2018, has a wide range of provisions for various offences, including 10 years in prison for destroying communal harmony or creating unrest or disorder.

Left wing students protests in Dhaka, 01 March 2021, against the Digital Security Act
There have been numerous protests about the unpopular Digital Security Act

Critics say the law is being widely misused to curb dissent and criticism of the government. The UK-based media watchdog, Article 19, says 312 people were prosecuted under the DSA in 2020. Of them, 70 were journalists.

"The use of the Digital Security Act has created a chilling effect on press freedom and civil society in Bangladesh," said Rory Mungoven, Asia-Pacific chief at the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has added a new dimension, with many people being arrested and charged under the DSA for comments published online that are critical of the government's response," Mr Mungoven told the BBC by email.

The Bangladeshi government insists that the Digital Security Act is "not an instrument for curbing dissent and criticism".

"It is a necessary piece of legislation which was enacted as a result of the rapid digitisation… The aim is to make the digital sphere as secure as the physical world," Shah Ali Farhad, special assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, told the BBC.

Following intense criticism, Law Minister Anisul Huq recently said steps were being taken to ensure the law was not being abused and that no one could be arrested under it before an investigation had taken place.

Ms Hasina's Awami League has been in power continuously since 2008. She is credited with bringing stability to politically volatile Bangladesh, boosting economic growth and also for clamping down on religious extremism.

Under her leadership, the country's economy has grown at an average of 6-7% a year in the last 10 years.

Bangladesh has also emerged as the world's second biggest exporter of ready-made clothes, after China. It shipped about $34bn worth of clothes in 2019 before the pandemic struck. The sector employs about four million people, most of them women.

A woman works in a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh (file photo)
Making clothes has provided a route out of poverty for millions, many of them women

Ms Hasina's supporters say the country's economic growth has helped to lift millions out of poverty and its record in primary education, health and social development is higher than some of its neighbours.

In the last two general elections (2014 and 2018) the Awami League won landslide victories. The main opposition alliance, which boycotted the 2014 vote, took part in the last one but alleged widespread vote-rigging and fraud.

The 12 years of Awami League rule have also been marred by accusations of enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings and the jailing of numerous critics and dissidents.

According to Dhaka-based rights organisation Odhikar there have been 587 cases of enforced disappearances since 2009 - 81 people were found dead and another 149 are still missing.

The Rapid Action Battalion marking &quot;Martyrs&#39; Day&quot; in Dhaka on 20 Feb 2021
The Rapid Action Battalion, seen here marking "Martyrs' Day" last month, is accused of unlawful killings

Amnesty International says hundreds of people have died in extrajudicial killings since 2010. Security agencies like the Rapid Action Battalion are blamed for many of the unlawful deaths.

"In the last 10 years we have observed increasingly repressive tendencies from the authorities. Human rights, especially many of the civil and political rights of the people, have been seriously undermined," said Sultan Mohammed Zakaria, a South Asia researcher at Amnesty International.

The Bangladeshi authorities strenuously deny all accusations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Sheikh Hasina
Sheikh Hasina has been in power since 2008

"The government maintains zero tolerance policy to any form of extrajudicial activities by the law enforcement agencies," Shah Ali Farhad from the prime minister's office said.

Mr Shah also said some "miscreants disguise themselves as security agencies to carry out abductions and killings".

But accusations that freedoms are being eroded have come back to haunt the government as it celebrates the 50th anniversary year of the country's independence from Pakistan on 26 March.

This month Bangladesh is also celebrating the birth centenary of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh independence war, 1971

Indian army soldiers fire on Pakistani positions, on December 15, 1971 during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
In the 1971 war Indian soldiers sided with East Pakistan, which became the independent nation of Bangladesh

  • Civil war erupts in Pakistan, pitting the West Pakistan army against East Pakistanis demanding autonomy and later independence

  • Fighting forces an estimated 10 million East Pakistani civilians to flee to India

  • In December, India invades East Pakistan in support of the East Pakistani people

  • Pakistani army surrenders at Dhaka and its army of more than 90,000 become Indian prisoners of war

  • East Pakistan becomes the independent country of Bangladesh on 16 December 1971

  • Exact number of people killed is unclear - Bangladesh says it is three million but independent researchers say there were up to 500,000 fatalities

Opposition leaders and activists argue that the country should be unified in marking such historic occasions, but political divisions run deep.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and other critics of the government say there is hardly any political space for them to function. They accuse the government of using strong-arm tactics to harass, intimidate and jail their supporters.

