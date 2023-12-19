Fears grow as troubled Camden flats deteriorate

Life is unbearable, say Alex Druzhin and Dan Bruce, with worsening conditions at their condemned flats and soaring costs

“We're just scared it's all going to collapse one day, with us in it, and we will die," says jewellery designer Alexandra Druzhin, gazing at cracks in the new-build flat in Camden she bought in 2019.

The 53 Agar Grove development, once envisioned as a sanctuary for its leaseholders, has become a "nightmare" and her flat is now effectively worthless.

The BBC first visited the property in May, after which Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove called the situation there “deplorable”.

"Every day we discover new problems. There are leaks everywhere and I lose sleep from not knowing where this will all end,” adds 49 year old Ms Druzhin, who lives here with her daughter.

Shortly after moving in, leaseholders began noticing serious defects in the property, which was completed in 2018. These ranged from faulty windows and unstable terraces to foundational problems with the brickwork and pervasive leaks that continue to this day.

A survey by an independent structural engineer questioned the suitability of the foundations, finding the building "unfit for purpose" and potentially unstable, suggesting demolition and rebuilding might be the only solution.

The new-build flats, sold for between £700,000 and £900,000, are now effectively worthless, residents say.

The leaseholders have tried to seek redress, leading to disputes with the developer, building inspector, contractor and warranty provider Acasta European Insurance Company Ltd. It supposedly offered the leaseholders protection in the event of major damage.

Despite years of reports about the building cracking, bending and leaking, the insurance firm has refused to pay out in four years of attempted claims by those who live at the property in Agar Grove.

Acasta has disputed the level of coverage and what it includes.

Mr Gove wrote to Acasta in May, describing its behaviour as "unacceptable".

Compensation fight intensifies

Ms Druzhin's neighbour Daniel Bruce, 40, invested his life savings in a two-floor new-build property after selling his tech startup.

"In terms of our living condition right now, things are just getting worse because the building's just not been fixed yet. In terms of our legal position, the fight's just getting more and more bitter," says Mr Bruce.

The BBC received no response from Acasta after asking it why no payments had been made to any of the leaseholders, who say they are awaiting a court date for legal proceedings to commence against the company.

Previously, Acasta told the BBC: "We take these concerns very seriously and are committed to fulfilling any obligations under the relevant insurance policies."

Alex and Dan are fighting to be compensated

'It's wrecked my life'

The case highlights the broader issue of poor workmanship and weak consumer protection in the new-build sector.

Many new builds in London have been blighted by substandard construction quality. Homeowners often struggle to get serious problems resolved, with the onus on leaseholders to seek redress.

Mr Gove told the BBC's Rogue Traders programme in June that consumers had "more protection when buying a washing machine" than they do with a new-build property.

A recent Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) report found concerns over construction standards had led to buyers being "put off" new builds.

Leaseholders at Agar Grove have received support from Michael Gove and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

As the leaseholders await legal developments, they say they feel all the cards are stacked against them, with them having to fund the action themselves to try to win compensation.

They say they have been told by their lawyer it might take three years to resolve their legal situation.

They have spent thousands of pounds on legal bills and are unable to obtain contents or buildings insurance. Nonetheless, they have no choice but to carry on living here as their homes are impossible to sell.

"This whole situation has wrecked my life. We've been dragged through hell," Mr Bruce says.

"I've just spent £5,000 each on solicitor’s fees, at Christmas, when nobody really has that money to spend, and the properties here are becoming more unliveable by the day. It's a total living nightmare each day being stuck here."