Fears Spain could be added to ‘amber plus’ list as beta variant rates outstrip France

Spain opened up to tourism earlier than many other countries - Jon Nazca/Reuters

Concerns are growing that Spain could be added to the "amber plus" list after new figures revealed that its beta variant rates are nearly three times higher than those of France.

The data, compiled by the respected Gisaid research centre, showed 9.3 per cent of the Covid cases in Spain in the past month were the beta variant, which originated in South Africa and is regarded as the biggest threat to the efficacy of the vaccines.

That compared with 3.7 per cent over the same period in mainland France, which on Friday became the first amber list country to be barred from the Government's opening of quarantine-free travel for double-jabbed Britons.

The change, which took effect at 4am on Monday morning, means even vaccinated holidaymakers returning from France have to self-isolate at home for up to 10 days and pay for at least two PCR tests.

Scientists and travel experts said it raised questions over why France had been singled out as other figures suggested Spain's rate of 21 per cent was five times higher than France's 4.2 per cent and nearly twice Greece's 13.4 per cent.

Prof Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases expert at the University of East Anglia, said the move was "bizarre" because Spain and Greece seemed "to have rather more cases than France".

"Even if the beta reduces protection given by the vaccine, the jab still prevents severe cases and deaths," he said. "I can't see any value of having France or any other country on the 'amber plus' list solely on the prevalence of variants. In terms of controlling infectious variants, the horse is gone."

Paul Charles, the chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said Spain was in a worse position than other countries after opening up to tourism earlier.

"It is worrying that the Government has created this 'amber plus' category because it means they can put more countries on it. It is going back on its word that fully-vaccinated people would not have to quarantine," he said.

Story continues

Spain's 14-day infection rate has risen to 377 cases per 100,000 of the population, while it has jumped to 613 per 100,000 in the Balearic Islands of Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca, which were last week put back on the amber list. That compares with just 63.3 per 100,000 in France.

The highest rate of variants is in the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion, at 31.2 per cent, but it has been excluded from the "amber plus" rules and fully-jabbed travellers entering the UK from it will not be subject to quarantine.

On Monday, Clément Beaune, France's European affairs minister, said Britain's restrictions on travellers from France were "excessive". "We don't think that the United Kingdom's decisions are totally based on scientific foundations," he told BFM TV.

Meanwhile, Luis Gallego, the chief executive of IAG, BA's parent group, warned that Britain risked losing business to other European countries because of its "complex and ineffective" travel traffic light system that was causing "confusion and uncertainty".

"Put simply, you cannot be 'Global Britain' with a closed border. Businesses will go to countries which lay down the welcome mat, not the no entry sign," he said.

Comment: Aviation faces its deepest crisis

Britain has always been an outward-looking country. After Brexit, we were told, it would be even more of a global nation – open to the world and primed to trade with its most vibrant economies. None of that is possible without aviation.

Today, this industry faces its deepest crisis. After 16 months of doing our bit to keep people safe with some of the tightest restrictions on movement in peacetime history, we are enduring a second summer without any meaningful certainty and clarity on the rationale behind the Government´s decisions that affect people´s life and businesses ability to support the UK economic recovery.

Despite a world-beating vaccine roll-out, Britain trails many of its neighbours in translating this into a clear policy that would allow its citizens and businesses to benefit from its success.

The science has concluded that two vaccine doses are highly effective. Indeed, the government is belatedly recognising the low risks of travel for the 68 per cent of the UK population who are fully vaccinated.

But words are not enough. If Global Britain is to mean anything, families and businesses need to have certainty in order to confidently book trips abroad and they need the government to set clear, transparent and science-based thresholds for reciprocal arrangements.

Instead, Britain has the most complex and ineffective traffic light system in any country in Europe. It has created huge confusion and uncertainty for the British public. In a recent poll 80 per cent of UK consumers agreed.

No meaningful summer for international travel means fewer jobs, lost connectivity and no support for an industry which millions rely on for their livelihoods.

In fact, IAG was created from the merger of British Airways and Iberia as a consolidation platform with a long-term approach to investment.

As an international group, with a portfolio of airlines across Europe, we can also see what is happening elsewhere: the glaring gap between the rhetoric of Britain’s leading vaccine response and the reality of a UK travel industry at breaking point.

BA has already been practically grounded for more than a year. This has severe consequences. 1.5m British jobs are supported by the aviation industry, accounting for 4.5 per cent of UK GDP and raising £30bn for the Exchequer in Air Passenger Duty over the last 10 years.

It is simply not true to say things will simply bounce back to normal if we just keep staggering on for a few more weeks. We need a clear roadmap and transparency from the UK government to make Britain an attractive place for investment. It´s impossible for any business to plan with this level of volatility.

Pre-pandemic, aviation in the UK was a force with only the US and China being larger markets than Britain. Both the US and China are back up to around 80 per cent of their 2019 traffic. Within Europe reservations have recovered to 50 per cent. The UK is at less than 20 per cent of normal activity.

The EU, for example, has removed restrictions on non-essential travel from the US which the UK still does not. This means that high spending US tourists are already safely travelling en masse to EU countries, avoiding the UK. Britain is lagging behind the EU.

The UK economy needs aviation. Trade, businesses and jobs rely on connections that cannot be easily replaced when they are gone.

Put simply, you cannot be Global Britain with a closed border. Businesses will go to countries which lay down the welcome mat, not the ‘no entry’ sign.

Luis Gallego is chief executive of International Airlines Group