Fears that someone is trying to poison cats in Green spark concern, outrage

One of more than 50 bowls of a green substance thought to be antifreeze is show at the base of a tree in the Sandy Beach Trailer Park in Green.

Residents of a mobile home park in Green fear that someone is trying to poison dozens of cats that roam the park with a substance believed to be antifreeze.

A green liquid was recently placed in locations throughout Sandy Beach Trailer Park. As little as a half-teaspoon of antifreeze can kill a cat or dog — and ingesting the substance presents deadly risks to people, too.

Cameryn Kennedy, director The Humane Bean rescue, said her organization became aware of the issue after a resident contacted a volunteer for the Wayne County organization.

"We had a call that there was an overpopulation (of cats) there about three weeks ago," Kennedy said in a phone interview Tuesday.

Kennedy said Humane Bean did a follow-up investigation and visited the park Feb. 23, finding about 50 bowls of the green-colored substance.

10 quarts of suspected antifreeze collected

A volunteer collected the bowls and placed the apparent antifreeze in a large plastic container. More than 10 quarts were collected.

The organization also filed a report with the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Ohio law prohibits poisoning domestic animals, including felines and dogs, and imposes severe penalties on those convicted of the offense.

Kennedy made up a flyer the next day and distributed it to residents, asking that they document anything related to the cats or the bowls placed in the park.

Flyers placed by Humane Bean in Sandy Beach Trailer Park call on residents to contact authorities about a potential poisoning of cats frequenting the park.

"The residents are on the lookout," Kennedy said.

A danger to cats and children

Kennedy said the Humane Bean hasn't had the substance tested, but is looking at options to do so. She said her organization hasn't had reports of cats affected by ingesting the substance, but documenting its effects won't be easy.

"Cats go to really (secluded) spaces to die," she said.

Beacon Journal news partner NewsChannel 5 reported in an interview with Summit County Sheriff's Department Lt. Karla Bloomingdale that antifreeze is a danger not only to cats, but could be mistaken by children as a safe substance.

"Antifreeze is sweet, so it is a temptation that a child may pick up one of those bowls and ingest what's in there just out of curiosity and wind up ill or worse," Bloomingdale told NewsChannel 5.

'Everybody in the park loves the cats'

Kennedy said her organization has been trapping the cats and having them neutered and spayed. In all, about 30 have been collected.

Homes have been found for the felines, but some are pets of the park's residents, complicating the situation.

Kennedy said residents are aware of the individual who placed the bowls around the park, but many are reluctant to speak with authorities about it.

"I talked to the residents," she said. "Everybody in the park loves the cats."

'It's just an outrage'

Des Wertheimer, a Green resident who lives near the park, said he has contacted City Council members about the situation.

"They were born into a situation that they didn't pick," Wertheimer said. "It (antifreeze) is a horrible death for an animal. It's just an outrage."

NewsChannel 5 reported that the park's owner is aware of and responded to the situation. It reported a response from the owner's lawyer:

"Mrs. Genovese is aware of the situation that has occurred at Sandy Beach Trailer Park in recent days. She is working with her legal team and cooperating with investigators to gather the facts as quickly as possible. Given that this is an active investigation, additional updates will be provided at the appropriate time."

Kennedy said she hopes the individual who placed the bowls to refrain from doing so in the future, but is worried about a reoccurrence.

"We're worried it could happen again once the publicity dies down," she said.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Mobile home residents fear someone is trying to poison cats in Green