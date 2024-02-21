Fears about the future of IVF

An Alabama court ruling has sparked national fears about the future of fertility care. The conditions in Gaza are horrifying – and quickly getting worse. And a huge, defunct satellite crashed back down to Earth.

Alabama court decision sparks concern over IVF's future

Frantic calls to fertility clinics. Plans to move frozen embryos to states with more liberal reproductive laws. Heartbreaking decisions about when and where to get pregnant. An Alabama court ruling last week regarding frozen embryos has sparked panic across the in-vitro fertilization community nationwide as patients, practitioners and attorneys grapple with the decision's implications. Advocates said they expect the decision to force some IVF clinics to halt operations.

How did we get here? The Alabama Supreme Court, repeatedly invoking Christian religious language, ruled Friday that IVF embryos are "extrauterine children" and legally protected like any other child. The decision has wide-ranging implications for both the IVF process and for the estimated 1 million frozen embryos stored at clinics and facilities nationwide. 🔎 Take a closer look at the situation.

Gaza is a 'death zone,' WHO chief says

Health and living conditions in the "death zone" of Gaza are "inhumane" and only getting worse, lamented World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday. The WHO head pointed out severe malnutrition has increased from less than 1% to more than 15% in the Palestinian territory, where World Food Program workers aren’t safe enough to distribute supplies in the north and the largest hospital in the south is besieged and barely functional. Fears of mass starvation across Gaza grew Wednesday as the World Food Program was unable to deliver supplies to northern Gaza amid “complete chaos and violence due to the collapse of civil order.” 📍 What we know about the conditions in Gaza.

A Palestinian walks through the rubble of the Khatab family building after an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday.

Man charged after missing Texas girl found dead

The man facing a capital murder charge in the case of a missing 11-year-old girl found dead in Texas has a violent criminal history and previously served prison time on charges of enticing a child after being accused of a sex crime involving an 11-year-old girl in 2007, court records obtained Wednesday show.

What happened? Don Steven McDougal, 42, was likely the last person to see Audrii Cunningham alive before she disappeared from her small Texas town on the morning of Feb. 15, authorities said this week. McDougal was supposed to be dropping Audrii off at the school bus when she disappeared, officials said. After a five-day search, her body was found in a river. 👉 Here's the latest.

An Amber Alert was issued on Feb. 15 for Audrii Cunningham, 11, of Livingston, Texas. Her body was found five days later in a local river.

A satellite's return

It's baaaack. After spending over a decade on a mission in space, a now-defunct satellite returned to Earth on Wednesday. ERS-2, one of the European Space Agency's first advanced Earth-observing satellites, made a "natural" reentry after staying in space for 16 years.

Meet ERS-2: The satellite was launched in 1995 and provided data for over 5,000 projects, including tracking Earth's shrinking polar ice, sea levels, and atmospheric makeup.

The crash: After spending over a decade on a mission in space, the 2.5-ton now-defunct satellite returned to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean somewhere between Alaska and Hawaii. The majority of it was expected to burn, with any remaining pieces to be spread out over a span of hundreds of kilometers.

🛰️ Everything we know about the satellite's return.

