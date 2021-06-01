Fears that far-right 'Belgian Rambo' drew up hit list before going on the run - and he's still missing

James Crisp
·2 min read
Jurgens Conings has disappeared without a trace
Jurgens Conings has disappeared without a trace

A heavily armed extremist Belgian soldier who has been on the run for weeks is feared to have drawn up a hit list of 10 targets, including a leading coronavirus expert and the country’s defence minister, and emptied his bank account before disappearing.

Corporal Jurgen Conings, who is on Belgium’s right-wing terror watch list and has been nicknamed the "Belgian Rambo" by media, has avoided capture by police and special forces for the past two weeks despite a national manhunt.

Investigators increased security for 10 people after reading letters left by Mr Conings for his partner before he disappeared, prompting fears that he drew up a hit list.

In the letters, he said he no longer wanted to live in a society ruled by “politicians and virologists” and wanted to join the "resistance".

Marc Van Ranst, one of Belgium’s most famous Covid experts, was taken to a police safehouse a fortnight ago after Mr Conings took an arsenal of heavy weapons, including four anti-tank rocket launchers, from a barracks.

Jurgen Conings has disappeared without trace, which has led to comparisons with fictional veteran to Rambo.&#xa0;
Jurgen Conings has disappeared without trace, which has led to comparisons with fictional veteran to Rambo.

A lawyer involved in his divorce and his ex-wife are also both under police protection, the Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper reported.

Other people who have been given extra security include senior figures in the Belgian military, which disciplined Mr Conings for his political views last year, and Ludivine Dedonder, Belgium’s defence minister.

Belgian prosecutors refused to confirm the measures.

Mosques and asylum centres in the province of Limburg, in Flanders, are also under guard.

The 46-year-old reportedly withdrew € 3,000 - everything in his account - before abandoning his car on May 18 at a national park in Limburg, which is close to the Dutch border.

Security forces searching for Jurgen Conings, who escaped from his unit in Belgium with heavy weapons, in a forest in Limburg - Anadolu Agency&#xa0;
Security forces searching for Jurgen Conings, who escaped from his unit in Belgium with heavy weapons, in a forest in Limburg - Anadolu Agency

The launchers were found in the boot but there was no sign of Mr Conings, a former sniper who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and has voiced a hatred of lockdowns and is anti-vaccination.

Hundreds of special forces searched woodland in the Hoge Kempen park again on Thursday, a week after a major military operation involving 600 troops, including Dutch and German soldiers, failed to find him.

Federal prosecutors admit that the longer Mr Conings is not found, the greater the chances are that the shooting instructor has killed himself.

But investigators are working on the assumption that the fugitive is alive and poses a threat.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Like a flying ant': An operative describes how Mexico's cartels use drones to attack enemies and smuggle drugs

    With a few rudimentary modifications, Mexican criminal groups can use commercial drones bought in the US as weapons or to move drugs

  • Bangladesh arrests tiger poaching suspect after 20-year hunt

    The man known as "Tiger Habib" is alleged to have killed about 70 endangered Bengal tigers.

  • A lone boy was found dead on a hiking trail near Las Vegas, and police are asking teachers to help identify him

    The boy, estimated to have been between eight and 12, is still mystifying police. A false positive has led to fresh calls to help identify him.

  • Officer who tackled Boston Marathon bomber retires

    A suburban Boston police officer who became a national hero in 2013 when he tackled one of the Boston Marathon bombers retired from the only job he says he ever wanted. Watertown police Sgt. Jeffrey Pugliese retired on Monday after more than 41 years on the force. Pugliese, an Army veteran and the son of a police detective, said he had wanted to join the profession since he was a teenager.

  • Russia raids home of detained Open Russia opposition group leader

    Russian authorities raided the apartment of opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov on Tuesday after he was hauled off a plane and taken into custody as part of a broader crackdown on critics of the Kremlin. Police removed Andrei Pivovarov, director of Open Russia, a now defunct opposition group linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, from a flight that was about to take off to Warsaw from St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport late on Monday. His team said police questioned him, searched his apartment and opened a criminal case against him on Tuesday for allegedly violating Russia's legislation on "undesirable organisations".

  • Newly released surveillance video shows suspects in deadly Miami-Dade County banquet hall shooting

    Newly released surveillance video shows the suspects in a deadly Miami-Dade County shooting. In the footage, three people wearing ski masks and hoodies jump out of a white Nissan Pathfinder. Police say the suspects fired at a crowd outside a banquet hall early Sunday, killing two people and wounding more than 20 others. Meg Oliver has the latest on the investigation.