Kamal Hossain, who served as law and foreign minister under Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after independence in 1971, said the dominance of one political party is not good for democracy.

This current situation is "not at all what he [Sheikh Mujibur Rahman] wanted", Mr Hossain, now an opposition leader, told the BBC. "Many positive steps could be taken to create an environment in which opposition politics is possible."

Woman and children at a refugee camp filled with East Pakistani refugees on the outskirts of Calcutta in India in 1971
Some 10 million refugees from what had been East Pakistan ended up in camps in India in 1971

Some analysts point out that if democratic space is shrunk, then those opposed to the government could be pushed towards religious hardliners, who have a sizeable following in the Muslim-majority nation of more than 160 million, with unforeseen political consequences.

Fifty years ago, few would have predicted a poor nation like Bangladesh would survive, let alone thrive, given its enormous challenges in the aftermath of a devastating independence war. Many faced the prospect of poverty and famine.

But half a century later, despite numerous political setbacks, natural disasters and military coups, Bangladesh has proved many doubters wrong.

"That is why we are concerned when there are trends to limit or curtail that democratic and civic space, which is a critical underpinning for sustainable development," Rory Mungoven, the UN official, pointed out.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • US: AstraZeneca results may include outdated info

    American federal health officials say results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine may have included "outdated information" and that could mean the company provided an incomplete view of efficacy data. (March 23)

  • Climate-influenced "megadroughts" endanger the future of the U.S. West

    The American West is in the midst of a punishing drought, and long-term conditions are only expected to get worse. Why it matters: Much of the West has a deep history of decades-long "megadroughts" — and that was before the added drying effects of climate change. But with population in the region projected to continue growing, both water demand and carbon emissions risk an arid future for the West. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 40% of the West is currently in a state of extreme or exceptional drought, the two most severe categories, and barely 10% of the region is altogether drought-free.The current drought began last year, which was the driest on record for Utah and Nevada, and among the driest for states like Colorado. "By intensity, it would be about as bad as the U.S. Drought Monitor has shown in the last 20 years," climatologist Brian Fuchs of the National Drought Mitigation Center told USA Today recently.And conditions aren't likely to improve in the near future given the ongoing contributions of climate change. NOAA's most recent Seasonal Drought Outlook predicts persistent dryness west of the Rockies, save for the Pacific Northwest, with drought affecting 74 million Americans.Where it stands: The driest parts of the American West are already in the grips of a "megadrought," defined as a prolonged drought lasting two or more decades.The ongoing drought is the result both of reduced precipitation, including less of the winter snowfall that replenishes water reserves, and punishingly high temperatures, which strips the soil of moisture.The big picture: The American West has a long history of recurring megadroughts that dates back to well before humans started putting carbon into the atmosphere.A study published last year used moisture-sensitive tree-ring chronologies to find evidence — backed by historical documents of the era — of a multidecadal megadrought in the U.S. Southwest during the 16th century.That megadrought was the worst in the region for at least 1,200 years — with the second-worst occurring over the past 20 years. And these events aren't necessarily rare — other research has shown evidence of five other megadroughts in the region between 800 and 1300.Context: Drought — which T.S. Eliot aptly called "the death of the earth" — is different from other natural disasters in that it is slow to begin and slow to end, exacting its toll day by dry day rather than in the brief but concentrated form of a hurricane or an earthquake.That toll adds up — between 1980 and 2020, drought cost nearly $250 billion in damages and killed nearly 3,000 people, making it the most expensive and second-most deadly natural disaster in the U.S. What to watch: Drought is a product of how little rain might fall and how hot temperatures become, but also of how much water humans are taking from the environment.Even as the West is becoming drier, people are still flocking to the region — every decade between 1950 and 2010, population growth in the Desert Southwest was at least triple the overall U.S. rate.Arizona — which averages 13 inches of precipitation annually, compared to 38 inches for the U.S. as a whole — currently has the highest population growth rate in the country.This means that we're adding more and more people to the very region in the U.S. that has both a history of extreme, multidecadal drought and is set to get drier in the years to come thanks to climate change.The explosive growth of the U.S. West in the 20th century happened during an era that climatologists now believe was unusually wet for the region's history — and unlikely to recur in the future. Yes, but: Total water withdrawals in the U.S. actually declined 25% between the peak in 1980 and 2015 — one sign of our ability to decouple growth from water use.Multiple states are experimenting with seeding clouds to encourage more precipitation, a small-scale version of geoengineering that has some science behind it. And as Cornell University drought expert Toby Ault wrote last year: "Cutting CO2 emissions reduces drought risk."The bottom line: Multiple past civilizations have met their demise in part due to megadroughts, but with smarter water management and climate action, that doesn't have to be our fate.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 6 Ways to Feel Your Best in Spring, According to an Ayurvedic Chef

