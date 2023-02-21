Fears, questions about North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal

2
Kim Tong-Hyung, The Associated Press, Hyung-Jin Kim, The Associated Press
·7 min read

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea’s latest missile launches are a demonstration of the country’s avowed ability to use nuclear force against South Korea and the mainland U.S. How immediate is that threat?

North Korea claims its nuclear forces are capable of destroying its rivals, and often follows its provocative weapons tests with launch details. But many foreign experts call the North’s claims propaganda and suggest that the country is not yet capable of hitting the United States or its allies with a nuclear weapon.

North Korea’s Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

There’s no question that North Korea has nuclear bombs, and that it has missiles that place the U.S. mainland, South Korea and Japan within striking distance. What’s not yet clear is whether the country has mastered the tricky engineering required to join the bombs and the missiles.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBMs

North Korea has demonstrated that it has missiles that could fly far enough to reach deep into the continental U.S., but it’s not clear whether they can survive re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere on arrival.

North Korea said it launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday to verify the weapon’s reliability and the combat readiness of the country’s nuclear forces. It’s one of three kinds of ICBMs the country has developed, along with the Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-17. All three are liquid-fueled, and North Korea has portrayed them all as nuclear-capable.

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says an intercontinental ballistic missile during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says an intercontinental ballistic missile during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Launched almost straight up to avoid the territories of neighbors, the weapon reached a maximum altitude of about 5,770 kilometers (3,585 miles) and flew 990 kilometers (615 miles), according to North Korean state media. The reported flight details suggest the missile could travel 13,000 kilometers (8,080 miles) or beyond if launched on a normal trajectory.

“These days, North Korea has been disclosing information about its launches in a very detailed manner to try to let others believe what they’ve done is genuine,” analyst Shin Jong-woo at South Korea’s Defense and Security Forum said. “But I think that’s part of their propaganda.”

There are questions on whether North Korea has acquired the technology to shield warheads from the high-temperature, high-stress environment of atmospheric re-entry.

A South Korean biennial defense document released last week said it’s not clear whether the missiles can survive re-entry, because all of North Korea’s ICBM tests have so far been made on high angles.

Lee Choon Geun, an honorary research fellow at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute, said a normal trajectory would cause greater stress, as a warhead would spend a longer time passing through altitudes with high air density.

North Korean state media said the launch was made “suddenly” after a surprise order from leader Kim Jong Un.

“The Kim regime’s claims of short-notice launches are thus intended to demonstrate not only the development of strategic and tactical nuclear forces but also the operational capability to use them,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said.

In a military parade earlier this month, North Korea showcased around a dozen ICBMs, an unprecedented number that suggested progress in its efforts to mass-produce powerful weapons.

See North Korea display its latest, largest nuclear missiles

Among them were huge canister-sealed missiles that experts say were likely a version of a solid-fuel ICBM that North Korea has been trying to develop in recent years. Solid-fueled systems allow missiles to be mobile on the ground and make them faster to launch.

Warheads

North Korea likely has dozens of nuclear warheads. The question is whether they are small enough to fit on a missile.

North Korea has so far performed six underground nuclear test explosions to manufacture warheads that it can place on missiles. Outside estimates of the number of North Korean nuclear warheads vary widely, ranging from 20-60 to up to about 115.

In a 2021 interview with 38 North, a North Korea-focused website, renowned nuclear physicist Siegfried Hecker, who has visited North Korea’s main Yongbyon nuclear complex numerous times, said that “20 to 60 is possible, with the most likely number being 45.”

Some experts argue that North Korea has likely already built miniaturized nuclear warheads to be mounted on missiles, citing the number of years the country has spent on its nuclear and missile programs. But others say North Korea is still years away from producing such warheads.

“After its sixth nuclear test, people accepted that North Korea really will have nuclear weapons. But they are still debating whether it has warhead miniaturization technology,” Shin, the analyst, said.

The North described its sixth nuclear test in 2017 as a detonation of a thermonuclear bomb built for ICBMs. It created a tremor that measured magnitude 6.3, and some studies put its estimated explosive yield at about 50 to 140 kilotons of TNT. In comparison, the pair of atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II — which killed a total of more than 210,000 people — yielded explosions equivalent to about 15 and 20 kilotons of TNT, respectively.

