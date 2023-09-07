Fears of an economic recession increase as economy bounces back
Some experts have been predicting an economic downturn for more than a year. So the question is are we heading into a recession, and, if so, when?
Some experts have been predicting an economic downturn for more than a year. So the question is are we heading into a recession, and, if so, when?
Experts break it down — and share what pregnant women can do to minimize risk.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
Snapchat is adding new features meant to discourage teens from interacting with strangers on its app.
Texas will play under its brightest lights of the past decade on Saturday night. Are the Longhorns up for the challenge ahead of their move to the SEC?
The FCC is whole again with the Senate's confirmation of Anna Gomez as the agency's 5th Commissioner, empowering it to take more and faster action regarding all matters regulatory in communication and, increasingly, space. Gomez was nominated to the seat in June after a year and half of Republican resistance to the previous candidate, Gigi Sohn, on dubious grounds. Once sworn in, she will be the third Democratic Commissioner at the agency, which by design is split 3:2 in favor of the administration's party.
Apple, Amazon, Acer and more: Find the screen machine that's perfect for your needs.
These shows and docuseries help attract new fans and build deeper relationships with new ones.
"The Godfather" actor, 83, welcomed a son with Noor Alfallah, 29, in June. Now, Alfallah has filed for physical custody of the baby and there's a report that they have split.
Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.
Should you stay home from work or school if you're under the weather? Here's how to navigate sick etiquette at this stage of the pandemic.
A sweet treat for your feet! Comfy clogs are this season’s ‘It’ shoe.
Danny Masterson, former star of "That '70s Show," was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women in early 2000s.
Get a head start on updating your fall and winter wardrobe with the best boot deals at Nordstrom Rack. Shop UGG, Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Fisher, Veronica Beard and more.
Sharing life details on the internet may not be the way to go anymore.
The soccer icon is speaking out about GVHD, a serious risk with bone marrow transplants, in order to raise awareness.
Yahoo Finance caught up with Breitling CEO Georges Kern at the brand's newest location in New York City, ahead of Wednesday night’s new watch reveal.
Folks are saying this is the best drinking vessel of 2023. It's beautiful, holds a lot of liquid (hot or cold) and is actually practical.
Honda announced today that it’s switching to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for upcoming EVs sold on the continent. Honda models that go on sale in 2025 and later will use NACS instead of the Combined Charging System (CCS).
In May, Danny Masterson was convicted of two of three counts of rape. The judge handed down a sentence after hearing from his victims.
Dom of the Year is a rising internet star thanks to his appearance in Dave Portnoy's recent feud with a Massachusetts pizza shop owner.