    Radhi Devlukia-Shetty is all about leafy greens, olive oil massages, and lots of tea.

  • ‘I unwittingly helped criminals drain my bank account in Royal Mail scam’

    Tech-savvy Emmeline Hartley never thought she would fall victim to a scam -and then she lost all her life savings over one phone call

  • Police drop investigation into owner of dog that attacked Freddie the Seal

    Scotland Yard has announced no further action will be taken against the owner of a dog that fatally injured a seal on the banks of the River Thames. Rebecca Sabben-Clare QC, 49, who owns the cross breed terrier which mauled the seal near Hammersmith Bridge on Sunday has apologised unreservedly. However, following a brief investigation police and the RSPCA confirmed no laws were broken. In a statement, Ms Sabben-Clare said she had spoken to the police and RSPCA who had confirmed no offence had been committed. She said: “I am heartbroken by this terrible accident. As an animal lover, I fully understand the dismay that has been expressed. I apologise unreservedly for what happened. “In hindsight I wish, of course, that the dog had been on a lead but at the time that did not seem necessary. “I am hugely grateful to all those who helped at the scene. They were heroic. I left for my own safety and that of my dog, believing that there was nothing that I could do to help as the seal was being looked after by a vet and help had been called. “I offered my contact details to the vet before leaving.” However, the incident has sparked a debate about whether current legislation is sufficient to protect wildlife from dangerous pets. Despite there being various pieces of legislation in place to ensure dogs are kept under control, there are loopholes that make it difficult to prosecute owners if they attack wild animals. Under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, certain breeds are banned. These are the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.

  • Vivek Murthy confirmed for 2nd run as U.S. surgeon general

    The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Vivek Murthy as U.S. surgeon general, a role he held during former President Barack Obama's second term. Seven Republicans joined all 50 members of the Democratic caucus in the 57 to 43 vote. President Biden has pledged that Murthy, an ally and adviser since the Obama administration, "will be a key public voice on the COVID response to restore public trust and faith in science and medicine." The surgeon general is typically more a spokesperson for public health issues than a policymaker. Murthy, 43, is the first, and still the only, Senate-confirmed Asian American surgeon general, The Washington Post reports. His 2013 nomination was stalled for more than a year over objections from gun organizations to his stance, still espoused, that gun violence is a public health crisis. Former President Donald Trump ousted him in 2017, before his term was up, replacing him with Jerome Adams; Biden forced Adams out in January, and Susan Orsega, a rear admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service, has served in an acting capacity since Biden's inauguration. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThe radical future of the pro-life movementAstraZeneca says revised data shows COVID-19 vaccine 76 percent effective

  • Scientists make breakthrough in finding explanation for ‘spiders from Mars’

    The phenomenon occurs when black arachnid-looking splodges appear on the surface of the red planet. Scientists have now found new physical evidence that they can be explained through the sublimation of CO2 ice. Researchers from across the UK and Ireland showed that the effect could happen by using the Open University Mars Simulation Chamber.