  • China rejects Australian writer's torture claim in trial

    A Chinese government spokesperson on Tuesday rejected an Australian writer's complaint that he was tortured during interrogation before being put on trial on spying charges. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also accused Australia of “unfounded provocation” after its foreign minister said Yang Hengjun’s incarceration since January 2019 was arbitrary detention. “There is no arbitrary detention or forced confession with torture on Yang Jun,” said spokesperson Wang Wenbin, referring to Yang by the name used by Chinese officials.

  • Lord Ashcroft's son's partner charged with manslaughter over death of police officer in Belize

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son has been charged with manslaughter by negligence following the death of a police officer in Belize, according to local media. Jasmine Hartin, 38, the girlfriend of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father was deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, has been in custody since Friday after Superintendent Henry Jemmott, 42, was shot in the head on a pier on the island of Ambergris Caye. According to the Daily Mail, Ms Hartin’s lawyer said his client had been denied bail. Godfrey Smith said: “The charge is manslaughter by negligence. Bail has been denied. We appeal to the Supreme Court as is normal.” Under Belize’s criminal code, the maximum prison sentence for manslaughter by negligence is five years. Earlier on Monday, reports claimed that Ms Hartin may have been giving Mr Jemmott a massage when his gun accidentally went off and shot him in the head. Mr Jemmott’s body was found floating in the sea next to the pier in the town of San Pedro on the east coast of Belize. Ms Hartin has reportedly claimed that when he was accidentally shot he fell on top of her, attempting to get him off she pushed him and his body fell from the pier into the water, 7 News said sources claimed.

  • Maryland and Montana move to restrict DNA search practices with new laws

    Maryland and Montana have passed new laws restricting forensic genealogy, the DNA technique used to trace the Golden State Killer, in order to protect the privacy of suspects and their families, the New York Times reported Monday.Why it matters: Law enforcement across the U.S. have access to DNA in databases outside of the criminal justice system. Through genealogy websites with millions of users, police have used DNA to identify suspects.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThese are the country's "first laws limiting forensic genealogy," the NYT notes.University of Maryland law professor Natalie Ram contends that giving investigators access to a suspect's genome, "including markers of sensitive health information, was akin to an unreasonable search, which is banned by the Fourth Amendment," per the Times.Yes, but: The legislation has been criticized by law enforcement representatives, who argue that it will be "harder to solve cold cases," Montana Public Radio notes.Zoom in: In Maryland from Oct. 1, a forensic genetic genealogical DNA analysis and search may "not be initiated without certifying certain information before a court and obtaining a certain authorization from the court," according to the bill's synopsis.Investigators may only use the method for serious crimes, like murder and sexual assault, and they're only permitted to use websites "with strict policies around user consent," per the Times.The Montana law requires "investigators to obtain a warrant to search consumer DNA databases like 23andMe or Ancestry.com," Montana Public Radio notes.Of note: Maryland's law was sponsored by Democratic lawmakers, while a Republican is behind Montana's, demonstrating that "people across the political spectrum find law enforcement use of consumer genetic data chilling, concerning and privacy-invasive," Ram noted to the NYT.Flashback: Police found DNA at several murder scenes in California and used the public genealogy sites GEDmatch.com and FamilyTreeDNA to narrow down their search and find Joseph James DeAngelo, the Golden State Killer. His DNA was "secretly retrieved ... from a discarded item" while he was under surveillance, per the Los Angeles Times, and matched to the murder scenes' samples.DeAngelo is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to 13 murders and admitting 161 uncharged crimes, including rapes and burglaries, in the 1970s and 1980s.Go deeper: Genetic testing firms share your DNA data more than you thinkLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • These 4 People Joined the Military To Escape Poverty: Here Are Their Stories

    Fewer than 1% of U.S. adults currently serve in the military. Fewer than 10% are veterans. These dwindling percentages are representative of the modern era: One in which citizens aren't being drafted...

  • Notre-Dame for Muslims or 'foreign interference'? New mega mosque stirs controversy in France

    In a packed, converted hangar in a suburb of Strasbourg, eastern France, a thousand men kneeled on mats for Friday prayers as an imam intoned in Turkish. Outside, hundreds more were obliged to place rugs on the tarmac of a courtyard for want of space. Between their prostrate forms and Mecca stood a football goal. “We’re lucky the sun is shining. When it rains, I can tell you, it’s not much fun. This place is too small,” said Volkan Duran, 49, vice president of Eyyup Sultan mosque.

