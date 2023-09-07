Fears of an economic recession increase as economy bounces back

TechCrunch

The FCC is whole again with the Senate's confirmation of Anna Gomez as the agency's 5th Commissioner, empowering it to take more and faster action regarding all matters regulatory in communication and, increasingly, space. Gomez was nominated to the seat in June after a year and half of Republican resistance to the previous candidate, Gigi Sohn, on dubious grounds. Once sworn in, she will be the third Democratic Commissioner at the agency, which by design is split 3:2 in favor of the administration's party.