  • Democratic U.S. senators urge Biden to speed sanctions over Nord Stream 2

    Two senior U.S. Senate Democrats urged President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday to apply all its diplomatic weight to stop the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, increasing pressure from members of his party. Senators Bob Menendez, the influential chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen, who chairs the panel's Europe subcommittee, asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to implement sanctions under existing laws. "We do ... urge that the effort to build strong Nord Stream 2 sanctions packages be accelerated to meet the urgency of the moment," they said, noting that the pipeline will be completed this year if construction continues unimpeded.

  • Special Report: Brazil’s military fails in key mission - halting Amazon deforestation

    Two years ago, the Amazon was aflame, ravaged by arsonists and loggers. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went to war. The effort, in August 2019, launched a new and unprecedented military deployment to quell fires in the world's largest rainforest.

  • Scottish parliamentary committee says it was misled by First Minister Sturgeon

    A Scottish parliamentary committee said on Tuesday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had misled it over evidence she gave on her handling of sexual harassment complaints, the latest twist in a row that could sink her hopes for an independent Scotland. Sturgeon has been under intense scrutiny over what she did and did not do when she learnt of complaints by several women against her predecessor Alex Salmond - once her close friend and ally in the independence cause, now an implacable enemy. The allegations against Salmond were first made in 2018, but the drama really erupted last month when, in explosive testimony to the committee, he cast doubt on Sturgeon's actions and said her government had acted unlawfully.

  • Biden urges stricter gun laws after Colo. shooting

    The day after a gunman opened fire in a Colorado supermarket, President Joe Biden called on Congress to move quickly to toughen the country's gun laws. He also called Officer Eric Talley, who died in the line of duty, "an American hero." (March 23)

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Continues To Move Lower

    Silver settled below the support at $25.55 and is testing the next support level at $25.20.

  • Aid workers struggle to reunite Rohingya children separated by deadly fire

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) - Aid workers searched on Wednesday to reunite Rohingya Muslim families separated when a huge fire swept through the world's biggest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, forcing about 45,000 people from their bamboo and plastic homes. The blaze, the latest and biggest over the past year in the crowded camps in southeast Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district, killed 15 people on Monday with hundreds missing, the United Nations said. Bangladeshi authorities say they are investigating the cause.

  • Biden considers executive actions on guns, calls on Congress to pass weapons ban

    U.S. President Joe Biden urged Congress to swiftly pass gun control laws and may take action on his own to stop mass violence, the White House said on Tuesday, a day after the second deadly mass shooting in a week. The Democrat called on the Senate to approve two bills passed by the House of Representatives on March 11 that would broaden background checks on gun buyers. "I don't need to wait another minute - let alone an hour - to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future, and I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act," Biden said at the White House on Tuesday.

  • 25 Mother's Day Gifts for Chic Moms

    The only ones we know. From Harper's BAZAAR

  • Luis Enrique tells Spanish players to keep World Cup focus

    Luis Enrique said Wednesday that Spain "must apply ourselves from minute one" as they start their World Cup qualifying with a trio of matches against teams they are expected to beat.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics Could Suffer Further Steep Losses

    In this daily bar chart of CRSP, below, we can see that prices have made a deep correction to test the 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak since early January telling us that traders of CRSP have been more aggressive sellers. In this weekly bar chart of CRSP, below, we can see that prices made a large and impressive base in the $45-$30 area before rallying sharply in the past 12 months.

  • Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022 due to vaccines: Polish media

    The world should be back to normal by the end of 2022 thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, Bill Gates said in an interview for Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and television broadcaster TVN24. "This is an incredible tragedy," the Microsoft co-founder said on the pandemic, adding that the only good news was the access to vaccines. Gates, a billionaire who stepped down as chairman of Microsoft Corp in 2014, has through his philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed at least $1.75 billion to the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • Prince Harry hired by San Francisco-based mental health coaching start-up

    In the wake of his headline-making interview with wife Meghan Markle, this week Prince Harry has announced his first real job in the corporate world after giving up his position as a senior member of the royal family. According to Newsweek, the Duke of Sussex has signed on to become chief impact officer at BetterUp, a mental health startup used by corporate giants including Hilton, Facebook, and oil firm Chevron to improve the emotional wellbeing of their staff. Last month, the Silicon Valley company was valued by Reuters to be worth a whopping $1.73 B.