Fears of food shortages amid Somalia's flood

STORY: In Somalia's Dolow district homes are abandoned, roads have turned into rivers, and food is running out.

Severe flooding, which has caused death and destruction across East Africa, has cut roads into Dolow town.

Shop owner Farxhan Ali Abdulle says there are no supplies coming in.

"We can't bring goods in by plane, there is a serious shortage of goods, fuel, food, and all other things in the city. Really we will be feeling the impact."

The United Nations has described the floods in Somalia and its neighbors as a once-in-a-century event.

Around 1.6 million people in Somalia could be affected, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said last week.

In Dolow, some say moving around the worst-hit areas of towns and villages has become dangerous.

Dolow resident Timaade Hussein Abdi fears what might be waiting beneath the surface.

“We cannot go to some of the place in the town because of the high level of water and we are afraid of crocodiles and other animals in the flood.”

Some families here have been moved to camps for internally displaced people.

Others have stayed - hoping to find a way to pick up the pieces.