  • Several killed in Baltimore, others injured in shootings over weekend

    As many as eight people have been killed in Baltimore since Friday night while many others are recovering from gunshot wounds, including a 17-year-old girl. Survivors of gun violence joined advocates Monday to call for peace. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison will be discussing what immediate changes can be made to curb the violence. The mayor said he will also be getting other agencies involved in the crime fight.

  • Police say rival groups behind fatal Florida shootout

    Investigators on Monday said they were hunting for a white Nissan Pathfinder used in a chaotic shooting outside a Florida concert.Miami-Dade police released this footage they say showed three masked suspects exiting the vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, brandishing weapons, in the Miami suburb of Hialeah.Ten seconds after leaving the vehicle, they rush back and speed off.That’s all the time it took, police said, for them to open fire on a crowd waiting to get inside a venue.Major Jorge Aguiar runs the Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau.“As a result of that initial shooting, several groups that were in the parking lot also armed themselves and opened fire towards the initial shooters. That resulted in - many of the cameras were out there yesterday - a very extensive crime scene, with multiple people being transported to multiple hospitals throughout Miami-Dade County and Broward County. We have a total of 23 people were shot. Two were deceased on scene. Three are critically injured in the hospital today, clinging to life.”During the news conference Monday, the Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez III described the pain inflicted on the community…"Harming mothers who are here today-“…when a father, who lost a child in the shooting, interrupted to express his grief, and was led away. Director Ramirez said the interruption underscored the suffering.“That is the pain that affects our community, right there before you.”Police asked the public for help identifying the suspects. As of Monday there have been no arrests.

  • Exclusive-G7 to back minimum global corporate tax and support economy - draft

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Finance ministers from the group of seven rich nations (G7) will vow this week to support their economies as they emerge from the pandemic and reach an "ambitious" deal on a minimum global corporate tax in July, a draft communique showed. G7 officials, set to meet in London on June 4-5, will also say that once the recovery is well established, they will need to "ensure long-term sustainability of public finances", which is understood to be code for a gradual withdrawal of stimulus. The G7 comprises the United States, Japan, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Canada.

  • Beijing's Hong Kong office slams intimidation of judge in tycoon Jimmy Lai's case

    Beijing's office that oversees matters in Hong Kong has warned of threats made to a judge who sentenced media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other democracy activists for their roles in an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019. A representative for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) said the presiding judge had received threatening phone calls, which the office said would not be tolerated. "This is a serious threat to the personal safety of judges, a flagrant challenge to the judicial system in Hong Kong and a gross violation of the rule of law and order in Hong Kong," Xinhua quoted a statement by HKMAO as saying late on Sunday.

  • Portugal plans to give COVID shots to 20-year-olds in August

    Portugal expects to start vaccinating 20- to 30-year-olds at the beginning of August, the vaccine task force coordinator said on Tuesday, as the rollout speeds up across Europe. The announcement by Henrique Gouveia e Melo came after health authorities said last week those aged 40 or older will be inoculated from June 6 and those aged 30 or older from June 20. Portugal, where COVID-19 cases are now stable after a devastating outbreak earlier this year, is in the second phase of its vaccination plan, targeting 50- to 65-year-olds.

  • Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds wed in ‘small ceremony’ at Westminster Cathedral, No 10 confirms

    ‘The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer,’ No 10 says

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Consolidates Near Long-Term Support

    The bitcoin (BTC) price temporarily stalled the ongoing correction with a bounce at a long-term Fib retracement support level.

  • The rise of 'King Kahn' heralds new era at Bayern Munich

    On the pitch, legendary Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn had a reputation for a fiery temper, but he has since mellowed enough to become the next chairman of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

  • Iran fails to explain uranium traces found at several sites -IAEA report

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has failed to explain traces of uranium found at several undeclared sites, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog showed on Monday, possibly setting up a fresh diplomatic clash between Tehran and the West that could derail wider nuclear talks. Three months ago Britain, France and Germany scrapped a U.S.-backed plan for the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors to criticise Iran for failing to fully explain the origin of the particles; the three backed off as IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced fresh talks with Iran. "After many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation for the presence of the nuclear material particles at any of the three locations where the Agency has conducted complementary accesses (inspections)," a report by Grossi to member states seen by Reuters said.