The biennial South Korean defense document said North Korea is estimated to have 70 kilograms (154 pounds) of weapons-grade plutonium. Some observers say that’s enough for about 9-18 bombs. The document estimated that North Korea has “a considerable amount of” highly enriched uranium as well.

North Korea’s Yongbyon complex has facilities to produce both plutonium and highly enriched uranium, the two main ingredients to build nuclear weapons.

Plutonium plants are generally large and generate a lot of heat, making them easier to detect. But a uranium enrichment plant is more compact and can be easily hidden from satellite cameras. North Korea is believed to be running at least one additional covert uranium enrichment facility, in addition to one at its Yongbyon complex.

Short-range weapons

Following the collapse of diplomacy with then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019, Kim sped up the development of short-range solid-fuel, nuclear-capable missiles designed to strike key targets in South Korea, including U.S. military bases there.

The so-called “tactical” nuclear weapons include what North Korea calls “super-large” 600-millimeter multiple rocket launchers that it tested Monday. South Korea describes the weapon as a short-range missile system.

North Korean state media said its new artillery system can carry nuclear warheads, and that four rockets would be enough to wipe out an enemy airfield. The statement drew quick outside doubts about whether the weapons are indeed nuclear-capable.

“The North Korean claim doesn’t make sense to some extent. ... Why do they need four tactical nuclear weapons to destroy just one airfield?” Shin, the analyst, said. “Also, which country would disclose such attack scenarios via state media?”

Other new North Korean short-range systems include missiles that were apparently modeled after the Russian Iskander mobile ballistic system or outwardly resemble the U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System. Launched from land vehicles, these missiles are designed to be maneuverable and fly at low altitudes, theoretically giving them a better chance of defeating South Korean and U.S. missile defense systems.

Whether North Korea has an ability to arm short-range missiles with nuclear warheads has not been independently confirmed.

While North Korea may be able to place simple nuclear warheads on some of its older missiles, including Scuds or Rodong missiles, it would likely require further technology advancements and nuclear tests to build smaller and more advanced warheads that can be installed on its newer tactical systems, said Lee, the expert.

North Korea also has an intermediate-range, nuclear-capable Hwasong-12 missile capable of reaching Guam, a major U.S. military hub in the Pacific. It has been developing a family of mid-range, solid-fuel Pukguksong missiles which are designed to be fired from submarines or land vehicles.

Recommended Stories

  • Norma Townsend of Iowa City turned 101 in February. Now, she shares a few life lessons.

    Norma Townsend was born on Feb. 13, 1922, in East St. Louis, Illinois. She spent most of her life there before living with son, Orville, of Iowa City.

  • Microsoft Likely To Gain From Tech Creation Around Generative AI Given Size, Scale And Deep Pockets: Analyst

    BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman rated Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) as Market Perform and a $265.00 price target. Bachman hosted a call alongside BMO's Semiconductors team with an expert on generative AI. The analyst believes companies that can create the best technology long-term around generative AI have the most extensive reach to acquire and label data in a high-quality and cost-effective manner, along with leading tech capabilities. The expert thinks Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: G

  • Societe Generale to pay $157 million to resolve Allen Stanford fraud lawsuit

    Societe Generale SA agreed to pay $157 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the French bank and several other banks of contributing to imprisoned Ponzi schemer Allen Stanford's estimated $7.2 billion fraud. Money would go to a court-appointed receiver who is repaying victims of Stanford's fraud, which was uncovered in Feb. 2009, two months after the arrest of Bernard Madoff. Societe Generale denied wrongdoing, and settled to avoid the burden, "very substantial expense" and risk of litigation, settlement papers show.

  • Microsoft Makes Aggressive Move To Dispel Call Of Duty Exclusivity Concerns, Forges 10-Year Deal With Nintendo

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: NTDOF) (OTC: NTDOY) forged a ten-year deal to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms. The financial terms of the agreement remained undisclosed. Under the deal, Call of Duty will be released to Nintendo players the same day and with the same features as its Xbox version. Simultaneously Microsoft President Brad Smith prepared to convince EU antitrust regulators in a closed hearing that the $69 billion Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATV

  • Microsoft Sees No Activision Deal Without Call of Duty

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. made it clear on Tuesday that there will be no $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard Inc. unless it comes with the blockbuster title Call of Duty.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorld’s Largest Four-Da

  • US Navy official says Iran has ‘attention of everyone’

    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, discussed Iranian attacks in the waterways of the Middle East and elsewhere in the region.

  • Kim Jong-un's sister threatens US with Pacific 'firing range' as North Korea launches missiles

    North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday morning as Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister threatened to turn the Pacific into a “firing range” if the United States and South Korea continue with joint military drills.

  • Biden hails 'rock solid' Nato as Putin blames West for Russia's war

    In separate speeches, Russia's leader targets the West but the US president says his lust for land will fail.

  • Jansen Panettiere, actor and brother of Hayden Panettiere, dies at 28: Reports

    Jansen Panettiere, actor and brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, has reportedly died at the age of 28.

  • North Korea Fires More Ballistic Missiles as It Warns US

    North Korea fired a barrage of suspected ballistic missiles. And Pyongyang issued a warning to the US over joint military exercises. South Korea said North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles between 7 and 7:11 a.m. on Monday. On Sunday, the US held aerial drills with South Korea and Japan in a show of force that came a day after North Korea conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test.&nbsp;Sangmi Cha reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Paratroopers show how they repelled night assault of occupiers near Marinka

    The Russian occupiers tried to assault the positions of the Ukrainian paratroopers near the city of Marinka at night - they lost people and equipment and retreated. Source: Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram Details: Russian troops managed to storm the positions of the paratroopers of the 79th Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • ‘It’s Not a Short List’: Trump Probe Grand Jury to Recommend Slew of Indictments

    "You're not going to be shocked. It's not rocket science," the forewoman said when asked if they'll ask for the former president to be charged

  • GOP rep livid at Democrat 'political dirty tricksters' who obtained Air Force records of Republican candidates

    House Reps. Don Bacon and Zach Nunn were both told that their private military records were released to a third part without their authorization.

  • Ex-Russian commander who helped invade Crimea trashes Putin's war speech for leaving out all of Russia's failures in Ukraine

    "Not a word about failures and defeats. Blah blah blah, there's no point in listening anymore," Igor Girkin said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

  • Get ready to spring forward: Here's when daylight saving time 2023 begins

    With the impending start of spring, here's a brief explainer on daylight saving time, how it began, and how some states want it to be permanent.

  • Leopard tanks like a Mercedes, says Ukrainian soldier training in Germany

    A Ukrainian soldier compared Germany's Leopard 2 tanks to a Mercedes as he underwent training with them ahead of their arrival on the battlefield, saying he hoped they would bring a breakthrough in the war. He is among dozens of Ukrainian troops Germany is training on Leopard 2 simulators and then the tanks themselves at its largest military training ground, in Munster, before sending them to Ukraine. Germany last month agreed to supply the tanks, regarded as one of the best in the West's arsenal, overcoming misgivings about sending heavy weaponry that Kyiv sees as crucial to defeat Russia's invasion but Moscow casts as a dangerous provocation.

  • Putin Rants About Gays and ‘Traitors’ in Bizarro Speech

    Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via ReutersDozens of Russian lawmakers, military officials, and veterans assembled in Moscow on Tuesday to listen to President Vladimir Putin deliver his first speech to the country’s parliament since the start of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.But some members of the audience appeared to doze off as the Russian leader, having nothing new to say, resorted to mumbling the same claims about “Nazis” and the West that he has repeatedly used to try and ju

  • McCarthy gives Fox News’s Tucker Carlson access to Jan. 6 Capitol surveillance footage

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has granted Fox News host Tucker Carlson and his team access to surveillance footage from the U.S. Capitol around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Carlson was granted access to some 41,000 hours of footage by McCarthy’s office, Axios first reported on Monday. A Fox News spokesperson confirmed…

  • Sneaking a president from DC to Kyiv without anyone noticing

    President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.

  • Russia prepares for mass mobilisation of full-time students

    A new wave of mobilisation in Russia may affect full-time students in higher education institutions. Source: Press service of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Quote: "The Russian Federation is taking measures to ensure the next wave of mobilisation.